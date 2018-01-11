Wilshere plays down latest injury in social media post

You can forgive Arsenal fans for assuming the worst after Jack Wilshere left Arsenal’s League Cup match with Chelsea on Wednesday with a leg injury.

Luckily for them, and Arsenal as a whole, the injury is not as bad as once feared.

That’s according to Wilshere himself, anyway, who posted on his official Twitter account to thank the fans for their messages of support and to update everyone, stating he’d only be out “a couple” of days.

Thanks for all the messages and support after last night. Good news is i should be back in a couple of days 🙆‍♂️⚽️💪 pic.twitter.com/LDagEVnHmp — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) January 11, 2018

Wilshere appeared to hurt his ankle closing down Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta about 10 minutes into the second half. After getting some quick treatment, Wilshere returned to the field only to fall back to the turf and need to be substituted off.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had already ruled Wilshere out for Sunday’s match against Bournemouth. Wilshere is coming off his first consistent string of 90-minute performances for Arsenal for the first time since early in the 2014-2015 season.

After Bournemouth, Arsenal is off during the mid-week as it prepares for Crystal Palace on January 20.