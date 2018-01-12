More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Jose Mourinho ends verbal spat with Antonio Conte

By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 3:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United manager has put an end to his verbal war of words with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, saying now he will exercise “silence” after being challenged by the Blues head man yet again.

Mourinho began things by calling Conte a “clown,” referencing his touchline exuberance well known throughout the Premier League. Conte responded by saying Mourinho isn’t so innocent himself in that department, saying he must be having “senile dementia” and had maybe “forgotten his past.”

It continued as Mourinho escalated things further, recalling Conte’s ban for the massive match-fixing scandal at Juventus, something Conte was cleared of any wrongdoing in 2016. That, Mourinho says, cut deep in the Chelsea man.

‘The first time he insulted me I had a response,” Mourinho said Friday in his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s game against Stoke City on Monday. “A response that I know that touched the point where he really feels hurt.”

Conte responded to that my calling Mourinho a “small man” and “fake.” And now, Mourinho says he is finished with the back-and-forth.

“I think when a person insults another, you can expect a response, or you can expect contempt, silence,” Mourinho said. “He insulted me for a second time, but now I change, and now contempt and for me, contempt means end of the story.”

Manchester United and Chelsea meet next in Premier League play on February 25th, and it’s almost a guarantee this story will surface again before then, or at the very least in the buildup to that match. Whether Mourinho keeps his word on “silence” remains to be seen, as does whether Conte chooses to be silent as well, or if he will continue to speak out.

VIDEO: Bayern’s James Rodriguez scores difficult free-kick goal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 4:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bayern Munich has come out of its holiday break firing on all cylinders, and Bayer Leverkusen is paying the price.

With the German giants already up 2-1, James Rodriguez stopped any hope of a comeback with an incredibly difficult free-kick to restore the visitors’ two-goal lead at BayArena.

The free-kick was inches from the penalty area, and efforts from that close to net are always difficult to get on target, needing significant bend to get around the wall from close range but also pace to beat the goalkeeper. James had both, and it resulted in a stunning effort.

Jupp Heynckes – Bayern’s favorite fireman – is doing the job in his fourth stint with the club. After appointing the 72-year-old in early October, the club had won 10 of its 11 league games heading into the holiday break, and continued that streak on the other side of the hiatus holding on for an eventual 3-1 final.

The goal is the third of the season for the Colombian and his first since October 28th. He has received significantly more playing time under Heynckes than he did with Carlo Ancelotti in charge – Rodriguez had just three appearances (one start) and 107 minutes in the seven Bundesliga matches Ancelotti was manager for this season, but he has started eight of Bayern’s nine league matches since October 21st.

The win today over Leverkusen put Bayern fourteen points clear of Schalke at the top of the German top flight table heading into the weekend slate of games.

French league suspends goal-line technology after “failings”

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2018, 2:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) The French football league says it has suspended goal-line technology in its competitions following more glitches during League Cup quarterfinals this week.

The LFP says in a statement it has informed the company GoalControl “of the immediate suspension” of the technology following “two more technical failings” in matches.

The French league already said last month it wanted improvements after expressing “dissatisfaction with the failures” in several matches with GoalControl.

It took referee Nicolas Rainville about a minute to confirm Paris Saint-Germain’s second goal in the 2-0 win over Amiens on Wednesday. Adrien Rabiot headed in the second goal but the referee’s watch, which normally vibrates to indicate a goal, did not work, and he had to consult with video assistant referees to validate the goal.

The LFP says it will announce next week “follow-up action to be taken in relation to this dossier.”

How will Liverpool cope without Philippe Coutinho?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 1:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

With Philippe Coutinho in the sun in Barcelona and Liverpool $197 million richer, the world is looking on with intrigue as to how Jurgen Klopp handles the loss of his star Brazilian playmaker.

[ MORE: Klopp details Coutinho’s departure ]

What will he do when Liverpool host Manchester City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the Premier League at Anfield this Sunday?

In the video above we take a look at his options, with the Reds having more than a few ready made replacements for Coutinho.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game

As many reports suggest that the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Thomas Lemar are being lined up as replacements for Coutinho, should some of the current Liverpool squad be given the chance to step up between now and the end of the season?

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Butland to Liverpool; Malcom to Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 12:53 PM EST
1 Comment

Liverpool could be set to spend more of the $197 million they received for Philippe Coutinho on shoring up their defense.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news

After splashing out a club-record $100 million on Virgil Van Dijk earlier in January to make him the most expensive defender in the world, the Daily Star says that the Reds will try to sign Jack Butland in the summer.

The Stoke and England goalkeeper, still just 24 years old, will reportedly be a top target to replace Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius in goal who have both struggled at times over the past 12-18 months.

With Butland battling relegation with Stoke between now and the end of the season, the Potters won’t sell him in January, but if they do go down then surely they won’t stand in the way of their England international moving on.

Butland has all the attributes to be England’s first-choice goalkeeper for the next decade and beyond and after recovering from his recent injury problems he is one of the few Stoke players who performed well this season.

Arsenal continued to be linked with a move for Bordeaux’s Brazilian forward Malcom.

On Friday, Arsene Wenger said that Malcom, 20, was a “good player but at the moment nothing is happening” with regards to a $55 million deal.

However, later in his press conference the Arsenal manager did hint that if Alexis Sanchez was allowed to leave in January then it would only be if the Gunners had a replacement lined up.

So, what is Malcolm all about? Firstly, this screamer he scored last month turned plenty of heads and the youngster has put in consistent displays in Ligue 1 over the past two seasons for Bordeaux. He arrived in France from Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians in 2015 and is a member of the Brazilian U-23 national team.

Malcom has scored seven goals in 20 appearances for Bordeaux this season and 18 in 78 appearances since 2015.

Close to $60 million is a lot to play for a promising young attacker, especially when Arsenal appear to have plenty of talent coming through the system, but if they sell Theo Walcott to Everton and offload Sanchez, Wenger will be a little short in attack.

With Tottenham and others said to have been sniffing around Malcom, Arsenal will likely have to act in January before his name is added to Wenger’s now infamous list of players “he looked at” as a youngster…