Ligue 1 referee kicks out at player, proceeds to show him red card

This has to be one of the more obscure soccer stories you’ll see, and it’s only the start of 2018.

On Sunday, Ligue 1 referee Tony Chapron appeared to inadvertently get tripped up by Diego Carlos on a push forward by Nantes during the second half of the team’s league match against French leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Carlos seemed to do so harmlessly, Chapron took offense to the encounter, and can be seen below attempting to kick out at the Nantes player before he gets back up to his feet.

Then, the official shows Carlos a second yellow card, which sent the Brazilian defender packing prior to the match’s conclusion.