Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley: Eagles continue to soar

- Palace have lost just one of their last 12 PL games
- Burnley without a win in seven in all competitions
- Sako scores for second-straight game
Crystal Palace beat Burnley 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday with Bakary Sako grabbing the only goal of the game.
The Eagles impressed throughout and a combination of brave Burnley defending and slack finishing kept Roy Hodgson‘s men from winning by a more comfortable margin.
With the win Palace move up to 12th in the table on 25 points, while Burnley’s alarming run of form under Sean Dyche continues but they remain in seventh place on 34 points.
Palace should have had a penalty kick early in the game as Sako was scythed down in the box by James Tarkowski but Michael Oliver failed to award a penalty pick.
Sako made sure Palace took the lead soon after as he cut in from the left and drilled a low shot across Nick Pope and in. 1-0 to Palace.
The Eagles could have been 2-0 up soon after as Wilfried Zaha nipped in front of Pope, poked the ball towards goal but Ben Mee cleared heroically with James McArthur waiting to tap home.
Before the break Christian Benteke towered above Burnley’s defense but his header was off target from the center of the box.
At the other end Sam Vokes put a header just wide, while Wayne Hennessey was forced into a good save from Ashley Barnes as Burnley tried to get an equalizer but Sako volleyed inches wide for Palace.
Barnes nodded just wide early in the second half as Burnley improved after the break, with Vokes then heading into the side-netting.
Charlie Taylor blocked a Wilfried Zaha shot brilliantly at the other end as the game became a feisty encounter in the latter stages.
Palace held on for the win in comfortable fashion as their home fans celebrated yet another win at the final whistle. The Eagles are soaring up the PL table.