Reports: Liverpool could pay added fee for Naby Keita to join this month

According to a number of reports, despite opposition to the idea earlier in the season, RB Leipzig are now open to selling Naby Keita to Liverpool in the January window for an additional premium.

Back in November, the club publicly expressed its desire to keep the 22-year-old midfielder for the entire season, citing the desire to secure a place in Europe for next year. But now, even despite a clogged and bitter fight for the top spots in the Bundesliga table, reports suggest Liverpool could yet make a January move for Keita.

Liverpool has already agreed to a $75 million transfer for Keita that has been scheduled for this coming summer. However, according to German publication Bild released on Thursday, an additional $12-18 million could be tacked on to bring Keita to Liverpool. That money could come from the massive $192 million that Liverpool banked when sending Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The report also states that Keita has been “considered isolated” in the squad due to his desire to switch his German language classes to English and with his future already decided, he is considered already a Liverpool player by other RBL players.

Now, there are others that say Keita’s last game with RBL will be Saturday’s road trip to Freiburg, and that he will move to Liverpool after that. According to The Express, Keita has registered his own personal business in England, and other journalists including Raphael Honigstein and Chris Williams have expressed their own reports on social media.

Reports in Germany claim Naby Keita will play his last game for RB Leipzig this weekend before joining Liverpool. #LFC #RBLeipzig — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 12, 2018

A switch to Anfield would mean the end of Keita’s European campaign, as he is already Cup-tied to RBL after their elimination in the group stages. However, he could fill Coutinho’s role in midfield, and while more of a traditional central midfielder, Keita would still be a big addition to Liverpool’s fight for a Champions League place in the Premier League table. RBL is also fighting for its European survival, in the midst of a massive logjam in the Bundesliga table. Behind leaders Bayern Munich with 44 points and Schalke in second with 30, Leipzig is one of six teams with either 26 or 28 points, with another two sitting back on 24 and another one on 23.

