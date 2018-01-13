More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for FOX Sports

Landon Donovan is back: What it can mean to Leon, American soccer

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 7:45 AM EST
Saying “I don’t believe in walls,” United States men’s national team legend Landon Donovan came out of retirement (again) this weekend to join Club Leon in Mexico.

Donovan, 35, scored one goal in nine matches during his first comeback bid with the LA Galaxy in 2016, and was an MLS Best XI member as recently as 2014.

There’s little to no risk for Donovan, who’s not the sort of character who’d care about public perception, anyway. Again, he’s a legend whose name is on the MLS MVP trophy (which does seem an honor that could’ve waited given recent news). And the potential rewards are high, but there is a question of why.

We imagine that this past season had to have Donovan frothing for several reasons. Clearly there’s political impetus given his aforementioned “walls” line, but there’s likely so much more to it.

Donovan was mentioned as a potential candidate to run for the vacant United States Soccer Federation presidency, and the American legend was steamed when his Yanks failed to qualify for the World Cup.

He’s also watched Clint Dempsey join him atop the USMNT goal scoring charts, his Galaxy struggle for the first time in ages, and a number of longtime friends — Bob Bradley, Tim Howard — return to MLS (Pure speculation but maybe, just maybe, Donovan will use Leon as a buffer before another MLS stint with LAFC? He has, after all, played for both of the Cali Clasico rivals).

And the Swansea City advisor now has two sons who can enjoy ‘Dad’ back on the playing field. For Leon, the decision is easy, as there’s more depth in salary south of the border and the American is going to sell enough jerseys and garner enough buzz to justify the move before considering his potential to do special things on the field.

Donovan will be teammates with USMNT-capped backstop William Yarbrough on Los Panzas Verde, as well as longtime Houston Dynamo attacker Giles Barnes and Mexican national teamer Luis Montes.

Largely, though, it’s likely Donovan just missed playing the game at a high level, and will welcome a new challenge. He’ll also give us a bit of a measuring stick for the gap between MLS and Liga MX, although that’s fraught with analytical challenges.

Liga MX is the fourth domestic top flight for Donovan.

Watch Live: Six Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2018, 9:21 AM EST
Six Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

You can watch all the games live online.

Chelsea host Leicester City, Swansea head to Newcastle, Watford and Southampton clash, while Crystal Palace host Burnley, Brighton head to West Brom and Huddersfield welcome West Ham to Yorkshire.

Leicester City signs Malian striker from Ligue 2

www.lcfc.com
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Leicester City has had some luck signing attackers from France, you know?

The Foxes added another one Saturday, nabbing 22-year-old forward Fousseni Diabate from Ajaccio for an undisclosed fee.

The Mali striker has three goals and an assist this season, and has played primarily as center forward though he also plays on the wing. He did not feature for the club when it played in the 2016-17 Ligue 1 season.

He’s yet to be capped at the senior level by Mali, but has appeared eight times between the U-23 and U-20 teams.

The Foxes claimed Riyad Mahrez — he’s pretty good — from Le Havre and that turned out really well. If Diabate can have a modicum of his success, Saturday’s news will be significant.

There have been rumors of an Islam Slimani or Kelechi Iheanacho leaving the Foxes this January, and this will only fuel those thoughts.

Spartak tweet on black player causes uproar (video)

Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 8:16 AM EST
Russian Premier League and UEFA Europa League side Spartak Moscow is in hot water this morning after posting a video on its Twitter feed.

The footage shows several of Spartak’s smiling black players stretching with the caption, “See how chocolate melts in the sun” accompanied by sun and chocolate bar emojis.

Spartak is training in the UAE, where the weather is 55 degrees warmer than Moscow this week, but few on social media are seeing the humor in the post given the myriad issues regarding racism in Russian football and the magnifying glass on the country ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

Anti-racism organization “Kick It Out” issued the following statement:

This social media post from the official account of Spartak Moscow only continues to highlight the prejudices towards black people in Russia. It is a reminder, that along with the whole of football, there is significant work to do to eradicate racism of all forms from the sport.

Before you ask, it shouldn’t matter whether the caption is cleared with the players beforehand; First off, they are employees of the club so the question is instantly tainted. Even if the players found it 100 percent free of offense, that doesn’t make it so for the world’s population. That matters.

Here’s the original post, for as long as it stays on the Internet (Don’t shoot the messenger when Spartak is pressured into taking it down and this is a blank space):

Twitter reacts to Donovan coming out of retirement, again

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2018, 7:05 AM EST
Landon Donovan has come out of retirement for the second time with the U.S. legend announcing he has signed for Club Leon in Mexico’s Liga MX.

At 35 years old, Donovan has been out of the game since November 2016 when he shocked the soccer world to make a comeback for his long-time club, LA Galaxy.

That comeback stint lasted just six regular season games and three playoff appearances, but it is believed Donovan has signed on for Liga MX’s Clasura (the second half of the Mexican season) which runs until May 2018.

The all-time leading goalscorer in USMNT history has kept himself busy since retiring in 2014, working as a pundit for multiple outlets and becoming a minority owner in Premier League club Swansea City, but it appears the pull of being able to play while he still can has never fully gone away.

