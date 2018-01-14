Leipzig: Keita not leaving early, as Liverpool wouldn’t pay “exorbitant” fee

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The definition of exorbitant, from dictionary.com, is “exceeding the bounds of custom, propriety, or reason, especially in amount or extent; highly excessive.”

And that makes this RB Leipzig Tweet from sporting director Ralf Rangnick explaining why it will not sell Naby Keita to Liverpool ahead of its scheduled summer agreement truly funny.

[ MORE: Wenger on Alexis omission ]

The translation says, “This was only possible, if we would have achieved an amicable solution in the sense of an exorbitant extra transfer payment.”

💬 #Rangnick: "Das wäre nur möglich gewesen, wenn wir eine einvernehmliche Lösung im Sinne einer exorbitanten zusätzlichen Ablösezahlung erreicht hätten." — RB Leipzig (@DieRotenBullen) January 14, 2018

Keita scored Saturday as RB Leipzig went second in the Bundesliga table.

The club announced in another Tweet that it wanted to put an end to all speculation early in the January window, and that Keita and his representatives had accepted their decision, so those Liverpool fans hoping for a Virgil Van Dijk-level reversal from a selling club should be disappointed.

And, if you missed the news, VVD is hurt.

Follow @NicholasMendola