Watch: Messi picks out Alba with perfect pass

Like Rey and Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba are having some sort of force connection on Thursday.
The pair teamed up for three goals – two for Messi and one for Alba in the opening 28 minutes of the match as Barcelona stormed out to an early 3-0 lead (5-1 on aggregate) in the Copa Del Rey against Celta Vigo.
On the first two goals, Alba crossed from the left and found Messi in space inside the box, where he was able to finish with aplomb. But on the second goal, Messi plays what Ray Hudson would call a “magisterial” pass, through the entire defense onto the foot of Alba, who slotted it home.
Yes, Messi had no pressure on him and no one caught the run of Alba down the left wing. But the ball was placed on a dime, perfectly through the entire Celta Vigo team but still far enough away that goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez couldn’t ready it.
Watch, and be ready for your mouth to drop.
A local family in the neighborhood around Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge has put a wrench in the team’s stadium renovation plans.
The BBC has followed up reporting on the Architects Journal, which unearthed an injunction filed by the Crosthwaite family and another undisclosed family to stop new stadium construction. The families claim that the new stadium structure will affect the amount of light their home gets.
Despite the lawsuit, the local municipalities of Fulham and the London Borough of Hammersmith are looking to intervene with the families to allow the plans to move forward, using local planning laws to override the injunction.
“The club has been in discussions with the owners of 1-2 Stamford Cottages for some time to acquire their rights to light by agreement, but they have confirmed that it is highly unlikely that a private agreement will be reached,” wrote Chelsea in a report to the local councils. “Given the significant level of investment necessary, the club state that they will not be able to implement the development or secure any necessary development financing whilst there remains a risk that the existing injunctive proceedings might succeed.”
After looking for a new stadium site, Chelsea eventually settled on a similar plan to Tottenham, a complete redesign of their stadium at their current site. The new Stamford Bridge is expected to have a 60,000-seat capacity and will actually be built deeper into the ground to allow more seats to be built, instead of raising the height of the stadium.
But the delays mean that the wait for Chelsea to move into a bigger ground will have to continue.
Premier League stars of now and years past graced London’s O2 Arena to catch a rare regular season NBA game outside of the U.S. and Canada.
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and former Blues midfielder Michael Ballack were all seen courtside, as well as Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Arsenal pair Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin. Even former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson enjoyed the game.
Stoke City’s American centerback Geoff Cameron also attended the game to see his hometown Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers, and he had a chat with our sister TV station in Boston.
Here’s a cool photo gallery of some of the Premier League’s best who were in attendance.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Christian Pulisic was the runaway winner Thursday of soccer’s U.S. Player of the Year, the youngest choice in the award’s 27-year-history.
The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder received 81 first-place votes and 254 points in balloting conducted among 104 media by the radio network Futbol de Primera. Jozy Altidore was second with 95 points and captain Michael Bradley third with 75.
Pulisic won the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year award last month.
A midfielder from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic had six goals and four assists in nine games for the national team last year and was involved in 13 of the 17 American goals in games he played. The U.S. failed to qualify for the World Cup, ending a streak of seven straight appearances.
Altidore won the 2016 award, when Pulisic was second in the voting and Bradley third. Previously, the youngest winner was Landon Donovan, who was 20 in 2002 when he the first of his record seven awards.
A player receives three points for each first-place vote in the balloting, two points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote.
Here’s some good news at the end of a rough week for some U.S. Soccer fans.
According to Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep, U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team coach Tab Ramos has convinced a dual-national to join the U.S. system. The report states that Bayern Munich academy product German-American Timothy Tillman is ready to file a one-time switch to play for the U.S.
The 19-year-old winger, who is the son of an American serviceman, was subjected to speculation of a bid from Barcelona last year. He was set to join the U.S. U-20s at a training camp this month before he suffered an injury with Bayern Munich II. Instead, he’ll come to the next U-20 camp in March.
“He told me he’s ready to go and ready to join us and I’m excited to have him in the group because we haven’t had him in before,” Ramos said.
Tillman has previously represented the Germany Under-19s in Euro U-19s qualifying, meaning he would have to file a one-time switch to play for the U.S. as U-19s qualifying is an official FIFA match. Tillman could still take part in the U.S. U-20s camp without filing the switch, but he’d have to file the switch to play.
The youngster has excelled in his first year with Bayern Munich II, playing 18 games so far this season with four goals in the league. He’s played in the UEFA Champions Youth League in the past as well.
If confirmed, Tillman would join his younger brother Malik, 15, in the U.S. youth system. Malik Tillman is also in the Bayern Munich academy.
It’s big news for the U.S. and should provide more competition for some of the midfield talent in the Under-20 age group.