Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield sign Pritchard for $15 million

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Huddersfield Town have signed Alex Pritchard from Norwich City for a club-record $15 million, which includes add-ons.

Pritchard, 24, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at the John Smith’s Stadium. The silky midfielder came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before signing for Norwich in the summer of 2016 for $11 million, and since then he’s become a key member of the Canaries, creating havoc from a wide playmaking position.

The former England U-21 midfielder becomes David Wagner‘s second signing of the January transfer window, following the loan signing of Dutch international defender Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco, and the Terriers’ manager was delighted to land his man.

“I’m very happy to be able to welcome Alex to Huddersfield Town. He is exactly the type of player that we like to work with at this club,” Wagner said. “Alex is a young, British player who arrives as one of the top performers in the Sky Bet Championship and with a desire to prove himself in the Premier League. Now we will work hard with him to give him every possibility of being a success for us in the top division.”

Pritchard will provide Huddersfield with a different kind of attacking prowess to the pace and trickery of Tom Ince, Collin Quaner, Elias Kachunga and Rajiv Van la Parra out wide. His ability to get on the ball, dictate the tempo of the game and drift inside from the flanks will help the Terriers mix things up. Pritchard can also operate as a No. 10 and he will no doubt be eager to grab his second chance in the PL with both hands.

After coming through the ranks at Spurs’ academy at the same time as the likes of Harry Kane, Pritchard, like Kane, was loaned out to lower-league opponents on numerous occasions. He has mixed it up in the lower leagues and provided quality on the ball in those testing conditions, especially with Brentford in 2014-15, and his game should suit the PL.

At Huddersfield he will be given the chance to be their chief creator.

With the Terriers four points off the relegation zone with 16 games of the season to go, surviving relegation remains their main aim in their debut season in the Premier League.

Report: Atlanta United sign Barco in record MLS deal

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
Atlanta United aren’t content with a hugely successful inaugural season in MLS in 2017. Oh no.

Tata Martino is set to land a long-term target in Ezequiel Barco, with the Argentinian teenager from Independiente said to cost a record transfer fee of $15 million for a Major League Soccer franchise.

Barco, 18, helped Independiente win the Copa Sudamericana, scoring the wunning goal in the final against Flamengo.

Multiple reports say the deal also includes a 30 percent sell-on clause should Atlanta sell the player by 2019 and 10 percent if he’s sold in 2020. The deal is said to be the second largest in Independiente history after they sold Sergio Aguero to Atletico Madrid in 2006.

This transfer continues ATL’s philosophy of giving young, attack-minded South American players a chance to showcase their talents in MLS.

Atlanta also hold the second-highest MLS transfer fee record when they signed Miguel Almiron for $9.2 million, just behind the $10 million Toronto FC reportedly paid AS Roma for Michael Bradley.

Last season the trio of Almiron, Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba tore MLS defenses apart.

Judging by the video below, Barco will do the same in 2018 as he can play on the left or in a central attacking midfield role.

Man City’s Guardiola breaks Manager of Month record

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
Pep Guardiola has become the first manager in Premier League history to win the Manager of the Month award on four occasions.

On Friday, Guardiola was named the PL Manager of the Month for December after winning the same award in September, October and November.

Manchester City is unbeaten through 22 games in the Premier League season, winning 20 of their 22 games and only drawing against Everton and Crystal Palace. They also set a new record for the longest winning streak in PL history with 17 consecutive victories.

City have a huge clash on Sunday at Liverpool (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) which signifies one of the biggest threats to them going through the entire PL season unbeaten.

Salah fit for Liverpool; Klopp had to sell Coutinho

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 10:20 AM EST
Mohamed Salah will be available for Liverpool against Manchester City in their massive clash at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Salah, who leads Liverpool in scoring with 17 Premier League goals so far this season, missed Liverpool’s two games, victories against Burnley in the PL and Everton in the FA Cup, with a groin injury but the Egyptian winger is ready to be unleashed against league leaders Man City.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of this monster clash against unbeaten Man City, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Salah is back.

“If nothing happens in this moment, Mo is back,” Klopp said. “He is training completely normal. That is of course very important for us.”

As for Philippe Coutinho, who departed Liverpool for Barcelona in a $197 million deal last weekend, Klopp admitted that he could do nothing to stop the Brazilian playmaker departing Anfield and “it was 100 percent clear there was no chance I could use him in second half of the season.”

More from Klopp, here:

“There was no other option. If there is somebody maybe who should be angry, massively disappointed, in this case, then it could be the manager of the club the player is leaving,” Klopp said. “But I am not [angry], because I know we tried absolutely everything to convince Phil to stay here and carry on going together with us. It was his dream [to move to Barca] and it is the truth when I say he left Liverpool for only one club and we really had to accept that. The club was fighting until the last second and tried everything. It would have been very difficult if we had said, which we could have done, ‘look, here is your contract and you have to stay here’, and to use him in the second half of the season.”

So, great news for Klopp that Salah will be fit to face Man City but the comments surrounding Coutinho suggest that the magician was ready to not play for Liverpool in the second half of the season.

Time will tell if Klopp made the right call to sanction the sale of Coutinho, but given the huge amount of money they received from him and $100 million of that already spent on Virgil Van Dijk to significantly improve their defense, plus the likes of Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to step into the No.10 role, it seemed like the right time to cash in on Coutinho.

Antonio Conte on his Chelsea future: “Everything is possible”

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 9:18 AM EST
When speaking to the media on Friday, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hardly put reports about his future at the club beyond this season to bed.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news

Multiple reports suggest that Max Allegri and Luis Enrique are being lined up to replace him as Chelsea boss after the 2017-18 campaign with the Italian manager having just one more season left on his current contract.

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Leicester City on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Conte’s comments will have been far from reassuring to Chelsea’s fans.

“Everything is possible. I have a year contract. Anything is possible. Our job is very difficult. Everything can change,” Conte said.

He was then asked further about his comments and that he didn’t seem too sure he’d be in charge of Chelsea next season.

This was the response of the former Juventus and Italy manager who delivered the PL title for Chelsea in his first season in charge with a record 30 wins from 38 games.

“There is something strange, if after the first game we lost against Burnley the press pushed quickly to sack me for another coach. I think in other clubs this doesn’t happen. I have another year of contract,” Conte said. “In this case, I think the club has to decide to send me away. We have started our work, our big work here together with the players, then with the club. When you start the work, you need time to improve your work, to create a solid base.”

“For the manager of this club it is normal to have this type of situation. Also, if you won last season the league and you reach the final of the FA Cup, this is the history of this club for the manager. I have a lot of experience to deal with this type of situation.”

So, it appears Conte is keeping his cards close to his chest and the Italian boss certainly didn’t proclaim that he sees his future at Chelsea beyond the end of this campaign.

Intriguing times ahead for the Blues as Conte’s relationship with the hierarchy at Chelsea seems to be more than a little strained with reports suggesting he isn’t happy with some of the transfer deals put in place by the clubs recruitment team.

On top of that, Conte’s public spat with Jose Mourinho in recent weeks has shown he may be feeling the pressure and given talk about him being fired at Chelsea less than 12 months after delivering a phenomenal turn around to win the PL title, you can understand why he’s leaving the door open for a potential return to Italy, or elsewhere, in the summer.