PL roundup: Spurs run wild on Everton, Chelsea settles for another draw

Get caught up on all seven of Saturday’s Premier League fixtures…

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Everton — FULL RECAP

Harry Kane‘s 98th career goal for Spurs helped pace a comprehensive victory for Mauricio Pochettino‘s side at Wembley Stadium, bringing his goal total up to 20 on the season. Spurs now sit level on points (44) with fourth-place Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City — FULL RECAP

The Blues looked second-best again on Saturday, and were lucky to see Ben Chilwell sent off in the second half to relieve some pressure from the Chelsea back three. Antonio Conte‘s side have now gone three straight PL matches winless, all of which resulted in 0-0 draws.

Watford 2-2 Southampton — FULL RECAP

Controversy struck at Vicarage Road, prompting a major request for VAR to be introduced in the PL. Abdoulaye Doucouré’s equalizer proved to be a contentious one for the Hornets, after the attacker clearly appeared to use his hand in the lead up to his goal.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley — FULL RECAP

Don’t look now, but there’s been some serious life with Crystal Palace as of late, and the Eagles are up to 12th in England’s top flight. Bakay Sako’s second goal in as many matches paced the home side, providing another blow to Sean Dyche and Burnley — who now sit in seventh place on 34 points.

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion — FULL RECAP

For the first time since August, the Baggies have won a league match, and that’s brought West Brom to within two points of 17th place. Meanwhile, Brighton’s up-and-down league struggles have pulled the Seagulls to within three points of the relegation zone with 15 matches remaining.

Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea City — FULL RECAP

No team has scored fewer goals this season than the Swans, who have found the back of the net just 14 times. The finish proved to be vital though at St. James’ Park, as Swansea picked up an important point to remain in the relegation race. Joselu‘s second-half finish helped pull one back for the Magpies though, as the match finished level at full time.

Huddersfield Town 1-4 West Ham United — FULL RECAP

David Moyes has sparked life into his West Ham side, and the former Manchester United boss picked up his 200th PL victory on Saturday. Manuel Lanzini‘s brace helped put the match away for the Hammers after Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic gave the visitors the initial lead.