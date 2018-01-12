More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Everton confirm talks ongoing to sign Walcott

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 8:42 AM EST
Theo Walcott could be heading to Goodison Park.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce confirmed on Friday that the Toffees are in talks with Arsenal about signing the England international on a permanent basis.

Walcott, 28, has been linked with loan moves to multiple Premier League clubs but it appears Everton and his former club, Southampton, are the two frontrunners to sign him for a reported $27.2 million.

Speaking ahead of Everton’s trip to Tottenham on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) Allardyce’s comments suggest that Everton are leading the race.

“If that’s at all possible that would be nice. It’s not imminent but negotiations are going on and we’re hoping to negotiate a permanent deal,” Allardyce said. “I don’t get optimistic otherwise I get disappointed. I’ll be very excited and enthused when someone, even if it’s not Theo has signed on the dotted line.

“Theo is not as risky (as new signing Cenk Tosun) because he’s proven. He’s scored 100 goals for Arsenal from wide positions as well as many assists. He has pace which we lack in this squad. We’re short of goals goals so to add power to our goal-scoring would be very important for me – and he’s only 28.”

Walcott hasn’t started a game in the Premier League for Arsenal this season and is well down the pecking order with the Gunners, despite Arsene Wenger stating that he wants him to stay at the club.

The winger signed from Southampton as a 16-year-old in 2006 but injuries have hampered his career and he’s never truly lived up to his early promise under Wenger. He’s not a winger. He’s not a central striker. Walcott is still somewhat of an enigma despite playing 395 games for Arsenal and 47 times for the English national team.

That said, Walcott would add an extra dimension to Allardyce’s new-look attack after Cenk Tosun arrived from Besiktas last week to give the Toffees the target man they’d craved.

Salah fit for Liverpool; Klopp had to sell Coutinho

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 10:20 AM EST
Mohamed Salah will be available for Liverpool against Manchester City in their massive clash at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Salah, who leads Liverpool in scoring with 17 Premier League goals so far this season, missed Liverpool’s two games, victories against Burnley in the PL and Everton in the FA Cup, with a groin injury but the Egyptian winger is ready to be unleashed against league leaders Man City.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of this monster clash against unbeaten Man City, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Salah is back.

“If nothing happens in this moment, Mo is back,” Klopp said. “He is training completely normal. That is of course very important for us.”

As for Philippe Coutinho, who departed Liverpool for Barcelona in a $197 million deal last weekend, Klopp admitted that he could do nothing to stop the Brazilian playmaker departing Anfield and “it was 100 percent clear there was no chance I could use him in second half of the season.”

More from Klopp, here:

“There was no other option. If there is somebody maybe who should be angry, massively disappointed, in this case, then it could be the manager of the club the player is leaving,” Klopp said. “But I am not [angry], because I know we tried absolutely everything to convince Phil to stay here and carry on going together with us. It was his dream [to move to Barca] and it is the truth when I say he left Liverpool for only one club and we really had to accept that. The club was fighting until the last second and tried everything. It would have been very difficult if we had said, which we could have done, ‘look, here is your contract and you have to stay here’, and to use him in the second half of the season.”

So, great news for Klopp that Salah will be fit to face Man City but the comments surrounding Coutinho suggest that the magician was ready to not play for Liverpool in the second half of the season.

Time will tell if Klopp made the right call to sanction the sale of Coutinho, but given the huge amount of money they received from him and $100 million of that already spent on Virgil Van Dijk to significantly improve their defense, plus the likes of Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to step into the No.10 role, it seemed like the right time to cash in on Coutinho.

Antonio Conte on his Chelsea future: “Everything is possible”

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 9:18 AM EST
When speaking to the media on Friday, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hardly put reports about his future at the club beyond this season to bed.

Multiple reports suggest that Max Allegri and Luis Enrique are being lined up to replace him as Chelsea boss after the 2017-18 campaign with the Italian manager having just one more season left on his current contract.

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Leicester City on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Conte’s comments will have been far from reassuring to Chelsea’s fans.

“Everything is possible. I have a year contract. Anything is possible. Our job is very difficult. Everything can change,” Conte said.

He was then asked further about his comments and that he didn’t seem too sure he’d be in charge of Chelsea next season.

This was the response of the former Juventus and Italy manager who delivered the PL title for Chelsea in his first season in charge with a record 30 wins from 38 games.

“There is something strange, if after the first game we lost against Burnley the press pushed quickly to sack me for another coach. I think in other clubs this doesn’t happen. I have another year of contract,” Conte said. “In this case, I think the club has to decide to send me away. We have started our work, our big work here together with the players, then with the club. When you start the work, you need time to improve your work, to create a solid base.”

“For the manager of this club it is normal to have this type of situation. Also, if you won last season the league and you reach the final of the FA Cup, this is the history of this club for the manager. I have a lot of experience to deal with this type of situation.”

So, it appears Conte is keeping his cards close to his chest and the Italian boss certainly didn’t proclaim that he sees his future at Chelsea beyond the end of this campaign.

Intriguing times ahead for the Blues as Conte’s relationship with the hierarchy at Chelsea seems to be more than a little strained with reports suggesting he isn’t happy with some of the transfer deals put in place by the clubs recruitment team.

On top of that, Conte’s public spat with Jose Mourinho in recent weeks has shown he may be feeling the pressure and given talk about him being fired at Chelsea less than 12 months after delivering a phenomenal turn around to win the PL title, you can understand why he’s leaving the door open for a potential return to Italy, or elsewhere, in the summer.

Hope for Manchester clubs chasing Sanchez?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 7:48 AM EST
Arsene Wenger wasn’t as defiant as he has been when discussing Alexis Sanchez’s future at Arsenal on Friday.

Reports have been rife in recent days that Sanchez, 29, will be sold in January with Manchester City the long-standing favorites to sign the Chilean forward (their $75 million deal was called off on deadline day back in September 2017) before he can leave Arsenal for nothing on a free transfer in July.

However, multiple reports surfaced on Thursday suggesting that Manchester United have entered the race for Sanchez and would be willing to pay a higher transfer fee than City and a deal could include Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading to Arsenal in exchange.

Speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Bournemouth on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Wenger was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked about United’s bid and Mkhitaryan.

“Nothing is really concrete at the moment. You conclude [that Manchester United are also interested] – but I don’t want to give you the wrong information. Nothing is decided one way or the other,” Wenger said. “Normally he should stay here until the end of the season but we shall see.”

Hmmm.

A change in Wenger’s mood was definitely noticeable as he had previously stated that Sanchez, and Mesut Ozil, would both stay at Arsenal until the end of the season.

Now, it seems like the situation has altered. Sanchez’s output (7 goals in 20 PL games so far this season) hasn’t lived up to his last three campaigns at Arsenal and rumblings suggest the rest of the squad have become unsettled with his attitude.

Wenger defended Sanchez’s recent form, even though he was left on the bench for the League Cup first leg draw at Chelsea on Wednesday.

“I don’t question Sanchez’s passion. I have had many conversations with him and we talked about how people always observe you with a microscope when you’re on a short term contract but I’ve never questioned his professional attitude on the pitch,” Wenger said. “[His form] is not necessarily linked with the length of your contract – [losing form] can happen even if you’ve got 10 years to go.”

All the signs are pointing towards Arsenal offloading Sanchez in the next few weeks, with Bordeaux’s Brazilian forward Malcolm reported to be interesting the Gunners, even though Wenger admitted he was a good player “but at the moment nothing is happening” with that particular deal.

It seems there is now more hope than ever for the two Manchester clubs when it comes to signing Sanchez.

As for Arsenal this weekend, Wenger has been handed a fitness boost with Aaron Ramsey returning to the squad, Jack Wilshere‘s ankle injury isn’t as bad as first feared and he could play at Bournemouth on Sunday, while Mesut Ozil is rated at 50/50.

He also confirmed that Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal will be back in contention next week with Olivier Giroud back to full fitness the week after.

Top Storylines for Premier League Week 23

By Daniel KarellJan 11, 2018, 10:16 PM EST
With the Premier League back following a week of FA Cup action, let’s take a look at the top storylines heading into this weekend…

Can Liverpool end Man City’s unbeaten run

Manchester City faces another stiff test to its unbeaten run – and perhaps its title aspirations – with a trip to Liverpool to end the Premier League’s Sunday slate.

Sunday (Watch live, 11:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) also marks the start of the post-Philippe Coutinho era, as the Brazilian was finally given his dream transfer to Barcelona last week. It’s a key moment for Liverpool, a team fighting for another top four position as well as this year’s UEFA Champions League knockout stage only to lose one of its top attackers. How will Jurgen Klopp‘s team respond. On the other side, Man City has rebounded well from its scoreless draw with Crystal Palace, with three straight wins as it looks to wrap up the Premier League title by March.

[MORE: JPW’s Premier League picks for Week 23]

Arsenal’s transfer saga continues

Arsenal is expected to sell Alexis Sanchez any day now, but there’s nothing yet pointing to the Chilean forward not being part of the first-team squad in the meantime. The Gunners hit the road to face Bournemouth and Eddie Howe, a man who has been touted as an eventual successor to Arsene Wenger, on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com). The Gunners are winless in their last three, including a rough scoreless draw at Chelsea in the League Cup on Wednesday, and will be without Jack Wilshere for at least a game or two. And possibly Alexis Sanchez? Who knows.

Howe will be reminding his men of the repeat fixture last year: where Bournemouth ran riot and took a commanding 3-0 lead, only for Olivier Giroud to lead Arsenal’s comeback to earn a point with a 3-3 draw. Howe will be expecting a win this time around.

Mahrez vs. Hazard at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Leicester City have an interesting relationship. Chelsea’s wild 2-2 draw with Tottenham secured Leicester City’s improbable and incredible Premier League title, and with Leicester City’s midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante, the Blues won the title last year.

But perhaps the focus will be on another sought-after player who just passed his four-year mark in Leicester – Riyad Mahrez. With Coutinho – who basically plays a similar position to Mahrez – making a big-money move to Barcelona, the French-born Algerian international may want to show potential suitors that he can provide plenty to a future club, or perhaps he’ll turn these performances into a new contract. It will be fun to see Mahrez go up against former teammates Kante and Danny Drinkwater, as well as Premier League star Eden Hazard (Watch live, 10:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Spurs look to break into Top 4

Despite all its talent, Tottenham is currently sitting on the outside of the top four and looking in. But perhaps not for long.

If Spurs can get past a more defensively-sound Everton side on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 .m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com) and Liverpool lose to Manchester City, depending on goal differential, Tottenham can jump past Liverpool into the top four, keeping its Champions League hopes alive for next season. It will be a tactical battle on Saturday, with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side looking to break down Sam Allardyce‘s Everton, which is playing somewhat better since he’s taken charge. With Yannick Bolasie back for Everton as well, it will inject more pace into the squad that has been lacking it.

Can Burnley break out of slump

Burnley has had a fantastic first half of the Premier League season. But can the club sustain it for the second half?

It’s now been five-straight games in the Premier League that Burnley has failed to win – six in total – and the team has lost all of the momentum it built up when it momentarily sat in the top four. Now down to seventh, Sean Dyche‘s side looks to arrest its slide with a trip to Roy Hodgson‘s Crystal Palace (Watch live, 10:00 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold). Palace are fighting tooth and nail to escape relegation and it will be a difficult road test for Burnley. It’s a time for the likes of Robbie Brady, Stevan Defour and others to step up, while Wilfried Zaha will look to use his past to dangerous effect at home.