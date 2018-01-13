More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Sunday PL preview: Liverpool, Man City clash; Gunners visit Bournemouth

By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
With only two matches on Sunday’s Premier League docket, there won’t be any shortage of action.

League leaders Manchester City continue their pursuit of history against a dangerous Liverpool side, while the day’s action kicks off with Arsenal and Bournemouth both needing points in the worst of ways.

Below, PST takes a closer look at the day’s PL action.

[ MORE: Kane's record-breaker paces Spurs during Everton rout ]

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The Gunners have won just once in their last six outings across all competitions, and Arsene Wenger‘s side are desperate for a victory.

After crashing out of the FA Cup in extraordinary style against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal following up that performance with a 0-0 draw in its first leg semifinal versus Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal will likely be without Mesut Ozil once again — who remains sidelined due to injury — while Jack Wilshere could be out as well with an ankle injury.

Speaking of desperate, Bournemouth sits on the verge of falling into the relegation zone, and the Cherries are in serious need of three points. The Cherries have won just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, which leaves Eddie Howe‘s squad on 21 points.

For the Cherries, Jermain Defoe, Tyrone Mings, Joshua King and Junior Stanislas headline a group of injured Bournemouth players, all of whom are likely to be left out of the team on Sunday.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City — 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Two of the top attacks in the world will meet on Sunday at Anfield, as Liverpool is tasked with being the first team in 2017/18 to take down Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola‘s men continue to run away with the Premier League through 22 matches unbeaten, however, Jurgen Klopp and his Reds side boast a talented front group that has tallied 50 goals this season.

[ MORE: RB Leipzig tops Schalke in Bundesliga action ]

The Cityzens are coming off of a come-from-behind victory against Bristol City in this weekend’s Carabao Cup first leg, so Guardiola may be tested with his lineup selections on short rest. Liverpool have no such issue after playing their last match on Jan. 5.

However, Sunday will be the Liverpool’s first game without playmaker Philippe Coutinho — who joined Spanish side Barcelona in a blockbuster move.

La Liga: Zidane’s job in jeopardy as Real lose, Girona nets six

Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 4:47 PM EST
A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's La Liga coverage ]

Real Madrid 0-1 Villareal

The Madridistas have fallen to fourth place, 16 points off the pace set by league leaders Barcelona, and manager Zinedine Zidane is now on the hot seat. Los Blancos conceded in the 87th minute to Pablo Fornals, whose finish pushes Villareal up to fifth place. Zidane and his side have now won just one of its last five matches in all competitions.

Several reports have stated that Zidane is on the hot seat following the team’s latest setback, with managers like Joachim Low and Mauricio Pochettino linked to the job.

Girona 6-0 Las Palmas

The gift that keeps on giving for Las Palmas has manager Paco Jémez and his club further buried at the bottom of La Liga. The club’s 11 points and -32 goal differential are a league worst, while Girona have moved into the top 10 after a complete performance at home. Michael Olunga’s hat-trick stole the show for Girona, while goals from Cristhian Stuani, Borja Garcia and Portu sealed the deal at the Estadio Gran Canaria.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Eibar 0-1 Atletico Madrid
Deportivo 1-2 Valencia

Sunday’s La Liga matches

Levante vs. Celta Vigo — 6 a.m. ET
Alaves vs. Sevilla — 10:15 a.m. ET
Espanyol vs. Athletic Bilbao — 12:30 p.m. ET
Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona — 2:45 p.m. ET

Kane brace brings another record in his young Tottenham career

Anthony Devlin/PA via AP
By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
Tottenham’s push towards the top four in England’s top flight is the biggest thing on the minds of Spurs and its faithful, but there was another accomplishment on Saturday that also garnered plenty of attention.

[ MORE: Spurs smack Big Sam's Toffees behind Kane brace ]

Striker Harry Kane recorded his 97th and 98th career goals for Tottenham during the team’s 4-0 thrashing of Everton at Wembley Stadium, which moved the 24-year-old goalscorer past club legend Teddy Sheringham (97) for the most finishes in team history.

“It’s what I always say, it’s something I’m very proud of but it’s on to the next one, we’ve got to keep going,” Kane said upon setting the record. “These boys are great, they set me up and we’ve got to keep going and winning games. Hopefully I’ll keep scoring.”

Speaking after the victory, Kane jokingly said he thought he may have been offside on his first goal.

“When he shot I thought it might be going in but luckily for me it wasn’t,” Kane said on BT Sport. “I might have been offside. Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don’t. Luckily it went my way.”

Kane’s brilliance has been well-documented since making his PL debut during the 2014/15 season, and the Spurs front man has gone on to score 20-plus goals in all four seasons in which he has played for Tottenham.

The Englishman is one of three PL players to complete such a feat, joining the likes of former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said he was pleased for his striker’s success after the match, and that the young striker has earned everything to this point in his career, including his latest goal record.

“He’s such a talented player, so professional and I’m very happy,” Pochettino said. “Congratulations to him, he deserves all the credit and the praise. This way he’s going to break all the records in the Premier League and in England, and it’s fantastic because he helps the team every week.”

PL roundup: Spurs run wild on Everton, Chelsea settles for another draw

Twitter/@Squawka
By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 3:01 PM EST
Get caught up on all seven of Saturday’s Premier League fixtures…

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 EvertonFULL RECAP

Harry Kane‘s 98th career goal for Spurs helped pace a comprehensive victory for Mauricio Pochettino‘s side at Wembley Stadium, bringing his goal total up to 20 on the season. Spurs now sit level on points (44) with fourth-place Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester CityFULL RECAP

The Blues looked second-best again on Saturday, and were lucky to see Ben Chilwell sent off in the second half to relieve some pressure from the Chelsea back three. Antonio Conte‘s side have now gone three straight PL matches winless, all of which resulted in 0-0 draws.

Watford 2-2 SouthamptonFULL RECAP

Controversy struck at Vicarage Road, prompting a major request for VAR to be introduced in the PL. Abdoulaye Doucouré’s equalizer proved to be a contentious one for the Hornets, after the attacker clearly appeared to use his hand in the lead up to his goal.

Crystal Palace 1-0 BurnleyFULL RECAP

Don’t look now, but there’s been some serious life with Crystal Palace as of late, and the Eagles are up to 12th in England’s top flight. Bakay Sako’s second goal in as many matches paced the home side, providing another blow to Sean Dyche and Burnley — who now sit in seventh place on 34 points.

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion — FULL RECAP

For the first time since August, the Baggies have won a league match, and that’s brought West Brom to within two points of 17th place. Meanwhile, Brighton’s up-and-down league struggles have pulled the Seagulls to within three points of the relegation zone with 15 matches remaining.

Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea CityFULL RECAP

No team has scored fewer goals this season than the Swans, who have found the back of the net just 14 times. The finish proved to be vital though at St. James’ Park, as Swansea picked up an important point to remain in the relegation race. Joselu‘s second-half finish helped pull one back for the Magpies though, as the match finished level at full time.

Huddersfield Town 1-4 West Ham UnitedFULL RECAP

 

David Moyes has sparked life into his West Ham side, and the former Manchester United boss picked up his 200th PL victory on Saturday. Manuel Lanzini‘s brace helped put the match away for the Hammers after Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic gave the visitors the initial lead.

Bundesliga wrap: Leipzig tops Schalke; Fullkrug thrills in comeback

Peter Steffen/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 2:31 PM EST
Bayern Munich’s 3-1 away win Friday gave the Bundesliga leaders a 14-point lead on the table and put the onus on the chasing pack for the rest of the weekend.

[ MORE: VAR calls at Watford ]

RB Leipzig shaved a point off that advantage with a win on a busy Saturday in Germany.

Hannover 3-2 Mainz

The Bundesliga world belongs to Niclas Fullkrug, and the rest of the league is justing paying his rent.

The visitors went down 2-0 after Mainz got goals from Yoshinori Muto and Alexander Hack, but it’s fortunate for the hosts that German striker Fullkrug carried over his December 2017 form to the new year.

Having scored thrice in the final five matches of the calendar year, Fullkrug netted in the 33rd and 38th minutes Saturday before completing his hat trick with a 75th minute winner.

RB Leipzig 3-1 Schalke

Liverpool may want Naby Keita to arrive before the summer, but he’s still on the pitch and scored a first half goal for his German side.

They might’ve wanted to sell him at half, though, as his needless foul allowed Naldo to score an equalizer in the second frame.

But Timo Werner and Kurt Bruma scored two minutes apart to restore the home hopes, and RBL held on to pull past Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke, and — for now — Borussia Dortmund into second place.

Elsewhere
Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Bayern Munich — Friday
Augsburg 1-0 Hamburg — Bobby Wood goes 74 mins in loss
Stuttgart 1-0 Hertha Berlin — Own goal the difference
Werder Bremen 1-1 Hoffenheim — USMNT’s Johannsson gets rare time
Koln vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Dortmund vs. Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 18 14 2 2 40 12 28 7-1-0 7-1-2 44
 RB Leipzig 18 9 4 5 30 26 4 6-2-1 3-2-4 31
 FC Schalke 04 18 8 6 4 29 24 5 5-3-1 3-3-3 30
 Borussia Dortmund 17 8 4 5 39 24 15 4-1-3 4-3-2 28
 Bayer Leverkusen 18 7 7 4 35 26 9 4-4-1 3-3-3 28
 Mönchengladbach 17 8 4 5 27 28 -1 5-2-2 3-2-3 28
 FC Augsburg 18 7 6 5 28 23 5 4-4-2 3-2-3 27
 1899 Hoffenheim 18 7 6 5 28 23 5 5-3-1 2-3-4 27
 Eintracht Frankfurt 18 7 6 5 21 19 2 2-3-4 5-3-1 27
 Hannover 96 18 7 5 6 27 28 -1 5-3-1 2-2-5 26
 Hertha BSC Berlin 18 6 6 6 26 26 0 4-2-3 2-4-3 24
 VfB Stuttgart 18 6 2 10 14 21 -7 6-1-2 0-1-8 20
 SC Freiburg 18 4 8 6 18 32 -14 3-5-1 1-3-5 20
 VfL Wolfsburg 17 3 10 4 21 21 0 2-6-1 1-4-3 19
 FSV Mainz 05 18 4 5 9 21 31 -10 4-1-4 0-4-5 17
 Werder Bremen 18 3 7 8 14 21 -7 2-3-4 1-4-4 16
 Hamburger SV 18 4 3 11 15 26 -11 3-2-4 1-1-7 15
 1. FC Köln 17 1 3 13 10 32 -22 1-1-6 0-2-7 6