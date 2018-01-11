Watch: Messi picks out Alba with perfect pass

Like Rey and Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba are having some sort of force connection on Thursday.

The pair teamed up for three goals – two for Messi and one for Alba in the opening 28 minutes of the match as Barcelona stormed out to an early 3-0 lead (5-1 on aggregate) in the Copa Del Rey against Celta Vigo.

On the first two goals, Alba crossed from the left and found Messi in space inside the box, where he was able to finish with aplomb. But on the second goal, Messi plays what Ray Hudson would call a “magisterial” pass, through the entire defense onto the foot of Alba, who slotted it home.

Yes, Messi had no pressure on him and no one caught the run of Alba down the left wing. But the ball was placed on a dime, perfectly through the entire Celta Vigo team but still far enough away that goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez couldn’t ready it.

Watch, and be ready for your mouth to drop.