Twitter/@UNCmenssoccer

Report: Fire will trade Homegrown midfielder Cam Lindley to Orlando

By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

On Saturday, MLS reporter Paul Tenorio revealed that the Fire are in talks to send the rights to former University of North Carolina and Homegrown midfielder Cam Lindley to Orlando City SC.

In return, the Fire are expected to receive Lions defender Rafael Ramos and an unspecified amount of allocation money. The report also states that the deal has been agreed to between the two clubs, however, it hasn’t been finalized to this point.

The Fire, who have had a busy offseason to this point, re-signing captain Dax McCarty and on the verge of bringing back attacking players Bastian Schweinsteiger and David Accam, reached the playoffs in 2017 for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, Orlando has had a tumultuous few hours today with the Cyle Larin saga dragging on. Turkish side Besiktas released a message stating that a deal had been finalized between the two clubs, however, the Lions refuted that report by revealing that the former University of Connecticut product is under contract until 2019.

USL releases home openers for 2018 season

Twitter/@USL
By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 8:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s been a busy few weeks for USL with the introduction of several new clubs, and now with the arrival of the 2018 season just a few months away we can finally dissect some of the schedule.

The league released a portion of its schedule on Friday ahead of the upcoming season, which will feature six new clubs.

Atlanta United 2, Fresno FC, Indy Eleven, Las Vegas Lights FC, Nashville SC and North Carolina FC have all joined the second-tier division, while Orlando City B and the Rochester Rhinos have each taken a hiatus for the upcoming campaign.

Below is the full schedule of home openers for every USL team heading into the 2018 season.

Friday, March 16
Rio Grande Valley FC vs. Saint Louis FC
Seattle Sounders FC 2 vs. Portland Timbers 2

Saturday, March 17
Charleston Battery vs. FC Cincinnati
Charlotte Independence vs. Ottawa Fury FC
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. LA Galaxy II
Fresno FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
Louisville City FC vs. Nashville SC
New York Red Bulls II vs. Toronto FC II
North Carolina FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
OKC Energy FC vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC
Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Reno 1868 FC vs. Swope Park Rangers
Sacramento Republic FC vs. San Antonio FC

Sunday, March 18
Bethlehem Steel FC vs. Richmond Kickers

Saturday, March 24
ATL UTD 2 vs. New York Red Bulls II
Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Reno 1868 FC
Nashville SC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Phoenix Rising FC vs. OKC Energy FC
Richmond Kickers vs. Indy Eleven
San Antonio FC vs. Saint Louis FC
Swope Park Rangers vs. Seattle Sounders FC 2
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Bethlehem Steel FC
Tulsa Roughnecks FC vs. Real Monarchs SLC

Saturday, March 31
Indy Eleven vs. FC Cincinnati
LA Galaxy II vs. San Antonio FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Penn FC
Real Monarchs SLC vs. Portland Timbers 2
Saint Louis FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Toronto FC II vs. Ottawa Fury FC

Saturday, April 7
FC Cincinnati vs. Louisville City FC

Wednesday, April 18
Portland Timbers 2 vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

Saturday, April 21
Penn FC vs. Charleston Battery
Ottawa Fury FC vs. North Carolina FC

Sunday PL preview: Liverpool, Man City clash; Gunners visit Bournemouth

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

With only two matches on Sunday’s Premier League docket, there won’t be any shortage of action.

League leaders Manchester City continue their pursuit of history against a dangerous Liverpool side, while the day’s action kicks off with Arsenal and Bournemouth both needing points in the worst of ways.

Below, PST takes a closer look at the day’s PL action.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The Gunners have won just once in their last six outings across all competitions, and Arsene Wenger‘s side are desperate for a victory.

After crashing out of the FA Cup in extraordinary style against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal following up that performance with a 0-0 draw in its first leg semifinal versus Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal will likely be without Mesut Ozil once again — who remains sidelined due to injury — while Jack Wilshere could be out as well with an ankle injury.

Speaking of desperate, Bournemouth sits on the verge of falling into the relegation zone, and the Cherries are in serious need of three points. The Cherries have won just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, which leaves Eddie Howe‘s squad on 21 points.

For the Cherries, Jermain Defoe, Tyrone Mings, Joshua King and Junior Stanislas headline a group of injured Bournemouth players, all of whom are likely to be left out of the team on Sunday.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City — 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Two of the top attacks in the world will meet on Sunday at Anfield, as Liverpool is tasked with being the first team in 2017/18 to take down Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola‘s men continue to run away with the Premier League through 22 matches unbeaten, however, Jurgen Klopp and his Reds side boast a talented front group that has tallied 50 goals this season.

The Cityzens are coming off of a come-from-behind victory against Bristol City in this weekend’s Carabao Cup first leg, so Guardiola may be tested with his lineup selections on short rest. Liverpool have no such issue after playing their last match on Jan. 5.

However, Sunday will be the Liverpool’s first game without playmaker Philippe Coutinho — who joined Spanish side Barcelona in a blockbuster move.

La Liga: Zidane’s job in jeopardy as Real lose, Girona nets six

Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 4:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Real Madrid 0-1 Villareal

The Madridistas have fallen to fourth place, 16 points off the pace set by league leaders Barcelona, and manager Zinedine Zidane is now on the hot seat. Los Blancos conceded in the 87th minute to Pablo Fornals, whose finish pushes Villareal up to fifth place. Zidane and his side have now won just one of its last five matches in all competitions.

Several reports have stated that Zidane is on the hot seat following the team’s latest setback, with managers like Joachim Low and Mauricio Pochettino linked to the job.

Girona 6-0 Las Palmas

The gift that keeps on giving for Las Palmas has manager Paco Jémez and his club further buried at the bottom of La Liga. The club’s 11 points and -32 goal differential are a league worst, while Girona have moved into the top 10 after a complete performance at home. Michael Olunga’s hat-trick stole the show for Girona, while goals from Cristhian Stuani, Borja Garcia and Portu sealed the deal at the Estadio Gran Canaria.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Eibar 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Deportivo 1-2 Valencia

Sunday’s La Liga matches

Levante vs. Celta Vigo — 6 a.m. ET
Alaves vs. Sevilla — 10:15 a.m. ET
Espanyol vs. Athletic Bilbao — 12:30 p.m. ET
Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona — 2:45 p.m. ET

Kane brace brings another record in his young Tottenham career

Anthony Devlin/PA via AP
By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tottenham’s push towards the top four in England’s top flight is the biggest thing on the minds of Spurs and its faithful, but there was another accomplishment on Saturday that also garnered plenty of attention.

Striker Harry Kane recorded his 97th and 98th career goals for Tottenham during the team’s 4-0 thrashing of Everton at Wembley Stadium, which moved the 24-year-old goalscorer past club legend Teddy Sheringham (97) for the most finishes in team history.

“It’s what I always say, it’s something I’m very proud of but it’s on to the next one, we’ve got to keep going,” Kane said upon setting the record. “These boys are great, they set me up and we’ve got to keep going and winning games. Hopefully I’ll keep scoring.”

Speaking after the victory, Kane jokingly said he thought he may have been offside on his first goal.

“When he shot I thought it might be going in but luckily for me it wasn’t,” Kane said on BT Sport. “I might have been offside. Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don’t. Luckily it went my way.”

Kane’s brilliance has been well-documented since making his PL debut during the 2014/15 season, and the Spurs front man has gone on to score 20-plus goals in all four seasons in which he has played for Tottenham.

The Englishman is one of three PL players to complete such a feat, joining the likes of former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said he was pleased for his striker’s success after the match, and that the young striker has earned everything to this point in his career, including his latest goal record.

“He’s such a talented player, so professional and I’m very happy,” Pochettino said. “Congratulations to him, he deserves all the credit and the praise. This way he’s going to break all the records in the Premier League and in England, and it’s fantastic because he helps the team every week.”