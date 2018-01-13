More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

West Brom 2-0 Brighton: A win at long last!

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 12:10 PM EST
  • First WBA win in 21 PL matches
  • Pardew’s first WBA PL win, too
  • Baggies strike twice off corners
  • Gulls one PL win in last 12

Jonny Evans and Craig Dawson gave West Bromwich Albion its first Premier League win in ages, a 2-0 defeat of visiting Brighton and Hove Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The win is the Baggies’ first in league play since August, and its second-straight win after an FA Cup defeat of Exeter City last weekend.

West Brom is 19th with 19 points, while Brighton is 15th with 23 points.

Evans put West Brom on the right track — and added a few dollars to the Baggies’ asking price — when he headed in off an early corner.

It could have been 2-0. Matty Phillips effort into the box was blocked by the arm of Glenn Murray, but it was not deemed penalty-worthy.

Jay Rodriguez had an early second half shot blocked inside the six as the Baggies sought a second. He’d then drag a shot wide of goal in the 51st.

Dawson gave West Brom its second in the 55th off yet another set piece, a corner driven to the penalty spot and headed off the ground with violence.

Murray set Anthony Knockaert up for a left-footer that tore over the goal.

Pellegrino calls for VAR after “injustice” extends Saints woes

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 1:10 PM EST
Southampton took a 2-0 lead at Watford and played well enough to pick up a first win since Oct. 26, but drew 2-2 when Abdoulaye Doucoure’s handled winner eluded the eyes of the linesman.

Saints’ boss Mauricio Pellegrino, whose job has seemingly been on the line for some time, was left very upset by the decision or lack thereof and wants video review in the Premier League soon.

“I never see this type of mistake in the Premier League before,” Pellegrino said. “To live this injustice is really hard. I think we have to try (VAR) and analyse if it’s possible to help the sport to make better decisions, even for the referee.”

Pellegrino also stressed his belief that Saints have been moving in the right direction despite sitting just outside the drop zone. Winless in 10, Southampton drew Manchester United on Dec. 30 and have played a number of tough foes during their drought.

“The last four games the team is growing. Playing in this way it’s easy for everybody because I’m sure we’ll win games.”

Conte worried about “tired” Chelsea’s lackluster displays

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2018, 1:03 PM EST
Chelsea have drawn three games on the spin 0-0 for the first time in club history.

They are looking solid enough defensively but with so many talented attackers their drought at the other end is concerning Antonio Conte as he said his players are “tired” from their recent run of four games in the last 10 days.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw with 10-man Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Conte didn’t want to blame star striker Alvaro Morata who has now gone five games without a goal for Chelsea.

“I don’t think it is only Morata’s problem, also the other players, because we are not scoring goals, we are not conceding, but we are not creating chances,” Conte said.

The Chelsea boss also pointed to many of his team playing in midweek in a tight 0-0 draw against Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal.

“I think we played with a lot of top players against Arsenal, and then again today against a very good team. I think a lot of our players were tired,” Conte said. “In the first half Leicester ran more than us, they played better than us. But we knew we were playing against a good opponent, maybe the worst opponent we could have played in this moment. We suffered a lot in the first half.”

Conte’s goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, had to be at his best to keep out Leicester and he admitted that the Foxes were the better team and fatigue played a big factor for Chelsea.

“Obviously we wanted to win the game, and at the end with 10-men we pressed them, but for 70 minutes of the game they were the better team,” Courtois said. “Obviously we all feel a little bit tired, last year we went from week to week, but now we have already played a lot of games. But it’s not excuse, Leicester had more intensity than us and more aggression, they started very offensive and pressed us high up the pitch.”

Chelsea’s poor run of form in front of goal has coincided with Conte’s public spat with Jose Mourinho plus reports regarding his future at the club beyond the end of this season, which seem to be ramping up the pressure on the Italian boss.

This season was always going to be tough for Chelsea after the won the PL in Conte’s debut campaign and didn’t have the distraction of European action.

With Eden Hazard cooling off in recent weeks following his fine recent form, plus Morata’s much talked about cold spell and the big chances he continues to miss, these lackluster displays will do nothing to halt the rumors that Chelsea’s hierarchy are lining up Luis Enrique and Max Allegri to take over in the summer.

Conte failed to totally commit his future to Chelsea when speaking to the media on Friday and the lackadaisical play of his team on Saturday seemed to add to the air of uncertainty around the club. The players being tired has been a go-to answer for Conte this season with Chelsea’s squad stretched to compete in all four competitions.

Let’s get this straight, Chelsea, the reigning champions of England, are in the semifinal of the League Cup, still in the FA Cup and are in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Yes, they could fall 18 points behind PL leaders Man City, but their main battle now is all about finishing in the top four.

This seems like a small blip for Conte, but we all know that Chelsea and their owner, Roman Abramovich, act ruthlessly when blips occur.

It’s easy to imagine Conte not being in charge of Chelsea for the third and final year of his current contract.

Chipped goal sends Real Madrid winless in three (video)

AP Photo/Paul White
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
Things are not good at the Bernabeu for the hosts, though Villarreal is quite pleased after picking up its first ever win at the venue in dramatic fashion.

Pablo Fornals’ terrific late chip finished a lightning counter attack, and the Yellow Submarines pulled within a point of fourth-place (!!) Real Madrid with a 1-0 win.

Critically for Real, winless in three league matches, is where they sit compared to leaders Barcelona: 16 points back of the Blaugranas.

Real outshot Villarreal 28-10, and are now seven points back of second place Atletico Madrid and five behind third-place Valencia.

And alarming to Real fans is that Ballon d’Or winning striker Cristiano Ronaldo has just four goals this season and lacks a single assist (He has scored nine Champions League goals, netting in a record every match of the group stage).

Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley: Eagles continue to soar

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2018, 12:13 PM EST
  • Palace have lost just one of their last 12 PL games
  • Burnley without a win in seven in all competitions
  • Sako scores for second-straight game

Crystal Palace beat Burnley 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday with Bakary Sako grabbing the only goal of the game.

The Eagles impressed throughout and a combination of brave Burnley defending and slack finishing kept Roy Hodgson‘s men from winning by a more comfortable margin.

With the win Palace move up to 12th in the table on 25 points, while Burnley’s alarming run of form under Sean Dyche continues but they remain in seventh place on 34 points.

Palace should have had a penalty kick early in the game as Sako was scythed down in the box by James Tarkowski but Michael Oliver failed to award a penalty pick.

Sako made sure Palace took the lead soon after as he cut in from the left and drilled a low shot across Nick Pope and in. 1-0 to Palace.

The Eagles could have been 2-0 up soon after as Wilfried Zaha nipped in front of Pope, poked the ball towards goal but Ben Mee cleared heroically with James McArthur waiting to tap home.

Before the break Christian Benteke towered above Burnley’s defense but his header was off target from the center of the box.

At the other end Sam Vokes put a header just wide, while Wayne Hennessey was forced into a good save from Ashley Barnes as Burnley tried to get an equalizer but Sako volleyed inches wide for Palace.

Barnes nodded just wide early in the second half as Burnley improved after the break, with Vokes then heading into the side-netting.

Charlie Taylor blocked a Wilfried Zaha shot brilliantly at the other end as the game became a feisty encounter in the latter stages.

Palace held on for the win in comfortable fashion as their home fans celebrated yet another win at the final whistle. The Eagles are soaring up the PL table.