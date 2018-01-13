La Liga: Zidane’s job in jeopardy as Real lose, Girona nets six

Tottenham’s push towards the top four in England’s top flight is the biggest thing on the minds of Spurs and its faithful, but there was another accomplishment on Saturday that also garnered plenty of attention.

Striker Harry Kane recorded his 97th and 98th career goals for Tottenham during the team’s 4-0 thrashing of Everton at Wembley Stadium, which moved the 24-year-old goalscorer past club legend Teddy Sheringham (97) for the most finishes in team history.

“It’s what I always say, it’s something I’m very proud of but it’s on to the next one, we’ve got to keep going,” Kane said upon setting the record. “These boys are great, they set me up and we’ve got to keep going and winning games. Hopefully I’ll keep scoring.”

Speaking after the victory, Kane jokingly said he thought he may have been offside on his first goal.

“When he shot I thought it might be going in but luckily for me it wasn’t,” Kane said on BT Sport. “I might have been offside. Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don’t. Luckily it went my way.”

Kane’s brilliance has been well-documented since making his PL debut during the 2014/15 season, and the Spurs front man has gone on to score 20-plus goals in all four seasons in which he has played for Tottenham.

The Englishman is one of three PL players to complete such a feat, joining the likes of former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said he was pleased for his striker’s success after the match, and that the young striker has earned everything to this point in his career, including his latest goal record.

“He’s such a talented player, so professional and I’m very happy,” Pochettino said. “Congratulations to him, he deserves all the credit and the praise. This way he’s going to break all the records in the Premier League and in England, and it’s fantastic because he helps the team every week.”