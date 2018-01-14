MLS stars begin endorsing USSF candidates ahead of election

Several of Major League Soccer’s top players are voicing their opinions about the next U.S. Soccer presidential election.
There has been an overwhelming amount of support as of late for two candidates in particular though; former Fox Sports analyst Eric Wynalda and on-leave NBC Sports pundit Kyle Martino.
Both Wynalda and Martino are former players, who are currently in the field of eight candidates that will go toe-to-toe in February’s election.
The other candidates are former SUM president Kathy Carter, former players Paul Caligiuri and Hope Solo, USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro and lawyers Steve Gans and Michael Winograd.
Here’s what some of MLS’ biggest stars have had to say about their endorsements ahead of next month’s USSF election.
This has to be one of the more obscure soccer stories you’ll see, and it’s only the start of 2018.
On Sunday, Ligue 1 referee Tony Chapron appeared to inadvertently get tripped up by Diego Carlos on a push forward by Nantes during the second half of the team’s league match against French leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
Although Carlos seemed to do so harmlessly, Chapron took offense to the encounter, and can be seen below attempting to kick out at the Nantes player before he gets back up to his feet.
Then, the official shows Carlos a second yellow card, which sent the Brazilian defender packing prior to the match’s conclusion.
For some time it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Alexis Sanchez would end up at Manchester City, however, another club from the same city is emerging as a favorite to sign the Arsenal star.
ESPN FC is reporting that Manchester United has become the favorite to sign the Chilean international, who was left out of the Gunners squad on Sunday in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.
Although Man City has been seen as the favorite to sign Sanchez, the club has been resistant to paying upwards of $48 million to acquire the attacking player.
It has been suggested that United could use Henrikh Mkhitaryan as bait to sign the Chilean.
“He is being vague at the moment,” Arsene Wenger said following Sunday’s match. “His situation is not completely decided one way or the other.
“Yes, don’t read too much into it because I don’t know what way it’ll go. You want to focus on the players who are on the pitch.”
The 29-year-old has scored eight goals in all competitions this season for the Gunners, including seven in PL play.
A familiar face will be aiming to bring Wales towards World Cup contention for the 2022 cycle.
Several outlets are reporting that Ryan Giggs will be taking over as Wales manager, succeeding Chris Coleman who left his post with the Dragons in November 2017 to manage Sunderland in the English Championship.
The deal is expected to be four years for the former Manchester United midfielder, who last played in 2014.
Giggs, 44, represented Wales on 64 occasions throughout his career, scoring 12 goals in that span of matches.
For the first time this season, Manchester City suffered defeat at the hands of Liverpool in one of the season’s most thrilling matches to date.
That hasn’t left the Cityzens feeling defeated though.
One of Man City’s attacking stars told reporters after the match that Guardiola’s squad will still go on to hoist the Premier League trophy in 2017/18 despite their first league setback.
“We are disappointed to lose a game, it is a long time since we won here at Anfield,” Leroy Sane told BBC after the match.
“But at the end of the season, when we win the Premier League, nobody cares if we lost a game.”
City nearly mounted a comeback at Anfield on the day, falling 4-3 to Jurgen Klopp‘s side behind a late push from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan‘s finishes.
The Manchester side still holds a comfortable 15-point lead over second place rivals Manchester United, who has a game in hand.