Moyes says January transfer window should be 1 week

West Ham boss David Moyes is fed up with the January transfer window unsettling players midseason and wants it to be cut to just one week.

“I don’t think we need a month,” Moyes said in his pre-match press conference ahead of West Ham’s visit to Huddersfield Town. “I think we should probably take it down to a week and then we wouldn’t have all the problems.”

“A week where the work has to get done and if it doesn’t then you don’t do it. It can be unsettling for players.”

To make his idea more realistic, Moyes cited his experience overseas. “In Italy all the clubs come to same hotel for one day, all the chief execs and all the people, and they do the transfer business in the one day. You have to get it done by midnight to rubber stamp the deals, agents, everybody is in there. Maybe it would be better if we had a day like that here in England.”

A host of West Ham strikers have been linked with moves elsewhere, chief among them Mexican frontman Javier Hernandez, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United among other clubs. Fellow striker Diafra Sakho has been connected with a move to Crystal Palace. But Moyes said they need to keep players to have a chance at staving off relegation.

“We have got no players here that we want to leave,” Moyes said. “We need to add to our squad so ideally we strengthen. My intention is not to let anybody go.”

