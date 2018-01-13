Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Spurs smack Big Sam’s Toffees

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Kane becomes Spurs leading PL scorer

Son with goal, assist

Toffees winless in five, pointless in three

Tosun makes Everton debut

Harry Kane made history and Heung-Min Son terrorized the Toffees as Tottenham Hotspur battered Everton X-0 on Saturday.

Kane scored twice to become Spurs’ all-time leading scorer in the Premier League, Son recorded a goal and an assist, and Christian Eriksen scored the final goal of the blowout as Spurs went above Liverpool on goal differential before the Reds face Man City on Sunday.

Everton is ninth with 27 points, seven points clear of the drop zone. Sam Allardyce‘s men are winless in five and have lost three straight league matches.

New striker Cenk Tosun played a little over an hour for his Everton debut, but was deprived of service.

The game opened up in the 22nd minute, as Wayne Rooney nodded in but was offside and Spurs would’ve answered at the other end were it not for a Jordan Pickford save.

Son joined Jermain Defoe as Spurs players to score in five-straight home matches, passing home in the 26th minute to give the North Londoners a lead.

The South Korean then got an assist on Kane’s goal, using a sublime turn to dart down the left flank before cutting square for the star striker to pass beyond Pickford.

20 – @HKane is only the third player to score at least 20 goals in four consecutive @premierleague campaigns, after Thierry Henry (5) and Alan Shearer (4). Score. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2018

Son played Dele Alli through on Pickford moments later, but Dele opted for his right foot instead of left and the Everton keeper shut him down. Son hit the post before the hour mark and was recalling Cristiano Ronaldo with his vision and power.

It was Kane who’d score next, though, tapping an Eric Dier pass beyond Pickford for his Spurs’ record goal.

98 – Harry Kane is now Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer in the Premier League, overtaking Teddy Sheringham on 97 goals. Update. https://t.co/ChLiN9YhgC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2018

Pickford made a pair of fine saves on Son and then Dele in the 77th minute.

He’d be back to looking behind him when Son played Dele the ball near the 18, and the latter backheeled for Eriksen to belt home. 4-0.

