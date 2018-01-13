La Liga: Zidane’s job in jeopardy as Real lose, Girona nets six

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…
Real Madrid 0-1 Villareal
The Madridistas have fallen to fourth place, 16 points off the pace set by league leaders Barcelona, and manager Zinedine Zidane is now on the hot seat. Los Blancos conceded in the 87th minute to Pablo Fornals, whose finish pushes Villareal up to fifth place. Zidane and his side have now won just one of its last five matches in all competitions.
Several reports have stated that Zidane is on the hot seat following the team’s latest setback, with managers like Joachim Low and Mauricio Pochettino linked to the job.
Girona 6-0 Las Palmas
The gift that keeps on giving for Las Palmas has manager Paco Jémez and his club further buried at the bottom of La Liga. The club’s 11 points and -32 goal differential are a league worst, while Girona have moved into the top 10 after a complete performance at home. Michael Olunga’s hat-trick stole the show for Girona, while goals from Cristhian Stuani, Borja Garcia and Portu sealed the deal at the Estadio Gran Canaria.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Eibar 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Deportivo 1-2 Valencia
Sunday’s La Liga matches
Levante vs. Celta Vigo — 6 a.m. ET
Alaves vs. Sevilla — 10:15 a.m. ET
Espanyol vs. Athletic Bilbao — 12:30 p.m. ET
Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona — 2:45 p.m. ET