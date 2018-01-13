More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Denis Doyle/Getty Images

La Liga: Zidane’s job in jeopardy as Real lose, Girona nets six

By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 4:47 PM EST
A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Real Madrid 0-1 Villareal

The Madridistas have fallen to fourth place, 16 points off the pace set by league leaders Barcelona, and manager Zinedine Zidane is now on the hot seat. Los Blancos conceded in the 87th minute to Pablo Fornals, whose finish pushes Villareal up to fifth place. Zidane and his side have now won just one of its last five matches in all competitions.

Several reports have stated that Zidane is on the hot seat following the team’s latest setback, with managers like Joachim Low and Mauricio Pochettino linked to the job.

Girona 6-0 Las Palmas

The gift that keeps on giving for Las Palmas has manager Paco Jémez and his club further buried at the bottom of La Liga. The club’s 11 points and -32 goal differential are a league worst, while Girona have moved into the top 10 after a complete performance at home. Michael Olunga’s hat-trick stole the show for Girona, while goals from Cristhian Stuani, Borja Garcia and Portu sealed the deal at the Estadio Gran Canaria.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Eibar 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Deportivo 1-2 Valencia

Sunday’s La Liga matches

Levante vs. Celta Vigo — 6 a.m. ET
Alaves vs. Sevilla — 10:15 a.m. ET
Espanyol vs. Athletic Bilbao — 12:30 p.m. ET
Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona — 2:45 p.m. ET

Kane brace brings another record in his young Tottenham career

Anthony Devlin/PA via AP
By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
Tottenham’s push towards the top four in England’s top flight is the biggest thing on the minds of Spurs and its faithful, but there was another accomplishment on Saturday that also garnered plenty of attention.

Striker Harry Kane recorded his 97th and 98th career goals for Tottenham during the team’s 4-0 thrashing of Everton at Wembley Stadium, which moved the 24-year-old goalscorer past club legend Teddy Sheringham (97) for the most finishes in team history.

“It’s what I always say, it’s something I’m very proud of but it’s on to the next one, we’ve got to keep going,” Kane said upon setting the record. “These boys are great, they set me up and we’ve got to keep going and winning games. Hopefully I’ll keep scoring.”

Speaking after the victory, Kane jokingly said he thought he may have been offside on his first goal.

“When he shot I thought it might be going in but luckily for me it wasn’t,” Kane said on BT Sport. “I might have been offside. Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don’t. Luckily it went my way.”

Kane’s brilliance has been well-documented since making his PL debut during the 2014/15 season, and the Spurs front man has gone on to score 20-plus goals in all four seasons in which he has played for Tottenham.

The Englishman is one of three PL players to complete such a feat, joining the likes of former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said he was pleased for his striker’s success after the match, and that the young striker has earned everything to this point in his career, including his latest goal record.

“He’s such a talented player, so professional and I’m very happy,” Pochettino said. “Congratulations to him, he deserves all the credit and the praise. This way he’s going to break all the records in the Premier League and in England, and it’s fantastic because he helps the team every week.”

PL roundup: Spurs run wild on Everton, Chelsea settles for another draw

Twitter/@Squawka
By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 3:01 PM EST
Get caught up on all seven of Saturday’s Premier League fixtures…

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 EvertonFULL RECAP

Harry Kane‘s 98th career goal for Spurs helped pace a comprehensive victory for Mauricio Pochettino‘s side at Wembley Stadium, bringing his goal total up to 20 on the season. Spurs now sit level on points (44) with fourth-place Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester CityFULL RECAP

The Blues looked second-best again on Saturday, and were lucky to see Ben Chilwell sent off in the second half to relieve some pressure from the Chelsea back three. Antonio Conte‘s side have now gone three straight PL matches winless, all of which resulted in 0-0 draws.

Watford 2-2 SouthamptonFULL RECAP

Controversy struck at Vicarage Road, prompting a major request for VAR to be introduced in the PL. Abdoulaye Doucouré’s equalizer proved to be a contentious one for the Hornets, after the attacker clearly appeared to use his hand in the lead up to his goal.

Crystal Palace 1-0 BurnleyFULL RECAP

Don’t look now, but there’s been some serious life with Crystal Palace as of late, and the Eagles are up to 12th in England’s top flight. Bakay Sako’s second goal in as many matches paced the home side, providing another blow to Sean Dyche and Burnley — who now sit in seventh place on 34 points.

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion — FULL RECAP

For the first time since August, the Baggies have won a league match, and that’s brought West Brom to within two points of 17th place. Meanwhile, Brighton’s up-and-down league struggles have pulled the Seagulls to within three points of the relegation zone with 15 matches remaining.

Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea CityFULL RECAP

No team has scored fewer goals this season than the Swans, who have found the back of the net just 14 times. The finish proved to be vital though at St. James’ Park, as Swansea picked up an important point to remain in the relegation race. Joselu‘s second-half finish helped pull one back for the Magpies though, as the match finished level at full time.

Huddersfield Town 1-4 West Ham UnitedFULL RECAP

 

David Moyes has sparked life into his West Ham side, and the former Manchester United boss picked up his 200th PL victory on Saturday. Manuel Lanzini‘s brace helped put the match away for the Hammers after Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic gave the visitors the initial lead.

Bundesliga wrap: Leipzig tops Schalke; Fullkrug thrills in comeback

Peter Steffen/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 2:31 PM EST
Bayern Munich’s 3-1 away win Friday gave the Bundesliga leaders a 14-point lead on the table and put the onus on the chasing pack for the rest of the weekend.

RB Leipzig shaved a point off that advantage with a win on a busy Saturday in Germany.

Hannover 3-2 Mainz

The Bundesliga world belongs to Niclas Fullkrug, and the rest of the league is justing paying his rent.

The visitors went down 2-0 after Mainz got goals from Yoshinori Muto and Alexander Hack, but it’s fortunate for the hosts that German striker Fullkrug carried over his December 2017 form to the new year.

Having scored thrice in the final five matches of the calendar year, Fullkrug netted in the 33rd and 38th minutes Saturday before completing his hat trick with a 75th minute winner.

RB Leipzig 3-1 Schalke

Liverpool may want Naby Keita to arrive before the summer, but he’s still on the pitch and scored a first half goal for his German side.

They might’ve wanted to sell him at half, though, as his needless foul allowed Naldo to score an equalizer in the second frame.

But Timo Werner and Kurt Bruma scored two minutes apart to restore the home hopes, and RBL held on to pull past Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke, and — for now — Borussia Dortmund into second place.

Elsewhere
Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Bayern Munich — Friday
Augsburg 1-0 Hamburg — Bobby Wood goes 74 mins in loss
Stuttgart 1-0 Hertha Berlin — Own goal the difference
Werder Bremen 1-1 Hoffenheim — USMNT’s Johannsson gets rare time
Koln vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Dortmund vs. Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 18 14 2 2 40 12 28 7-1-0 7-1-2 44
 RB Leipzig 18 9 4 5 30 26 4 6-2-1 3-2-4 31
 FC Schalke 04 18 8 6 4 29 24 5 5-3-1 3-3-3 30
 Borussia Dortmund 17 8 4 5 39 24 15 4-1-3 4-3-2 28
 Bayer Leverkusen 18 7 7 4 35 26 9 4-4-1 3-3-3 28
 Mönchengladbach 17 8 4 5 27 28 -1 5-2-2 3-2-3 28
 FC Augsburg 18 7 6 5 28 23 5 4-4-2 3-2-3 27
 1899 Hoffenheim 18 7 6 5 28 23 5 5-3-1 2-3-4 27
 Eintracht Frankfurt 18 7 6 5 21 19 2 2-3-4 5-3-1 27
 Hannover 96 18 7 5 6 27 28 -1 5-3-1 2-2-5 26
 Hertha BSC Berlin 18 6 6 6 26 26 0 4-2-3 2-4-3 24
 VfB Stuttgart 18 6 2 10 14 21 -7 6-1-2 0-1-8 20
 SC Freiburg 18 4 8 6 18 32 -14 3-5-1 1-3-5 20
 VfL Wolfsburg 17 3 10 4 21 21 0 2-6-1 1-4-3 19
 FSV Mainz 05 18 4 5 9 21 31 -10 4-1-4 0-4-5 17
 Werder Bremen 18 3 7 8 14 21 -7 2-3-4 1-4-4 16
 Hamburger SV 18 4 3 11 15 26 -11 3-2-4 1-1-7 15
 1. FC Köln 17 1 3 13 10 32 -22 1-1-6 0-2-7 6

Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Spurs smack Big Sam’s Toffees

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 2:19 PM EST
  • Kane becomes Spurs leading PL scorer
  • Son with goal, assist
  • Toffees winless in five, pointless in three
  • Tosun makes Everton debut

Harry Kane made history and Heung-Min Son terrorized the Toffees as Tottenham Hotspur battered Everton 4-0 on Saturday.

Kane scored twice to become Spurs’ all-time leading scorer in the Premier League, Son recorded a goal and an assist, and Christian Eriksen scored the final goal of the blowout as Spurs went above Liverpool on goal differential before the Reds face Man City on Sunday.

Everton is ninth with 27 points, seven points clear of the drop zone. Sam Allardyce‘s men are winless in five and have lost three straight league matches.

New striker Cenk Tosun played a little over an hour for his Everton debut, but was deprived of service.

The game opened up in the 22nd minute, as Wayne Rooney nodded in but was offside and Spurs would’ve answered at the other end were it not for a Jordan Pickford save.

Son joined Jermain Defoe as Spurs players to score in five-straight home matches, passing home in the 26th minute to give the North Londoners a lead.

The South Korean then got an assist on Kane’s goal, using a sublime turn to dart down the left flank before cutting square for the star striker to pass beyond Pickford.

Son played Dele Alli through on Pickford moments later, but Dele opted for his right foot instead of left and the Everton keeper shut him down. Son hit the post before the hour mark and was recalling Cristiano Ronaldo with his vision and power.

It was Kane who’d score next, though, tapping an Eric Dier pass beyond Pickford for his Spurs’ record goal.

Pickford made a pair of fine saves on Son and then Dele in the 77th minute.

He’d be back to looking behind him when Son played Dele the ball near the 18, and the latter backheeled for Eriksen to belt home. 4-0.