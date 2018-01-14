Leroy Sane says “when,” not if, Man City wins title after first PL defeat

Click to email (Opens in new window)

For the first time this season, Manchester City suffered defeat at the hands of Liverpool in one of the season’s most thrilling matches to date.

That hasn’t left the Cityzens feeling defeated though.

One of Man City’s attacking stars told reporters after the match that Guardiola’s squad will still go on to hoist the Premier League trophy in 2017/18 despite their first league setback.

“We are disappointed to lose a game, it is a long time since we won here at Anfield,” Leroy Sane told BBC after the match.

“But at the end of the season, when we win the Premier League, nobody cares if we lost a game.”

City nearly mounted a comeback at Anfield on the day, falling 4-3 to Jurgen Klopp‘s side behind a late push from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan‘s finishes.

The Manchester side still holds a comfortable 15-point lead over second place rivals Manchester United, who has a game in hand.