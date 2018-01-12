More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

French league suspends goal-line technology after “failings”

Associated PressJan 12, 2018, 2:23 PM EST
PARIS (AP) The French football league says it has suspended goal-line technology in its competitions following more glitches during League Cup quarterfinals this week.

The LFP says in a statement it has informed the company GoalControl “of the immediate suspension” of the technology following “two more technical failings” in matches.

The French league already said last month it wanted improvements after expressing “dissatisfaction with the failures” in several matches with GoalControl.

It took referee Nicolas Rainville about a minute to confirm Paris Saint-Germain’s second goal in the 2-0 win over Amiens on Wednesday. Adrien Rabiot headed in the second goal but the referee’s watch, which normally vibrates to indicate a goal, did not work, and he had to consult with video assistant referees to validate the goal.

The LFP says it will announce next week “follow-up action to be taken in relation to this dossier.”

How will Liverpool cope without Philippe Coutinho?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 1:28 PM EST
With Philippe Coutinho in the sun in Barcelona and Liverpool $197 million richer, the world is looking on with intrigue as to how Jurgen Klopp handles the loss of his star Brazilian playmaker.

What will he do when Liverpool host Manchester City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the Premier League at Anfield this Sunday?

In the video above we take a look at his options, with the Reds having more than a few ready made replacements for Coutinho.

As many reports suggest that the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Thomas Lemar are being lined up as replacements for Coutinho, should some of the current Liverpool squad be given the chance to step up between now and the end of the season?

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Butland to Liverpool; Malcom to Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 12:53 PM EST
Liverpool could be set to spend more of the $197 million they received for Philippe Coutinho on shoring up their defense.

After splashing out a club-record $100 million on Virgil Van Dijk earlier in January to make him the most expensive defender in the world, the Daily Star says that the Reds will try to sign Jack Butland in the summer.

The Stoke and England goalkeeper, still just 24 years old, will reportedly be a top target to replace Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius in goal who have both struggled at times over the past 12-18 months.

With Butland battling relegation with Stoke between now and the end of the season, the Potters won’t sell him in January, but if they do go down then surely they won’t stand in the way of their England international moving on.

Butland has all the attributes to be England’s first-choice goalkeeper for the next decade and beyond and after recovering from his recent injury problems he is one of the few Stoke players who performed well this season.

Arsenal continued to be linked with a move for Bordeaux’s Brazilian forward Malcom.

On Friday, Arsene Wenger said that Malcom, 20, was a “good player but at the moment nothing is happening” with regards to a $55 million deal.

However, later in his press conference the Arsenal manager did hint that if Alexis Sanchez was allowed to leave in January then it would only be if the Gunners had a replacement lined up.

So, what is Malcolm all about? Firstly, this screamer he scored last month turned plenty of heads and the youngster has put in consistent displays in Ligue 1 over the past two seasons for Bordeaux. He arrived in France from Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians in 2015 and is a member of the Brazilian U-23 national team.

Malcom has scored seven goals in 20 appearances for Bordeaux this season and 18 in 78 appearances since 2015.

Close to $60 million is a lot to play for a promising young attacker, especially when Arsenal appear to have plenty of talent coming through the system, but if they sell Theo Walcott to Everton and offload Sanchez, Wenger will be a little short in attack.

With Tottenham and others said to have been sniffing around Malcom, Arsenal will likely have to act in January before his name is added to Wenger’s now infamous list of players “he looked at” as a youngster…

Huddersfield sign Pritchard for $15 million

Huddersfield Town
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Huddersfield Town have signed Alex Pritchard from Norwich City for a club-record $15 million, which includes add-ons.

Pritchard, 24, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at the John Smith’s Stadium. The silky midfielder came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before signing for Norwich in the summer of 2016 for $11 million, and since then he’s become a key member of the Canaries, creating havoc from a wide playmaking position.

The former England U-21 midfielder becomes David Wagner‘s second signing of the January transfer window, following the loan signing of Dutch international defender Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco, and the Terriers’ manager was delighted to land his man.

“I’m very happy to be able to welcome Alex to Huddersfield Town. He is exactly the type of player that we like to work with at this club,” Wagner said. “Alex is a young, British player who arrives as one of the top performers in the Sky Bet Championship and with a desire to prove himself in the Premier League. Now we will work hard with him to give him every possibility of being a success for us in the top division.”

Pritchard will provide Huddersfield with a different kind of attacking prowess to the pace and trickery of Tom Ince, Collin Quaner, Elias Kachunga and Rajiv Van la Parra out wide. His ability to get on the ball, dictate the tempo of the game and drift inside from the flanks will help the Terriers mix things up. Pritchard can also operate as a No. 10 and he will no doubt be eager to grab his second chance in the PL with both hands.

After coming through the ranks at Spurs’ academy at the same time as the likes of Harry Kane, Pritchard, like Kane, was loaned out to lower-league opponents on numerous occasions. He has mixed it up in the lower leagues and provided quality on the ball in those testing conditions, especially with Brentford in 2014-15, and his game should suit the PL.

At Huddersfield he will be given the chance to be their chief creator.

With the Terriers four points off the relegation zone with 16 games of the season to go, surviving relegation remains their main aim in their debut season in the Premier League.

Report: Atlanta United sign Barco in record MLS deal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
Atlanta United aren’t content with a hugely successful inaugural season in MLS in 2017. Oh no.

Tata Martino is set to land a long-term target in Ezequiel Barco, with the Argentinian teenager from Independiente said to cost a record transfer fee of $15 million for a Major League Soccer franchise.

Barco, 18, helped Independiente win the Copa Sudamericana, scoring the wunning goal in the final against Flamengo.

Multiple reports say the deal also includes a 30 percent sell-on clause should Atlanta sell the player by 2019 and 10 percent if he’s sold in 2020. The deal is said to be the second largest in Independiente history after they sold Sergio Aguero to Atletico Madrid in 2006.

This transfer continues ATL’s philosophy of giving young, attack-minded South American players a chance to showcase their talents in MLS.

Atlanta also hold the second-highest MLS transfer fee record when they signed Miguel Almiron for $9.2 million, just behind the $10 million Toronto FC reportedly paid AS Roma for Michael Bradley.

Last season the trio of Almiron, Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba tore MLS defenses apart.

Judging by the video below, Barco will do the same in 2018 as he can play on the left or in a central attacking midfield role.