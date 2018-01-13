Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City: Foxes frustrate Blues

- Vardy, Okazaki go close
- Chilwell sent off in second half
- Chelsea’s fourth-straight draw in all competitions
Chelsea were held at Stamford Bridge by 10-man Leicester City on Saturday, with the Foxes having the better chances and looking more dangerous throughout.
Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea looked sluggish and didn’t get going, while Leicester could have scored two or three in the first half alone but lost some steam in the second half as Ben Chilwell was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.
With the point, Chelsea missed a chance to close the gap on the two Manchester clubs ahead of them, while the Foxes stay in eighth place.
Leicester had the first big chance of the game as Ben Chilwell skipped into the box on the left and picked out Shinji Okazaki but the Japanese forward failed to get the right connection on his finish.
Moments later Jamie Vardy flicked just wide from Chilwell’s cross and Leicester kept pouring forward as Wilfried Ndidi had a header clawed away brilliantly by Thibaut Courtois as Chelsea’s defense were all other the place.
Riyad Mahrez ripped Chelsea’s midfield apart time and time again in the first half as the home side struggled to get going.
Cesc Fabregas did force Kasper Schmeichel into a fine stop but Conte’s boys were sluggish in the opening 45 minutes.
In the second half Leicester pressed forward and Mahrez went down in the box under a challenge from Andreas Christensen but no penalty kick was given as it looked like the Algerian took a dive.
Mahrez had a shot which deflected just wide moments later as the Foxes did all of the pressing.
The Foxes were reduced to 10-men late on as Chilwell was given a yellow card for late tackles on Willian and Victor Moses within the space of four minutes, but the Foxes were worthy of getting a least a point.