PL Preview: Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Chelsea has beaten Leicester in 12 of their last 14 meetings

Leicester City has lost five straight road games vs. Top 6

Marcos Alonso‘s 12 PL goals over the last 2 seasons are more than any defender

The battle for second place is on, and Chelsea will want to hold serve at home as they host Leicester City at 10:00 a.m. ET at Stamford Bridge live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Antonio Conte has fallen under some fire this season with Chelsea back in third place in the Premier League, but they’ve closed the gap on Manchester United and sit just a point behind the second spot. Still, with the Blues having drawn three straight matches, they will look to get back to winning ways.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Meanwhile, Leicester City is struggling mightily, with a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town their only three points since December 13th. They failed to find the back of the net against League One side Fleetwood Town during their midweek FA Cup matchup, although the side fielded was a relatively weak one without the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez. The former should be ready for this match after sitting out for a week with a groin problem, while Wes Morgan and Danny Simpson continue to sit with hamstring problems, part of the reason why the club has coughed up nine goals in its last five matches, and has just two clean sheets since late October.

INJURIES: Chelsea — QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley | Leicester City — OUT: Wes Morgan (hamstring), Danny Simpson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: Robert Huth (ankle), Jamie Vardy (groin).

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on not pursuing Jamie Vardy: “We didn’t speak about him, but I repeat we are talking about a really good player. For sure Vardy is a really good player and I don’t like to speak about players of other teams, but in this case we are not talking about transfer market.”

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on playing big clubs: “I think in our games against the great teams, we have always had good situations and good possibilities – like against Manchester United and Tottenham. The ambition is not just for us to score but to continue to play after scoring and to always keep good ambition in our play.”

Prediction

How about this for a nugget? Antonio Conte has won 25 of his first 30 home games in charge of Chelsea, a joint club record with Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti. Both of those managers lost their 31st game (thanks Opta!). Just on that alone, Leicester City wins 2-1, and Jamie Vardy scores the winner. Conte is berated for his tactics, but in reality, the club’s lack of midfield depth is to blame, as Tiemoue Bakayoko is still learning the Premier League ropes.

Follow @the_bonnfire