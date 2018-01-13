USL releases home openers for 2018 season

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

With only two matches on Sunday’s Premier League docket, there won’t be any shortage of action.

League leaders Manchester City continue their pursuit of history against a dangerous Liverpool side, while the day’s action kicks off with Arsenal and Bournemouth both needing points in the worst of ways.

Below, PST takes a closer look at the day’s PL action.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The Gunners have won just once in their last six outings across all competitions, and Arsene Wenger‘s side are desperate for a victory.

After crashing out of the FA Cup in extraordinary style against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal following up that performance with a 0-0 draw in its first leg semifinal versus Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal will likely be without Mesut Ozil once again — who remains sidelined due to injury — while Jack Wilshere could be out as well with an ankle injury.

Speaking of desperate, Bournemouth sits on the verge of falling into the relegation zone, and the Cherries are in serious need of three points. The Cherries have won just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, which leaves Eddie Howe‘s squad on 21 points.

For the Cherries, Jermain Defoe, Tyrone Mings, Joshua King and Junior Stanislas headline a group of injured Bournemouth players, all of whom are likely to be left out of the team on Sunday.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City — 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Two of the top attacks in the world will meet on Sunday at Anfield, as Liverpool is tasked with being the first team in 2017/18 to take down Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola‘s men continue to run away with the Premier League through 22 matches unbeaten, however, Jurgen Klopp and his Reds side boast a talented front group that has tallied 50 goals this season.

The Cityzens are coming off of a come-from-behind victory against Bristol City in this weekend’s Carabao Cup first leg, so Guardiola may be tested with his lineup selections on short rest. Liverpool have no such issue after playing their last match on Jan. 5.

However, Sunday will be the Liverpool’s first game without playmaker Philippe Coutinho — who joined Spanish side Barcelona in a blockbuster move.