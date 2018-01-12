More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Reports: Liverpool could pay added fee for Naby Keita to join this month

By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 5:44 PM EST
According to a number of reports, despite opposition to the idea earlier in the season, RB Leipzig are now open to selling Naby Keita to Liverpool in the January window for an additional premium.

Back in November, the club publicly expressed its desire to keep the 22-year-old midfielder for the entire season, citing the desire to secure a place in Europe for next year. But now, even despite a clogged and bitter fight for the top spots in the Bundesliga table, reports suggest Liverpool could yet make a January move for Keita.

Liverpool has already agreed to a $75 million transfer for Keita that has been scheduled for this coming summer. However, according to German publication Bild released on Thursday, an additional $12-18 million could be tacked on to bring Keita to Liverpool. That money could come from the massive $192 million that Liverpool banked when sending Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The report also states that Keita has been “considered isolated” in the squad due to his desire to switch his German language classes to English and with his future already decided, he is considered already a Liverpool player by other RBL players.

Now, there are others that say Keita’s last game with RBL will be Saturday’s road trip to Freiburg, and that he will move to Liverpool after that. According to The Express, Keita has registered his own personal business in England, and other journalists including Raphael Honigstein and Chris Williams have expressed their own reports on social media.

A switch to Anfield would mean the end of Keita’s European campaign, as he is already Cup-tied to RBL after their elimination in the group stages. However, he could fill Coutinho’s role in midfield, and while more of a traditional central midfielder, Keita would still be a big addition to Liverpool’s fight for a Champions League place in the Premier League table. RBL is also fighting for its European survival, in the midst of a massive logjam in the Bundesliga table. Behind leaders Bayern Munich with 44 points and Schalke in second with 30, Leipzig is one of six teams with either 26 or 28 points, with another two sitting back on 24 and another one on 23.

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 4:48 PM EST
Bayern Munich has come out of its holiday break firing on all cylinders, and Bayer Leverkusen is paying the price.

With the German giants already up 2-1, James Rodriguez stopped any hope of a comeback with an incredibly difficult free-kick to restore the visitors’ two-goal lead at BayArena.

The free-kick was inches from the penalty area, and efforts from that close to net are always difficult to get on target, needing significant bend to get around the wall from close range but also pace to beat the goalkeeper. James had both, and it resulted in a stunning effort.

Jupp Heynckes – Bayern’s favorite fireman – is doing the job in his fourth stint with the club. After appointing the 72-year-old in early October, the club had won 10 of its 11 league games heading into the holiday break, and continued that streak on the other side of the hiatus holding on for an eventual 3-1 final.

The goal is the third of the season for the Colombian and his first since October 28th. He has received significantly more playing time under Heynckes than he did with Carlo Ancelotti in charge – Rodriguez had just three appearances (one start) and 107 minutes in the seven Bundesliga matches Ancelotti was manager for this season, but he has started eight of Bayern’s nine league matches since October 21st.

The win today over Leverkusen put Bayern fourteen points clear of Schalke at the top of the German top flight table heading into the weekend slate of games.

Jose Mourinho ends verbal spat with Antonio Conte

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 3:37 PM EST
Manchester United manager has put an end to his verbal war of words with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, saying now he will exercise “silence” after being challenged by the Blues head man yet again.

Mourinho began things by calling Conte a “clown,” referencing his touchline exuberance well known throughout the Premier League. Conte responded by saying Mourinho isn’t so innocent himself in that department, saying he must be having “senile dementia” and had maybe “forgotten his past.”

It continued as Mourinho escalated things further, recalling Conte’s ban for the massive match-fixing scandal at Juventus, something Conte was cleared of any wrongdoing in 2016. That, Mourinho says, cut deep in the Chelsea man.

‘The first time he insulted me I had a response,” Mourinho said Friday in his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s game against Stoke City on Monday. “A response that I know that touched the point where he really feels hurt.”

Conte responded to that my calling Mourinho a “small man” and “fake.” And now, Mourinho says he is finished with the back-and-forth.

“I think when a person insults another, you can expect a response, or you can expect contempt, silence,” Mourinho said. “He insulted me for a second time, but now I change, and now contempt and for me, contempt means end of the story.”

Manchester United and Chelsea meet next in Premier League play on February 25th, and it’s almost a guarantee this story will surface again before then, or at the very least in the buildup to that match. Whether Mourinho keeps his word on “silence” remains to be seen, as does whether Conte chooses to be silent as well, or if he will continue to speak out.

French league suspends goal-line technology after “failings”

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2018, 2:23 PM EST
PARIS (AP) The French football league says it has suspended goal-line technology in its competitions following more glitches during League Cup quarterfinals this week.

The LFP says in a statement it has informed the company GoalControl “of the immediate suspension” of the technology following “two more technical failings” in matches.

The French league already said last month it wanted improvements after expressing “dissatisfaction with the failures” in several matches with GoalControl.

It took referee Nicolas Rainville about a minute to confirm Paris Saint-Germain’s second goal in the 2-0 win over Amiens on Wednesday. Adrien Rabiot headed in the second goal but the referee’s watch, which normally vibrates to indicate a goal, did not work, and he had to consult with video assistant referees to validate the goal.

The LFP says it will announce next week “follow-up action to be taken in relation to this dossier.”

How will Liverpool cope without Philippe Coutinho?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 1:28 PM EST
With Philippe Coutinho in the sun in Barcelona and Liverpool $197 million richer, the world is looking on with intrigue as to how Jurgen Klopp handles the loss of his star Brazilian playmaker.

[ MORE: Klopp details Coutinho’s departure ]

What will he do when Liverpool host Manchester City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the Premier League at Anfield this Sunday?

In the video above we take a look at his options, with the Reds having more than a few ready made replacements for Coutinho.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game

As many reports suggest that the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Thomas Lemar are being lined up as replacements for Coutinho, should some of the current Liverpool squad be given the chance to step up between now and the end of the season?