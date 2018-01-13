More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Twitter reacts to Donovan coming out of retirement, again

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2018, 7:05 AM EST
Landon Donovan has come out of retirement for the second time with the U.S. legend announcing he has signed for Club Leon in Mexico’s Liga MX.

At 35 years old, Donovan has been out of the game since November 2016 when he shocked the soccer world to make a comeback for his long-time club, LA Galaxy.

That comeback stint lasted just six regular season games and three playoff appearances, but it is believed Donovan has signed on for Liga MX’s Clasura (the second half of the Mexican season) which runs until May 2018.

The all-time leading goalscorer in USMNT history has kept himself busy since retiring in 2014, working as a pundit for multiple outlets and becoming a minority owner in Premier League club Swansea City, but it appears the pull of being able to play while he still can has never fully gone away.

Below is a look at how Twitter reacted to the news that Donovan had returned, once again.

Donovan coming out of retirement again to play in Mexico

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 1:48 AM EST
MEXICO CITY (AP) Captain American is heading south for his latest comeback.

Landon Donovan, widely considered the most accomplished player in American soccer history, is coming out of retirement for the second time in three years, this time to join Club Leon in Mexico.

The Liga MX team announced Donovan’s return to soccer on Twitter on Friday night. Donovan will play for Leon in the Mexican Clausura tournament, although more details on his signing were not provided.

Donovan has spent the past three days in Leon, raising speculation that he might join the club. He also tweeted Friday about joining Club Leon, saying he was excited to face former U.S. teammate and current C.F. Pachuca player Omar Gonzalez next month.

“I loved the city, Leon is an historic and winning team,” Donovan wrote in Spanish. “I don*t believe in walls, I want to go to Mexico, dress in green and win tournaments in Leon. See you soon.”

Donovan is the third player signed by Leon for the Clausura tournament along with Argentinian Emanuel Cecchini and Jamaican Giles Barnes.

The 35-year-old is the career scoring leader in Major League Soccer and for the U.S. national team. He returned to the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer in September of 2016 following a 21-month retirement and appeared in nine games. He hasn’t played professionally since Nov. 6, 2016.

Donovan played in three World Cups: South Korea and Japan 2002, Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010. He also played in six Gold Cups and won four titles. He scored 57 goals playing for the U.S. team and 145 in the MLS.

Donovan has done broadcast work since retiring and was rumored to be considering a run for U.S. Soccer Federation president. Donovan announced in November that he would not seek the position.

Moyes says January transfer window should be 1 week

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 9:58 PM EST
West Ham boss David Moyes is fed up with the January transfer window unsettling players midseason and wants it to be cut to just one week.

“I don’t think we need a month,” Moyes said in his pre-match press conference ahead of West Ham’s visit to Huddersfield Town. “I think we should probably take it down to a week and then we wouldn’t have all the problems.”

“A week where the work has to get done and if it doesn’t then you don’t do it. It can be unsettling for players.”

To make his idea more realistic, Moyes cited his experience overseas. “In Italy all the clubs come to same hotel for one day, all the chief execs and all the people, and they do the transfer business in the one day. You have to get it done by midnight to rubber stamp the deals, agents, everybody is in there. Maybe it would be better if we had a day like that here in England.”

A host of West Ham strikers have been linked with moves elsewhere, chief among them Mexican frontman Javier Hernandez, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United among other clubs. Fellow striker Diafra Sakho has been connected with a move to Crystal Palace. But Moyes said they need to keep players to have a chance at staving off relegation.

“We have got no players here that we want to leave,” Moyes said. “We need to add to our squad so ideally we strengthen. My intention is not to let anybody go.”

Report: Martino, Wynalda could “forge an alliance” in USSF presidential race

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 9:01 PM EST
According to a report by Steven Goff of the Washington Post, a pair of former USMNT players could join forces to ensure one of them is elected president of US Soccer in the upcoming election.

Goff reports that former NBC Soccer analyst Kyle Martino and former Fox analyst Eric Wynalda could team up in some form or fashion to increase the chance that either is victorious in the February election.

Both candidates have spoken highly of each other in recent interviews, and while neither offered any details, they both admitted the idea had been thrown around.

“I have a high opinion of Kyle and it would be something I would definitely encourage if it meant one or the other was going to win the election,” Wynalda said. “I would certainly consider it. If he and I need to partner up, I would be in favor of that simply because we are both agents of change.”

Martino shared the same sentiments. “I have a lot of respect for the way Eric has brought both the need for change and the need for deep soccer knowledge to the forefront of this campaign,” he said. “I have met with Eric and will continue to meet with any and all candidates who share these common beliefs.” Martino made sure to add, “But to be clear, I haven’t agreed to anything.”

It’s unclear what kind of alliance could be formed, but any scenario would likely involve one or the other dropping out of the race late in the game and supporting the remaining candidate. It’s possible that any candidate who drops out to support the other could be promised a coaching role within the organization should their supported counterpart win the election.

A debate will be held next Saturday, Jan 20th, while the election will be held on February 10th.

PL Preview: Tottenham vs. Everton

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 12, 2018, 7:50 PM EST
  • Everton has not beaten Tottenham in any competitions since 2008
  • Tottenham are unbeaten in 10 home league matches
  • Everton have scored just one goal in their last four games

An important top-half clash comes your way Saturday as Tottenham hosts Everton at White Hart Lane, live on NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET or live online at NBCSports.com.

Spurs sit fifth in the Premier League table with 41 points, and they are looking in both directions as they chase Liverpool three points above them in a Champions League place and hope to fend off Arsenal two points back in sixth. While the Premier League title is likely wrapped up barring a historic collapse, the Champions League places are very much up for grabs.

WATCH LIVE, HERE

Since losing 4-1 to likely champions Manchester City, Spurs have rebounded with three Premier League wins and a draw. Harry Kane is in unstoppable form, with a pair of hat-tricks over the festive period followed by a brace midweek in FA Cup action against AFC Wimbledon. Key to that midweek Cup match was the return of Moussa Dembele, who played a full 90 minutes for the first time since December 16th. Dembele has lost his place in the team due to both fitness concerns and poor form, but the 30-year-old played well against Wimbledon and could potentially see a return to the starting lineup.

On the other side, Everton has seen a brutal dip in form strike the Toffees, with just one Premier League win since December 2nd. A loss to Bournemouth and a draw with West Brom highlight the disappointing results of late, and it appears the honeymoon period with new manager Sam Allardyce is over.

However, they could receive a boost as new signing Cenk Tosun, a 26-year-old Turkish international, could make his first Everton appearance as the Toffees look for help up front. The striker had eight goals in 14 Turkish Super Lig appearances for Besiktas this season before his transfer, and 14 goals in 24 appearances over all competitions. Everton is starved for goalscoring prowess, with just one goal in their last four matches.

INJURIES: Tottenham — OUT: Harry Winks (ankle), Danny Rose (knee), Toby Alderweireld (hamstring). | Everton — OUT: Michael Keane (foot), Idrissa Gueye (hamstring).

What they’re saying

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on the potential for new signings: “Until today, now, no-one is close to arriving in this transfer window.  Maybe in five minutes something happens. But until now, before the press conference, nothing is close. I’m not concerned, not worried. I think we’re working and of course we’re awake about the market. If something’s available in the terms that we can take, of course we are going to do it.”

Everton manager Sam Allardyce on balancing Everton’s weaknesses: “I think the service provided in the final third is one of our weaknesses and why we’re not scoring enough goals. We don’t have enough natural goalscorers so we have to try and work on that without losing our defensive qualities.”

Prediction

Cenk Tosun is a quality signing and will help Everton up front, especially against a defensively depleted Spurs, but they won’t be able to contain the home side all game, and this ends up as a 1-1 draw that is disappointing for both sides.