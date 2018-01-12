Salah fit for Liverpool; Klopp had to sell Coutinho

Mohamed Salah will be available for Liverpool against Manchester City in their massive clash at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Salah, who leads Liverpool in scoring with 17 Premier League goals so far this season, missed Liverpool’s two games, victories against Burnley in the PL and Everton in the FA Cup, with a groin injury but the Egyptian winger is ready to be unleashed against league leaders Man City.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of this monster clash against unbeaten Man City, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Salah is back.

“If nothing happens in this moment, Mo is back,” Klopp said. “He is training completely normal. That is of course very important for us.”

As for Philippe Coutinho, who departed Liverpool for Barcelona in a $197 million deal last weekend, Klopp admitted that he could do nothing to stop the Brazilian playmaker departing Anfield and “it was 100 percent clear there was no chance I could use him in second half of the season.”

More from Klopp, here:

“There was no other option. If there is somebody maybe who should be angry, massively disappointed, in this case, then it could be the manager of the club the player is leaving,” Klopp said. “But I am not [angry], because I know we tried absolutely everything to convince Phil to stay here and carry on going together with us. It was his dream [to move to Barca] and it is the truth when I say he left Liverpool for only one club and we really had to accept that. The club was fighting until the last second and tried everything. It would have been very difficult if we had said, which we could have done, ‘look, here is your contract and you have to stay here’, and to use him in the second half of the season.”

So, great news for Klopp that Salah will be fit to face Man City but the comments surrounding Coutinho suggest that the magician was ready to not play for Liverpool in the second half of the season.

Time will tell if Klopp made the right call to sanction the sale of Coutinho, but given the huge amount of money they received from him and $100 million of that already spent on Virgil Van Dijk to significantly improve their defense, plus the likes of Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to step into the No.10 role, it seemed like the right time to cash in on Coutinho.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports