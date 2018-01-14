Bayern expects Goretzka decision “in a few days”

Schalke star Leon Goretzka has said he’ll decide on his future this month, and Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects to know what the 22-year-old will do within the next few days.

Rummenigge says Goretzka is a person of interest for Bayern but admitted that there’s no contract in place between the club and player.

“Now it is up to the player to decide, and it would be nice if he chose Bayern in the end. You only have an agreement when you sign the contract,” he said, according to The Liverpool Echo.

“All top clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United or Juventus wanted him, so it is perfectly legal and normal that the top club from Germany is interested in this player, too. The decision will be taken in a few days.”

Reports late last month had a Goretzka to Bayern move all but complete, and Schalke was displeased earlier this month at its Bundesliga rivals’ open praise for the player.

Goretzka posted four goals in 11 appearances during an injury-hit first half of the season, and has not played 90 minutes since Oct. 20. He won a silver medal with Germany at the 2016 Olympics and the Confederations Cup this past summer.

He’s been linked with Liverpool, too, and the Reds do have a new opening for an attacker. Could the Reds convince Schalke to take a fee for their soon-to-be free young star?

