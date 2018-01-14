More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Balague: Arsenal optimistic of $73m Aubameyang purchase

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 2:25 PM EST
Respected reporter Guillem Balague says two Premier League sides could be getting new superstar strikers in the January transfer window.

One of those scorers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was suspended for personal misconduct by Borussia Dortmund on Sunday. Balague’s report certainly lends credence to the idea of an impending transfer.

Balague says that Arsenal is willing to pay $73 million for Aubameyang and are confident that Borussia Dortmund would accept such an offer.

Aubameyang is a prolific scorer but more advanced in age than most Arsenal purchases. The 28-year-old has 21 goals for BVB this season, and was dropped from the team on Sunday.

BVB goalkeeper Roman Burki said this about the suspension:

“I support it. It was a logical decision. There are rules which apply to every player regardless of how many goals he scores or prevents. It would be a shame if he missed out again due to his stupid actions.”

Balague also says Alexis Sanchez has big offers from Manchester City and Manchester United, and that the Red Devils are ahead in the race to land the Chilean attacker in the next three days. He also said no one is ruling City out yet.

“Historic” game delivers as Liverpool stun Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2018, 2:27 PM EST
LIVERPOOL — The roar from the Kop grew louder and louder in a stunning nine-minute spell in the second half as Liverpool ripped apart Manchester City and handed Pep Guardiola‘s men their first defeat of the season in the Premier League.

Games, and atmospheres, like the one we witnessed at Anfield on Sunday are what the Premier League is all about. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, true soccer purists, were expected to tell their teams to go all-out attack and that’s exactly what they did.

Like a great defensive duel in Serie A and a titanic tussle in La Liga, the end-to-end, pulsating nature of this game summed up what should be adored about the Premier League. This was not a defensive stalemate between top four rivals. Both teams played their part in a mouth-watering, absorbing seven-goal thriller.

With a tight game locked at 1-1 heading into the final 30 minutes, first Roberto Firmino chipped home to put Liverpool 2-1 up. Two minutes later Sadio Mane lashed home to make it 3-1. Then Mohamed Salah scored from 40-yards out to put Liverpool out of sight… or so they thought.

Manchester City came roaring back late on, scoring with six minutes to go and then in the first minute of stoppage time to make it 4-3 and all of a sudden the jubilant Anfield turned into a palace of nerves. The agony and ecstasy of the Premier League was bundled up into 90 minutes of pure, exhilarating action.

Speaking after the game, Klopp hailed the play from both teams and believes this is a game we will be talking about two decades from now as his side extended their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions and moved up to third in the PL table.

“You can watch it as a manager or as a football fan and I prefer to do that – wow! What a game!” Klopp told the BBC. “Two teams, full throttle. This was a historical game you will talk about in 20 years because it looks like City will not lose another one this year. People watched this game all over the world and this is why – take your heart, throw it on the pitch and play like this, both teams.”

All of the talk before this game was about two blockbuster attacks going all out for the win. It’s tough to deliver that when the expectations were so high, but both teams did and their philosophy and identity it now firmly embedded into both teams.

Despite the disappointment of losing their unbeaten run of 30 Premier League games and seeing their hopes of an unbeaten season fall, Pep Guardiola saluted Liverpool as his side showcased their defensive deficiencies and succumbed to the cauldron of noise.

“My first words is congratulations to Liverpool for the victory. It was a good game,” Guardiola said. “They start well. We lose a lot of balls the wide players so aggressive without the ball. After that we start to play much better. We have good chances and especially in the second half we start good. We play good until the goal from Firmino and after that we lost a bit our control for many reasons. You have to try and be stable. We lose that a little bit but we are still fighting and we found two goals so it is our first defeat. You need to live those situations to realize what we have done. Football is unpredictable. You lose today against a fantastic team. You have to be sure to win the next one and fight til the end to win the PL.”

Man City will still be at least 12 points clear atop the Premier League table at the end of Week 23, and they are still the overwhelming favorites to win the Premier League title.

Liverpool may well be the best of the rest as they sit level on 47 points with second-place Manchester United who are above them only on goal difference. Despite selling Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool for $197 million, this performance showed that Klopp doesn’t need to replace him right away as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dazzled with his opening goal and a superb all-around display.

With Virgil Van Dijk (out injured for Sunday’s game) set to shore up Liverpool’s defense, the Reds will only improve and their attack showed it can rip apart any defense in the Premier League. Liverpool have won more points, and games, against the so-called “top six” since Klopp arrived in October 2015 and their devastating attacking display on Sunday created an incredible atmosphere at Anfield, which rivaled some of the great occasions of the past.

Klopp summed up how we all felt.

“It was just a joy to watch,” Klopp said. “It is just a nice a commercial for Premier League football. The whole world was watching and if is somebody didn’t like football up until now then probably they will say ‘ah, that’s why you watch it all the time.’ So, I’m really happy about it.”

So was the rest of the watching world.

VIDEO: “Really proud” Klopp reacts to win

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 1:59 PM EST
Saying he’s always more a fan than a manager, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp joined the NBCSN crew pitch side at Anfield after the Reds’ 4-3 win over Manchester City and admitted an equalizer wouldn’t have killed him.

(Easy for him to say, because we think he would’ve lost his mind).

“I know 4-3 up and we all know our nice ability to give a game a little more exciting, but I was not bothered because I thought if they score another one the game is still outstanding,” he said.

“I’m really proud and I think maybe 3-4 people in the world didn’t see that match and if they see the result they know exactly what they missed. We deserved to win, but they deserved that it was close. Two fantastic teams mixing their skills with attitudes. I loved it.”

Before joining Arlo White, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux, the manager also offered a pair of piping hot takes.

Klopp was asked about starting Loris Karius‘ performance on City’s first goal, and the meaning of the victory for his team. He didn’t hesitate to name drop a certain recently-transferred attacker.

Here are a few more memorable lines, from the BBC:

“Yes of course it’s the corner where he was. You showed it to me. People always find the hair in the soup. Loris knows it. The Man City goalkeeper probably caused Salah’s goal but nobody will talk about that.

“We will see what it gives us for the rest of the season. To score four in the week after Phil Coutinho leaves the club is a big statement.”

He’s feeling pretty darn good. Liverpool’s off to Swansea City a week from Monday in a match which will be well- monitored for intensity.

Guardiola congratulates Liverpool: “We were not solid enough”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 1:32 PM EST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has long claimed his side wouldn’t finish the Premier League season unbeaten.

That won’t happen, but his men did everything in their power to extend their 30-match league run without a loss in a 4-3 decision at Anfield on Sunday.

Tied 1-1 at halftime, the Reds went ahead 4-1 with a three-goal barrage around the hour mark. City scored twice late but Sergio Aguero’s late stoppage time header sailed into the outside of the netting.

“Congratulations to Liverpool for the victory,” Guardiola said. “The game was in our hands at 1-1 but our finishing was not good and then it went suddenly to 4-1. You have to be stable when you concede a goal and we were not solid enough. You have to live this kind of situation in the season.”

And the final score combined with Newcastle’s performance at home in a 1-0 loss to City in December is not promising for the Magpies’ visit to the Etihad Stadium next week.

“The reality is we lose the game, we have a week to recover and prepare for the Newcastle game. All credit to the opponent, we know how difficult it is against a Jurgen Klopp team, so aggressive, at Anfield too. We did a good performance apart from a few minutes.”

Man City’s league lead remains 15 points, but could sink to 12 if Manchester United beats Stoke City on Monday. Still, the title is pretty snugly in the blue part of Manchester.

Three things we learned from Liverpool v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
LIVERPOOL — What. A. Game. Manchester City’s unbeaten run is over.

Liverpool battered Man City 4-3 at Anfield on Sunday (City scored twice in the dying stages) as Jurgen Klopp taught Pep Guardiola a lesson once again as no manager has beaten Guardiola more than Liverpool’s German boss.

A second half blitz from the Reds destroyed City and ended their bid of becoming just the second team in Premier League history to go an entire season unbeaten.

Here’s what we learned from an absorbing encounter at Anfield as Liverpool beat the PL leaders in stunning fashion.

NO COUTINHO? NO PROBLEM

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stepped up to make an early claim as the heir to Philippe Coutinho‘s crown at Liverpool.

With Coutinho sold for $197 million to Barcelona last week, the big question around Liverpool was who Jurgen Klopp would try to sign to replace Coutinho. But with Adam Lallana and Oxlade-Chamberlain around, Klopp seems keen to give them a chance to stake their claim as Liverpool’s new No.10 who can feed Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The Ox took his chance.

Yes, he isn’t the same cerebral playmaker as Coutinho, but he has the power, drive and pace to get at the opposition. Liverpool used him in what he regards his best role in the center of the pitch and the Ox scored a sublime opening goal. He won the ball, drove into space and drilled home to give Liverpool the perfect start.

Oxlade-Chamberlain also rattled into tackles, whipped in testing deliveries for Man City’s defense and went close early in the second half with another driving run that forced a save from Ederson.

Yes, Coutinho is a special talent who is tough to replace, but the Ox’s performance proved he is more than capable of at least softening the blow of his exit to Barcelona.

MAN CITY  OWN WORST ENEMIES AS UNBEATEN RUN ENDS

It was a devastating nine-minute spell from Liverpool which ended Manchester City’s 30-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

But Pep Guardiola’s men were their own worst enemies as they lost for their first time in 23 games this season and there hopes of replicating Arsenal’s Invincibles were over.

On paper this trip to Liverpool and the game at Tottenham in April were their toughest games remaining.

Guardiola’s side looked shaky from the start but recovered well in the first half when they equalized and could have taken the lead early in the second half had Nicolas Otamendi’s header gone in and not hit the bar.

Still, Ederson looked shaky all game long as he came and half cleared crosses and took chances with his feet as he handed Salah the chance to lob into an empty net for Liverpool’s fourth.

John Stones was caught flat at the back and bullied by Roberto Firmino for Liverpool’s second and slack passing between Fernandinho and City’s defense set up Sadio Mane for a fine third.

City have bent but not broken in games against Crystal Palace and Newcastle away from home in recent weeks but against a top four opponent with a potent attack their deficiencies were magnified and ruthlessly exposed.

Guardiola’s men will still be at least 12 points clear by the end of Week 23 and should still win the league comfortably, but the cracks are starting to show.

LIVERPOOL MAKE THEIR CLAIM FOR SECOND

With Liverpool now 18 games unbeaten in all competitions and up to third in the table, only behind second-place Manchester United on goal difference, Klopp’s boys are making their claim to be the best of the rest after City.

Once again they dismantled one of the big boys.

Since Klopp took charge of Liverpool in 2015, Liverpool have won more points in games between the “big six” than any other side (42) and have more wins in those games than any other team. Consistent against midtable teams has been their Achilles heel but there’s no doubting than can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the PL and deliver.

They were at their ruthless best on Sunday, ripping City apart time and time again in the second half as they finished their chances this time, unlike the first half they mostly dominated in the 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season as the game changed when Mane was sent off.

There is a growing optimism around Liverpool and among their fans that Klopp’s long-term plans are coming to fruition. With Virgil Van Dijk on board (although he didn’t play on Sunday due to injury) their defense will improve drastically and going forward they can destroy anyone, as City witnessed.

With Chelsea and Man United struggling for form, it seems like Tottenham and Liverpool are the obvious choices to battle for second behind City this season.