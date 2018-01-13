USL releases home openers for 2018 season

It’s been a busy few weeks for USL with the introduction of several new clubs, and now with the arrival of the 2018 season just a few months away we can finally dissect some of the schedule.
The league released a portion of its schedule on Friday ahead of the upcoming season, which will feature six new clubs.
Atlanta United 2, Fresno FC, Indy Eleven, Las Vegas Lights FC, Nashville SC and North Carolina FC have all joined the second-tier division, while Orlando City B and the Rochester Rhinos have each taken a hiatus for the upcoming campaign.
Below is the full schedule of home openers for every USL team heading into the 2018 season.
Friday, March 16
Rio Grande Valley FC vs. Saint Louis FC
Seattle Sounders FC 2 vs. Portland Timbers 2
Saturday, March 17
Charleston Battery vs. FC Cincinnati
Charlotte Independence vs. Ottawa Fury FC
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. LA Galaxy II
Fresno FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
Louisville City FC vs. Nashville SC
New York Red Bulls II vs. Toronto FC II
North Carolina FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
OKC Energy FC vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC
Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Reno 1868 FC vs. Swope Park Rangers
Sacramento Republic FC vs. San Antonio FC
Sunday, March 18
Bethlehem Steel FC vs. Richmond Kickers
Saturday, March 24
ATL UTD 2 vs. New York Red Bulls II
Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Reno 1868 FC
Nashville SC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Phoenix Rising FC vs. OKC Energy FC
Richmond Kickers vs. Indy Eleven
San Antonio FC vs. Saint Louis FC
Swope Park Rangers vs. Seattle Sounders FC 2
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Bethlehem Steel FC
Tulsa Roughnecks FC vs. Real Monarchs SLC
Saturday, March 31
Indy Eleven vs. FC Cincinnati
LA Galaxy II vs. San Antonio FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Penn FC
Real Monarchs SLC vs. Portland Timbers 2
Saint Louis FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Toronto FC II vs. Ottawa Fury FC
Saturday, April 7
FC Cincinnati vs. Louisville City FC
Wednesday, April 18
Portland Timbers 2 vs. Rio Grande Valley FC
Saturday, April 21
Penn FC vs. Charleston Battery
Ottawa Fury FC vs. North Carolina FC