Bundesliga wrap: Leipzig tops Schalke; Fullkrug thrills in comeback

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 2:31 PM EST
Bayern Munich’s 3-1 away win Friday gave the Bundesliga leaders a 14-point lead on the table and put the onus on the chasing pack for the rest of the weekend.

RB Leipzig shaved a point off that advantage with a win on a busy Saturday in Germany.

Hannover 3-2 Mainz

The Bundesliga world belongs to Niclas Fullkrug, and the rest of the league is justing paying his rent.

The visitors went down 2-0 after Mainz got goals from Yoshinori Muto and Alexander Hack, but it’s fortunate for the hosts that German striker Fullkrug carried over his December 2017 form to the new year.

Having scored thrice in the final five matches of the calendar year, Fullkrug netted in the 33rd and 38th minutes Saturday before completing his hat trick with a 75th minute winner.

RB Leipzig 3-1 Schalke

Liverpool may want Naby Keita to arrive before the summer, but he’s still on the pitch and scored a first half goal for his German side.

They might’ve wanted to sell him at half, though, as his needless foul allowed Naldo to score an equalizer in the second frame.

But Timo Werner and Kurt Bruma scored two minutes apart to restore the home hopes, and RBL held on to pull past Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke, and — for now — Borussia Dortmund into second place.

Elsewhere
Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Bayern Munich — Friday
Augsburg 1-0 Hamburg — Bobby Wood goes 74 mins in loss
Stuttgart 1-0 Hertha Berlin — Own goal the difference
Werder Bremen 1-1 Hoffenheim — USMNT’s Johannsson gets rare time
Koln vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Dortmund vs. Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 18 14 2 2 40 12 28 7-1-0 7-1-2 44
 RB Leipzig 18 9 4 5 30 26 4 6-2-1 3-2-4 31
 FC Schalke 04 18 8 6 4 29 24 5 5-3-1 3-3-3 30
 Borussia Dortmund 17 8 4 5 39 24 15 4-1-3 4-3-2 28
 Bayer Leverkusen 18 7 7 4 35 26 9 4-4-1 3-3-3 28
 Mönchengladbach 17 8 4 5 27 28 -1 5-2-2 3-2-3 28
 FC Augsburg 18 7 6 5 28 23 5 4-4-2 3-2-3 27
 1899 Hoffenheim 18 7 6 5 28 23 5 5-3-1 2-3-4 27
 Eintracht Frankfurt 18 7 6 5 21 19 2 2-3-4 5-3-1 27
 Hannover 96 18 7 5 6 27 28 -1 5-3-1 2-2-5 26
 Hertha BSC Berlin 18 6 6 6 26 26 0 4-2-3 2-4-3 24
 VfB Stuttgart 18 6 2 10 14 21 -7 6-1-2 0-1-8 20
 SC Freiburg 18 4 8 6 18 32 -14 3-5-1 1-3-5 20
 VfL Wolfsburg 17 3 10 4 21 21 0 2-6-1 1-4-3 19
 FSV Mainz 05 18 4 5 9 21 31 -10 4-1-4 0-4-5 17
 Werder Bremen 18 3 7 8 14 21 -7 2-3-4 1-4-4 16
 Hamburger SV 18 4 3 11 15 26 -11 3-2-4 1-1-7 15
 1. FC Köln 17 1 3 13 10 32 -22 1-1-6 0-2-7 6

PL roundup: Spurs run wild on Everton, Chelsea settles for another draw

By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 3:01 PM EST
Get caught up on all seven of Saturday’s Premier League fixtures…

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 EvertonFULL RECAP

Harry Kane‘s 98th career goal for Spurs helped pace a comprehensive victory for Mauricio Pochettino‘s side at Wembley Stadium, bringing his goal total up to 20 on the season. Spurs now sit level on points (44) with fourth-place Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester CityFULL RECAP

The Blues looked second-best again on Saturday, and were lucky to see Ben Chilwell sent off in the second half to relieve some pressure from the Chelsea back three. Antonio Conte‘s side have now gone three straight PL matches winless, all of which resulted in 0-0 draws.

Watford 2-2 SouthamptonFULL RECAP

Controversy struck at Vicarage Road, prompting a major request for VAR to be introduced in the PL. Abdoulaye Doucouré’s equalizer proved to be a contentious one for the Hornets, after the attacker clearly appeared to use his hand in the lead up to his goal.

Crystal Palace 1-0 BurnleyFULL RECAP

Don’t look now, but there’s been some serious life with Crystal Palace as of late, and the Eagles are up to 12th in England’s top flight. Bakay Sako’s second goal in as many matches paced the home side, providing another blow to Sean Dyche and Burnley — who now sit in seventh place on 34 points.

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion — FULL RECAP

For the first time since August, the Baggies have won a league match, and that’s brought West Brom to within two points of 17th place. Meanwhile, Brighton’s up-and-down league struggles have pulled the Seagulls to within three points of the relegation zone with 15 matches remaining.

Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea CityFULL RECAP

No team has scored fewer goals this season than the Swans, who have found the back of the net just 14 times. The finish proved to be vital though at St. James’ Park, as Swansea picked up an important point to remain in the relegation race. Joselu‘s second-half finish helped pull one back for the Magpies though, as the match finished level at full time.

Huddersfield Town 1-4 West Ham UnitedFULL RECAP

 

David Moyes has sparked life into his West Ham side, and the former Manchester United boss picked up his 200th PL victory on Saturday. Manuel Lanzini‘s brace helped put the match away for the Hammers after Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic gave the visitors the initial lead.

Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Spurs smack Big Sam’s Toffees

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 2:19 PM EST
  • Kane becomes Spurs leading PL scorer
  • Son with goal, assist
  • Toffees winless in five, pointless in three
  • Tosun makes Everton debut

Harry Kane made history and Heung-Min Son terrorized the Toffees as Tottenham Hotspur battered Everton X-0 on Saturday.

Kane scored twice to become Spurs’ all-time leading scorer in the Premier League, Son recorded a goal and an assist, and Christian Eriksen scored the final goal of the blowout as Spurs went above Liverpool on goal differential before the Reds face Man City on Sunday.

Everton is ninth with 27 points, seven points clear of the drop zone. Sam Allardyce‘s men are winless in five and have lost three straight league matches.

New striker Cenk Tosun played a little over an hour for his Everton debut, but was deprived of service.

The game opened up in the 22nd minute, as Wayne Rooney nodded in but was offside and Spurs would’ve answered at the other end were it not for a Jordan Pickford save.

Son joined Jermain Defoe as Spurs players to score in five-straight home matches, passing home in the 26th minute to give the North Londoners a lead.

The South Korean then got an assist on Kane’s goal, using a sublime turn to dart down the left flank before cutting square for the star striker to pass beyond Pickford.

Son played Dele Alli through on Pickford moments later, but Dele opted for his right foot instead of left and the Everton keeper shut him down. Son hit the post before the hour mark and was recalling Cristiano Ronaldo with his vision and power.

It was Kane who’d score next, though, tapping an Eric Dier pass beyond Pickford for his Spurs’ record goal.

Pickford made a pair of fine saves on Son and then Dele in the 77th minute.

He’d be back to looking behind him when Son played Dele the ball near the 18, and the latter backheeled for Eriksen to belt home. 4-0.

Pellegrino calls for VAR after “injustice” extends Saints woes

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 1:10 PM EST
Southampton took a 2-0 lead at Watford and played well enough to pick up a first win since Oct. 26, but drew 2-2 when Abdoulaye Doucoure’s handled winner eluded the eyes of the linesman.

Saints’ boss Mauricio Pellegrino, whose job has seemingly been on the line for some time, was left very upset by the decision or lack thereof and wants video review in the Premier League soon.

“I never see this type of mistake in the Premier League before,” Pellegrino said. “To live this injustice is really hard. I think we have to try (VAR) and analyse if it’s possible to help the sport to make better decisions, even for the referee.”

Pellegrino also stressed his belief that Saints have been moving in the right direction despite sitting just outside the drop zone. Winless in 10, Southampton drew Manchester United on Dec. 30 and have played a number of tough foes during their drought.

“The last four games the team is growing. Playing in this way it’s easy for everybody because I’m sure we’ll win games.”

Conte worried about “tired” Chelsea’s lackluster displays

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2018, 1:03 PM EST
Chelsea have drawn three games on the spin 0-0 for the first time in club history.

They are looking solid enough defensively but with so many talented attackers their drought at the other end is concerning Antonio Conte as he said his players are “tired” from their recent run of four games in the last 10 days.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw with 10-man Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Conte didn’t want to blame star striker Alvaro Morata who has now gone five games without a goal for Chelsea.

“I don’t think it is only Morata’s problem, also the other players, because we are not scoring goals, we are not conceding, but we are not creating chances,” Conte said.

The Chelsea boss also pointed to many of his team playing in midweek in a tight 0-0 draw against Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal.

“I think we played with a lot of top players against Arsenal, and then again today against a very good team. I think a lot of our players were tired,” Conte said. “In the first half Leicester ran more than us, they played better than us. But we knew we were playing against a good opponent, maybe the worst opponent we could have played in this moment. We suffered a lot in the first half.”

Conte’s goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, had to be at his best to keep out Leicester and he admitted that the Foxes were the better team and fatigue played a big factor for Chelsea.

“Obviously we wanted to win the game, and at the end with 10-men we pressed them, but for 70 minutes of the game they were the better team,” Courtois said. “Obviously we all feel a little bit tired, last year we went from week to week, but now we have already played a lot of games. But it’s not excuse, Leicester had more intensity than us and more aggression, they started very offensive and pressed us high up the pitch.”

Chelsea’s poor run of form in front of goal has coincided with Conte’s public spat with Jose Mourinho plus reports regarding his future at the club beyond the end of this season, which seem to be ramping up the pressure on the Italian boss.

This season was always going to be tough for Chelsea after the won the PL in Conte’s debut campaign and didn’t have the distraction of European action.

With Eden Hazard cooling off in recent weeks following his fine recent form, plus Morata’s much talked about cold spell and the big chances he continues to miss, these lackluster displays will do nothing to halt the rumors that Chelsea’s hierarchy are lining up Luis Enrique and Max Allegri to take over in the summer.

Conte failed to totally commit his future to Chelsea when speaking to the media on Friday and the lackadaisical play of his team on Saturday seemed to add to the air of uncertainty around the club. The players being tired has been a go-to answer for Conte this season with Chelsea’s squad stretched to compete in all four competitions.

Let’s get this straight, Chelsea, the reigning champions of England, are in the semifinal of the League Cup, still in the FA Cup and are in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Yes, they could fall 18 points behind PL leaders Man City, but their main battle now is all about finishing in the top four.

This seems like a small blip for Conte, but we all know that Chelsea and their owner, Roman Abramovich, act ruthlessly when blips occur.

It’s easy to imagine Conte not being in charge of Chelsea for the third and final year of his current contract.