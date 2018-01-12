Huddersfield sign Pritchard for $15 million

Huddersfield Town have signed Alex Pritchard from Norwich City for a club-record $15 million, which includes add-ons.

Pritchard, 24, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at the John Smith’s Stadium. The silky midfielder came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before signing for Norwich in the summer of 2016 for $11 million, and since then he’s become a key member of the Canaries, creating havoc from a wide playmaking position.

The former England U-21 midfielder becomes David Wagner‘s second signing of the January transfer window, following the loan signing of Dutch international defender Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco, and the Terriers’ manager was delighted to land his man.

“I’m very happy to be able to welcome Alex to Huddersfield Town. He is exactly the type of player that we like to work with at this club,” Wagner said. “Alex is a young, British player who arrives as one of the top performers in the Sky Bet Championship and with a desire to prove himself in the Premier League. Now we will work hard with him to give him every possibility of being a success for us in the top division.”

Pritchard will provide Huddersfield with a different kind of attacking prowess to the pace and trickery of Tom Ince, Collin Quaner, Elias Kachunga and Rajiv Van la Parra out wide. His ability to get on the ball, dictate the tempo of the game and drift inside from the flanks will help the Terriers mix things up. Pritchard can also operate as a No. 10 and he will no doubt be eager to grab his second chance in the PL with both hands.

After coming through the ranks at Spurs’ academy at the same time as the likes of Harry Kane, Pritchard, like Kane, was loaned out to lower-league opponents on numerous occasions. He has mixed it up in the lower leagues and provided quality on the ball in those testing conditions, especially with Brentford in 2014-15, and his game should suit the PL.

At Huddersfield he will be given the chance to be their chief creator.

With the Terriers four points off the relegation zone with 16 games of the season to go, surviving relegation remains their main aim in their debut season in the Premier League.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports