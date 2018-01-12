More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Moyes says January transfer window should be 1 week

By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 9:58 PM EST
West Ham boss David Moyes is fed up with the January transfer window unsettling players midseason and wants it to be cut to just one week.

“I don’t think we need a month,” Moyes said in his pre-match press conference ahead of West Ham’s visit to Huddersfield Town. “I think we should probably take it down to a week and then we wouldn’t have all the problems.”

“A week where the work has to get done and if it doesn’t then you don’t do it. It can be unsettling for players.”

To make his idea more realistic, Moyes cited his experience overseas. “In Italy all the clubs come to same hotel for one day, all the chief execs and all the people, and they do the transfer business in the one day. You have to get it done by midnight to rubber stamp the deals, agents, everybody is in there. Maybe it would be better if we had a day like that here in England.”

A host of West Ham strikers have been linked with moves elsewhere, chief among them Mexican frontman Javier Hernandez, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United among other clubs. Fellow striker Diafra Sakho has been connected with a move to Crystal Palace. But Moyes said they need to keep players to have a chance at staving off relegation.

“We have got no players here that we want to leave,” Moyes said. “We need to add to our squad so ideally we strengthen. My intention is not to let anybody go.”

Report: Martino, Wynalda could “forge an alliance” in USSF presidential race

By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 9:01 PM EST
According to a report by Steven Goff of the Washington Post, a pair of former USMNT players could join forces to ensure one of them is elected president of US Soccer in the upcoming election.

Goff reports that former NBC Soccer analyst Kyle Martino and former Fox analyst Eric Wynalda could team up in some form or fashion to increase the chance that either is victorious in the February election.

Both candidates have spoken highly of each other in recent interviews, and while neither offered any details, they both admitted the idea had been thrown around.

“I have a high opinion of Kyle and it would be something I would definitely encourage if it meant one or the other was going to win the election,” Wynalda said. “I would certainly consider it. If he and I need to partner up, I would be in favor of that simply because we are both agents of change.”

Martino shared the same sentiments. “I have a lot of respect for the way Eric has brought both the need for change and the need for deep soccer knowledge to the forefront of this campaign,” he said. “I have met with Eric and will continue to meet with any and all candidates who share these common beliefs.” Martino made sure to add, “But to be clear, I haven’t agreed to anything.”

It’s unclear what kind of alliance could be formed, but any scenario would likely involve one or the other dropping out of the race late in the game and supporting the remaining candidate. It’s possible that any candidate who drops out to support the other could be promised a coaching role within the organization should their supported counterpart win the election.

A debate will be held next Saturday, Jan 20th, while the election will be held on February 10th.

PL Preview: Tottenham vs. Everton

By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 7:50 PM EST
  • Everton has not beaten Tottenham in any competitions since 2008
  • Tottenham are unbeaten in 10 home league matches
  • Everton have scored just one goal in their last four games

An important top-half clash comes your way Saturday as Tottenham hosts Everton at White Hart Lane, live on NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET or live online at NBCSports.com.

Spurs sit fifth in the Premier League table with 41 points, and they are looking in both directions as they chase Liverpool three points above them in a Champions League place and hope to fend off Arsenal two points back in sixth. While the Premier League title is likely wrapped up barring a historic collapse, the Champions League places are very much up for grabs.

WATCH LIVE, HERE

Since losing 4-1 to likely champions Manchester City, Spurs have rebounded with three Premier League wins and a draw. Harry Kane is in unstoppable form, with a pair of hat-tricks over the festive period followed by a brace midweek in FA Cup action against AFC Wimbledon. Key to that midweek Cup match was the return of Moussa Dembele, who played a full 90 minutes for the first time since December 16th. Dembele has lost his place in the team due to both fitness concerns and poor form, but the 30-year-old played well against Wimbledon and could potentially see a return to the starting lineup.

On the other side, Everton has seen a brutal dip in form strike the Toffees, with just one Premier League win since December 2nd. A loss to Bournemouth and a draw with West Brom highlight the disappointing results of late, and it appears the honeymoon period with new manager Sam Allardyce is over.

However, they could receive a boost as new signing Cenk Tosun, a 26-year-old Turkish international, could make his first Everton appearance as the Toffees look for help up front. The striker had eight goals in 14 Turkish Super Lig appearances for Besiktas this season before his transfer, and 14 goals in 24 appearances over all competitions. Everton is starved for goalscoring prowess, with just one goal in their last four matches.

INJURIES: Tottenham — OUT: Harry Winks (ankle), Danny Rose (knee), Toby Alderweireld (hamstring). | Everton — OUT: Michael Keane (foot), Idrissa Gueye (hamstring).

What they’re saying

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on the potential for new signings: “Until today, now, no-one is close to arriving in this transfer window.  Maybe in five minutes something happens. But until now, before the press conference, nothing is close. I’m not concerned, not worried. I think we’re working and of course we’re awake about the market. If something’s available in the terms that we can take, of course we are going to do it.”

Everton manager Sam Allardyce on balancing Everton’s weaknesses: “I think the service provided in the final third is one of our weaknesses and why we’re not scoring enough goals. We don’t have enough natural goalscorers so we have to try and work on that without losing our defensive qualities.”

Prediction

Cenk Tosun is a quality signing and will help Everton up front, especially against a defensively depleted Spurs, but they won’t be able to contain the home side all game, and this ends up as a 1-1 draw that is disappointing for both sides.

Wenger admits Arsenal “rebuild” is coming

By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 7:24 PM EST
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said that he still believes Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere will sign new contracts at the club, but admitted that Alexis Sanchez will depart at the end of the season at the latest.

Thus, he also admitted Arsenal is facing a “rebuild” with the Gunners slowly slipping down the table in recent years and their superstars dragging out contract negotiations.

“There is still an opportunity for him [Ozil] to stay. That’s very much open,” Wenger said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s match at Bournemouth. “It looks like Sanchez will not extend his contract. But we want to keep Jack, and we have an opportunity maybe to keep Ozil. So the rebuild will be less deep than if all three left.”

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season and currently sits in sixth, leaving the Gunners with no other choice than to ponder their current squad makeup. With Sanchez, Ozil, and Wilshere all out of contract this summer, Arsenal has taken flak for allowing their best players to reach this perilous point. Sanchez in particular has been poorly managed, with the Chilean prepared to either leave for a cut-rate price this winter, or leave for free in the summer.

“These guys want to win, and they want to make money as well,” Wenger said, speaking of Sanchez. “So they want a combination of the two, which big clubs can give them. Incidentally he [Sanchez] won trophies with us. So he wants to fight as well for the Premiership. That’s normal when you’re at that level.”

Mesut Ozil has had a hot and cold season for Arsenal, a microcosm of his career at the Emirates. Jack Wilshere has come back strong from a spell of injuries and a loan at Bournemouth, and playing some of the best soccer of his career over the last few weeks.

PL Preview: Chelsea vs. Leicester City

By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 7:01 PM EST
  • Chelsea has beaten Leicester in 12 of their last 14 meetings
  • Leicester City has lost five straight road games vs. Top 6
  • Marcos Alonso‘s 12 PL goals over the last 2 seasons are more than any defender

The battle for second place is on, and Chelsea will want to hold serve at home as they host Leicester City at 10:00 a.m. ET at Stamford Bridge live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Antonio Conte has fallen under some fire this season with Chelsea back in third place in the Premier League, but they’ve closed the gap on Manchester United and sit just a point behind the second spot. Still, with the Blues having drawn three straight matches, they will look to get back to winning ways.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Meanwhile, Leicester City is struggling mightily, with a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town their only three points since December 13th. They failed to find the back of the net against League One side Fleetwood Town during their midweek FA Cup matchup, although the side fielded was a relatively weak one without the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez. The former should be ready for this match after sitting out for a week with a groin problem, while Wes Morgan and Danny Simpson continue to sit with hamstring problems, part of the reason why the club has coughed up nine goals in its last five matches, and has just two clean sheets since late October.

INJURIES: Chelsea — QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley | Leicester City — OUT: Wes Morgan (hamstring), Danny Simpson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: Robert Huth (ankle), Jamie Vardy (groin).

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on not pursuing Jamie Vardy: “We didn’t speak about him, but I repeat we are talking about a really good player. For sure Vardy is a really good player and I don’t like to speak about players of other teams, but in this case we are not talking about transfer market.”

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on playing big clubs: “I think in our games against the great teams, we have always had good situations and good possibilities – like against Manchester United and Tottenham. The ambition is not just for us to score but to continue to play after scoring and to always keep good ambition in our play.”

Prediction

How about this for a nugget? Antonio Conte has won 25 of his first 30 home games in charge of Chelsea, a joint club record with Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti. Both of those managers lost their 31st game (thanks Opta!). Just on that alone, Leicester City wins 2-1, and Jamie Vardy scores the winner. Conte is berated for his tactics, but in reality, the club’s lack of midfield depth is to blame, as Tiemoue Bakayoko is still learning the Premier League ropes.