Bournemouth 2-1 Arsenal: Cherries keep Gunners down

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
  • Sanchez left out of squad
  • Bellerin puts Arsenal up
  • Wilson scores in 100th AFCB app
  • Cherries beat Arsenal for first time

Callum Wilson and Jordon Ibe scored second half goals as Bournemouth came back to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday at the Vitality Stadium, securing its first ever win over the Gunners.

Hector Bellerin scored Arsenal’s lone goal in a match played without injured Mesut Ozil and “vague” Alexis Sanchez.

It’s Arsenal’s first league loss since Dec. 2, but that eight-match stretch includes just two wins to go with Sunday’s loss and five draws.

The Gunners are now five points back of the Top Four before fourth-place Liverpool hosts Man City at 11 a.m. ET.

Bournemouth rises to 13 with 24 points, four points clear of the drop zone.

An active first 20 minutes showed both Arsene Wenger and Eddie Howe remained aligned in spirit, pushing tempo (albeit at the expense of precision on this particular Sunday).

Perhaps the best chance of the half was blocked by Arsenal’s Callum Chambers, as in-form Ryan Fraser was alone at the back post following a seeing-eye cross from the right.

Bellerin put Arsenal ahead in the 52nd minute, racing down the right and watching as Asmir Begovic could only get most of his hard shot.

Bournemouth, spurred by lively Ibe and Nathan Ake, produced some promising moves over the next quarter hour.

The Cherries went level in the 70th minute through Wilson, who beat a sliding Petr Cech to a Fraser cross.

Ibe then broke his Cherries duck, belting a low shot through traffic after Wilson’s trap spun onto his path.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 10:07 AM EST
Liverpool is unbeaten in 17 games, while Manchester City hasn’t lost this Premier League season.

Will anything give on Sunday at Anfield? (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

The Reds won’t have new signing Virgil Van Dijk due to a “tight hamstring,” putting Dejan Lovren in the center of the back line with Joel Matip.

Jurgen Klopp has also chosen Loris Karius over Simon Mignolet between the sticks.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Milner, Klavan, Lallana, Ings, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho (c), De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Zinchenko, Danilo, Mangala, D Silva, Bernardo, Diaz

Bayern expects Goretzka decision “in a few days”

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 9:44 AM EST
Schalke star Leon Goretzka has said he’ll decide on his future this month, and Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects to know what the 22-year-old will do within the next few days.

Rummenigge says Goretzka is a person of interest for Bayern but admitted that there’s no contract in place between the club and player.

“Now it is up to the player to decide, and it would be nice if he chose Bayern in the end. You only have an agreement when you sign the contract,” he said, according to The Liverpool Echo.

“All top clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United or Juventus wanted him, so it is perfectly legal and normal that the top club from Germany is interested in this player, too. The decision will be taken in a few days.”

Reports late last month had a Goretzka to Bayern move all but complete, and Schalke was displeased earlier this month at its Bundesliga rivals’ open praise for the player.

Goretzka posted four goals in 11 appearances during an injury-hit first half of the season, and has not played 90 minutes since Oct. 20. He won a silver medal with Germany at the 2016 Olympics and the Confederations Cup this past summer.

He’s been linked with Liverpool, too, and the Reds do have a new opening for an attacker. Could the Reds convince Schalke to take a fee for their soon-to-be free young star?

Leipzig: Keita not leaving early, as Liverpool wouldn’t pay “exorbitant” fee

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 8:43 AM EST
The definition of exorbitant, from dictionary.com, is “exceeding the bounds of custom, propriety, or reason, especially in amount or extent; highly excessive.”

And that makes this RB Leipzig Tweet from sporting director Ralf Rangnick explaining why it will not sell Naby Keita to Liverpool ahead of its scheduled summer agreement truly funny.

The translation says, “This was only possible, if we would have achieved an amicable solution in the sense of an exorbitant extra transfer payment.”

Keita scored Saturday as RB Leipzig went second in the Bundesliga table.

The club announced in another Tweet that it wanted to put an end to all speculation early in the January window, and that Keita and his representatives had accepted their decision, so those Liverpool fans hoping for a Virgil Van Dijk-level reversal from a selling club should be disappointed.

And, if you missed the news, VVD is hurt.

Wenger: Sanchez’s been “vague… so I left him at home”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 8:09 AM EST
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger left Alexis Sanchez out of his 18 for Sunday’s trip to Bournemouth, and the manager said the following in his prematch interview (from Sky Sports):

“He’s been vague at the moment, his situation is not decided one way or the other so I left him at home,” he said.

Wenger was asked if resolution on Sanchez’s future was coming soon.

“Yes, but don’t read too much into it because even I don’t know what way it will go. You want to focus on the players who are on the pitch who can do well for the club.”

If Wenger is tired of the questions and stories regarding Alexis Sanchez’s departure, I’ve got some news for him: They’d have to continue for about three more seasons to knock on the door of rumors concerning his future.

At this point, Sanchez’s future almost seems like a chess match between Arsenal’s willingness to stick to its guns versus its desire to get some money for the Chilean star. Could the message sent by sitting him for a while be worth more than $30 million? $40 million? $50 million?