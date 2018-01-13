Huddersfield 1-4 West Ham: Moyes’ revolution continues

- Huddersfield without a win in five games
- David Moyes is only the fourth manager in PL history to reach 200 wins
- West Ham 1 defeat in last eight games
West Ham United beat Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday with David Moyes picking up his 200th win as a Premier League manager.
Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic put West Ham ahead twice after Joe Lolley‘s fine equalizer, then Manuel Lanzini scored twice in the second half to put the game beyond doubt.
With the win West Ham moved up to 11th in the table, while Huddersfield slip to 13th.
An even start in Yorkshire saw both teams keep the ball well but then the Terriers were punished for overplaying.
Jonas Lossl took a goal kick and played it to Joe Lolley who had three West Ham players around him. Noble was the first to react and won the ball, drove forward and smashed home to make it 1-0 to West Ham.
Christopher Schindler headed over as the home team battled to get back into the game well and they were level just before half time.
On his first start in the PL he cut inside from the right and curled a beauty into the far corner with his left foot. 1-1.
Just 11 seconds into the second half Arnautovic fired West Ham back into the lead as the Austrian forward turned and finished brilliantly to make it 2-1 to the Hammers.
Soon after it could have been 3-1 as Angelo Ogbonna‘s header was helped towards goal by Cheikhou Kouyate but Aaron Mooy hacked off the line.
West Ham did make it 3-1 soon after as Lanzini raced clear and fired across goal into the bottom corner. Game over.
Lanzini added insult to injury for Huddersfield as Arnautovic raced free and played in the Argentine playmaker who rifled home his second, and West Ham’s fourth, of the game.