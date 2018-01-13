More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
@Besiktas

Report: Orlando City fury as Besiktas posts Larin photos

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 10:39 AM EST
Cyle Larin and Besiktas were comfortable posting a photograph of the MLS want-away in a team shirt, but perhaps they’re jumping to conclusions.

The Canadian striker, 22, has made no secret of his desire to play in Europe, and the UEFA Champions League side wants him in Turkey.

So when the club posted a pair of photos of Larin at club headquarters, it seemed the move was progressing to a conclusion.

But ProSoccerUSA reporter Alicia DelGallo, formerly of the Orlando Sentinel, says the move is anything but complete.

It’s certainly not a mirror comparison, but carries shades of Fabian Castillo’s journey from Dallas to Trabzonspor.

Where do they go from here? Well, Larin clearly is happy to join a club in the UCL’s Round of 16, and this is a power move from Besiktas. To do so without a fee agreed is more than sneaky, and could jeopardize the agreement altogether. Toss Alicia a follow to keep pace.

Cameron embraces groundbreaking role with Sporting KC

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
Meghan Cameron didn’t go out looking to break barriers. Instead, Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes came to her.

Cameron is settling into her job as assistant director of player personnel with Sporting, the first woman to manage player contracts, salary budget, and acquisitions for a Major League Soccer team.

Her role will move into another uncharted area for a woman in MLS: She’ll evaluate prospective players for Vermes, as well as for the Swope Park Rangers and the organization’s academy.

“Peter Vermes just called me,” the longtime MLS front office executive said about her new job’s genesis. “Obviously it’s humbling to be the first. But for me it doesn’t matter if I’m the first or the last or the 101st. Peter called me to do a job, it wasn’t because I’m a female. He knew what I could bring to the table. I do hope this opens the doors for others moving on, but I don’t consider myself a trailblazer. I’m just doing a job.”

Like all coaches, Cameron said Vermes has specific ideas about player characteristics and qualities. Cameron will be working with Director of Player Personnel Brian Bliss.

“The plan is that I’ll be learning what it is in each position that they’re looking for in players so that I can assist in the scouting side as well,” she said.

Cameron’s new job with Sporting – she started last month – comes as women are taking on greater roles in pro soccer in the United States and abroad. And not just with women’s teams.

Two women – Kathy Carter and former national team goalkeeper Hope Solo – are among the eight candidates running for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation. Only four countries – Liberia, Turks and Caicos, Burundi, and Sierra Leone – have ever elected a woman to head their soccer federation.

Chan Yuen-ting became the first female coach to lead a men’s team to a title in a top-flight league in 2016 when she guided Eastern Sports Club to the Hong Kong Premier League championship.

Corinne Diacre served as manager (coach) of a second-division French men’s team, Clermont Foot, for several years until becoming head coach of the French women’s national team in the run-up to the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

And last year the Bundesliga’s Bibiana Steinhaus became the first female referee in a top-flight European league. There were a record seven female officials at the men’s under-17 World Cup in India last year.

Carter, who is on leave from her position as president of Major League Soccer’s marketing subsidiary, Soccer United Marketing, had high praise for Cameron. Carter noted that there aren’t all that many women in the sport’s boardrooms, but they’re even rarer on the technical side of the sport.

“I think Meghan is going to get out there and build on uncharted territory, but I think she’s up to the task,” Carter said.

Cameron’s current job has been the culmination of a life in soccer. Cameron was a standout at Rutgers – Vermes is also an alum – and was on the 2002 Scarlet Knights team that reached the Sweet 16.

“I played soccer since I was 3, so it’s always been a passion of mine. It’s been kind of a piece of who I am. I played soccer at Rutgers but unfortunately my career was cut short and I only got to play three seasons because of injury,” she said. “So at that time I kind of reevaluated and thought, there’s a different way for the sport to be a part of me, and that was working in the front office.”

She worked for eight years as senior manager in player relations in the MLS league offices. Her job was to help teams manage rosters and budgets, while also approving player acquisitions and trades. But she also had a hand in non-financial duties, like youth coaching initiatives and the league’s Rookie Symposium.

“For a long time I’ve been the only female in the room. And it has never been an issue for me. I’ve had the respect of everyone around me, and I respect them. I think as long as you can handle yourself, and it doesn’t matter that you’re female, you’ll get the respect that you deserve,” she said. “As more women move through the ranks and into positions like coaches, it won’t be, `Oh, they’ve got a female coach,’ it will be, `Oh, they’ve got a new coach.”‘

Watch Live: Six Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2018, 9:21 AM EST
Six Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

You can watch all the games live online.

Chelsea host Leicester City, Swansea head to Newcastle, Watford and Southampton clash, while Crystal Palace host Burnley, Brighton head to West Brom and Huddersfield welcome West Ham to Yorkshire.

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold  [STREAM]

Leicester City signs Malian striker from Ligue 2

www.lcfc.com
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Leicester City has had some luck signing attackers from France, you know?

The Foxes added another one Saturday, nabbing 22-year-old forward Fousseni Diabate from Ajaccio for an undisclosed fee.

The Mali striker has three goals and an assist this season, and has played primarily as center forward though he also plays on the wing. He did not feature for the club when it played in the 2016-17 Ligue 1 season.

He’s yet to be capped at the senior level by Mali, but has appeared eight times between the U-23 and U-20 teams.

The Foxes claimed Riyad Mahrez — he’s pretty good — from Le Havre and that turned out really well. If Diabate can have a modicum of his success, Saturday’s news will be significant.

There have been rumors of an Islam Slimani or Kelechi Iheanacho leaving the Foxes this January, and this will only fuel those thoughts.

Spartak tweet on black player causes uproar (video)

Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 8:16 AM EST
Russian Premier League and UEFA Europa League side Spartak Moscow is in hot water this morning after posting a video on its Twitter feed.

The footage shows several of Spartak’s smiling black players stretching with the caption, “See how chocolate melts in the sun” accompanied by sun and chocolate bar emojis.

Spartak is training in the UAE, where the weather is 55 degrees warmer than Moscow this week, but few on social media are seeing the humor in the post given the myriad issues regarding racism in Russian football and the magnifying glass on the country ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

Anti-racism organization “Kick It Out” issued the following statement:

This social media post from the official account of Spartak Moscow only continues to highlight the prejudices towards black people in Russia. It is a reminder, that along with the whole of football, there is significant work to do to eradicate racism of all forms from the sport.

Before you ask, it shouldn’t matter whether the caption is cleared with the players beforehand; First off, they are employees of the club so the question is instantly tainted. Even if the players found it 100 percent free of offense, that doesn’t make it so for the world’s population. That matters.

Here’s the original post, for as long as it stays on the Internet (Don’t shoot the messenger when Spartak is pressured into taking it down and this is a blank space):