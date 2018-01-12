More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Butland to Liverpool; Malcom to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 12:53 PM EST
Liverpool could be set to spend more of the $197 million they received for Philippe Coutinho on shoring up their defense.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news

After splashing out a club-record $100 million on Virgil Van Dijk earlier in January to make him the most expensive defender in the world, the Daily Star says that the Reds will try to sign Jack Butland in the summer.

The Stoke and England goalkeeper, still just 24 years old, will reportedly be a top target to replace Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius in goal who have both struggled at times over the past 12-18 months.

With Butland battling relegation with Stoke between now and the end of the season, the Potters won’t sell him in January, but if they do go down then surely they won’t stand in the way of their England international moving on.

Butland has all the attributes to be England’s first-choice goalkeeper for the next decade and beyond and after recovering from his recent injury problems he is one of the few Stoke players who performed well this season.

Arsenal continued to be linked with a move for Bordeaux’s Brazilian forward Malcom.

On Friday, Arsene Wenger said that Malcom, 20, was a “good player but at the moment nothing is happening” with regards to a $55 million deal.

However, later in his press conference the Arsenal manager did hint that if Alexis Sanchez was allowed to leave in January then it would only be if the Gunners had a replacement lined up.

So, what is Malcolm all about? Firstly, this screamer he scored last month turned plenty of heads and the youngster has put in consistent displays in Ligue 1 over the past two seasons for Bordeaux. He arrived in France from Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians in 2015 and is a member of the Brazilian U-23 national team.

Malcom has scored seven goals in 20 appearances for Bordeaux this season and 18 in 78 appearances since 2015.

Close to $60 million is a lot to play for a promising young attacker, especially when Arsenal appear to have plenty of talent coming through the system, but if they sell Theo Walcott to Everton and offload Sanchez, Wenger will be a little short in attack.

With Tottenham and others said to have been sniffing around Malcom, Arsenal will likely have to act in January before his name is added to Wenger’s now infamous list of players “he looked at” as a youngster…

Huddersfield sign Pritchard for $15 million

Huddersfield Town
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Huddersfield Town have signed Alex Pritchard from Norwich City for a club-record $15 million, which includes add-ons.

Pritchard, 24, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at the John Smith’s Stadium. The silky midfielder came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before signing for Norwich in the summer of 2016 for $11 million, and since then he’s become a key member of the Canaries, creating havoc from a wide playmaking position.

The former England U-21 midfielder becomes David Wagner‘s second signing of the January transfer window, following the loan signing of Dutch international defender Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco, and the Terriers’ manager was delighted to land his man.

“I’m very happy to be able to welcome Alex to Huddersfield Town. He is exactly the type of player that we like to work with at this club,” Wagner said. “Alex is a young, British player who arrives as one of the top performers in the Sky Bet Championship and with a desire to prove himself in the Premier League. Now we will work hard with him to give him every possibility of being a success for us in the top division.”

Pritchard will provide Huddersfield with a different kind of attacking prowess to the pace and trickery of Tom Ince, Collin Quaner, Elias Kachunga and Rajiv Van la Parra out wide. His ability to get on the ball, dictate the tempo of the game and drift inside from the flanks will help the Terriers mix things up. Pritchard can also operate as a No. 10 and he will no doubt be eager to grab his second chance in the PL with both hands.

After coming through the ranks at Spurs’ academy at the same time as the likes of Harry Kane, Pritchard, like Kane, was loaned out to lower-league opponents on numerous occasions. He has mixed it up in the lower leagues and provided quality on the ball in those testing conditions, especially with Brentford in 2014-15, and his game should suit the PL.

At Huddersfield he will be given the chance to be their chief creator.

With the Terriers four points off the relegation zone with 16 games of the season to go, surviving relegation remains their main aim in their debut season in the Premier League.

Report: Atlanta United sign Barco in record MLS deal

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
Atlanta United aren’t content with a hugely successful inaugural season in MLS in 2017. Oh no.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game ]

Tata Martino is set to land a long-term target in Ezequiel Barco, with the Argentinian teenager from Independiente said to cost a record transfer fee of $15 million for a Major League Soccer franchise.

Barco, 18, helped Independiente win the Copa Sudamericana, scoring the wunning goal in the final against Flamengo.

Multiple reports say the deal also includes a 30 percent sell-on clause should Atlanta sell the player by 2019 and 10 percent if he’s sold in 2020. The deal is said to be the second largest in Independiente history after they sold Sergio Aguero to Atletico Madrid in 2006.

This transfer continues ATL’s philosophy of giving young, attack-minded South American players a chance to showcase their talents in MLS.

Atlanta also hold the second-highest MLS transfer fee record when they signed Miguel Almiron for $9.2 million, just behind the $10 million Toronto FC reportedly paid AS Roma for Michael Bradley.

Last season the trio of Almiron, Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba tore MLS defenses apart.

Judging by the video below, Barco will do the same in 2018 as he can play on the left or in a central attacking midfield role.

Man City’s Guardiola breaks Manager of Month record

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
Pep Guardiola has become the first manager in Premier League history to win the Manager of the Month award on four occasions.

On Friday, Guardiola was named the PL Manager of the Month for December after winning the same award in September, October and November.

Manchester City is unbeaten through 22 games in the Premier League season, winning 20 of their 22 games and only drawing against Everton and Crystal Palace. They also set a new record for the longest winning streak in PL history with 17 consecutive victories.

City have a huge clash on Sunday at Liverpool (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) which signifies one of the biggest threats to them going through the entire PL season unbeaten.

Salah fit for Liverpool; Klopp had to sell Coutinho

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2018, 10:20 AM EST
Mohamed Salah will be available for Liverpool against Manchester City in their massive clash at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Salah, who leads Liverpool in scoring with 17 Premier League goals so far this season, missed Liverpool’s two games, victories against Burnley in the PL and Everton in the FA Cup, with a groin injury but the Egyptian winger is ready to be unleashed against league leaders Man City.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of this monster clash against unbeaten Man City, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Salah is back.

“If nothing happens in this moment, Mo is back,” Klopp said. “He is training completely normal. That is of course very important for us.”

As for Philippe Coutinho, who departed Liverpool for Barcelona in a $197 million deal last weekend, Klopp admitted that he could do nothing to stop the Brazilian playmaker departing Anfield and “it was 100 percent clear there was no chance I could use him in second half of the season.”

More from Klopp, here:

“There was no other option. If there is somebody maybe who should be angry, massively disappointed, in this case, then it could be the manager of the club the player is leaving,” Klopp said. “But I am not [angry], because I know we tried absolutely everything to convince Phil to stay here and carry on going together with us. It was his dream [to move to Barca] and it is the truth when I say he left Liverpool for only one club and we really had to accept that. The club was fighting until the last second and tried everything. It would have been very difficult if we had said, which we could have done, ‘look, here is your contract and you have to stay here’, and to use him in the second half of the season.”

So, great news for Klopp that Salah will be fit to face Man City but the comments surrounding Coutinho suggest that the magician was ready to not play for Liverpool in the second half of the season.

Time will tell if Klopp made the right call to sanction the sale of Coutinho, but given the huge amount of money they received from him and $100 million of that already spent on Virgil Van Dijk to significantly improve their defense, plus the likes of Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to step into the No.10 role, it seemed like the right time to cash in on Coutinho.