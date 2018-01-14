MLS stars begin endorsing USSF candidates ahead of election

Several of Major League Soccer’s top players are voicing their opinions about the next U.S. Soccer presidential election.

There has been an overwhelming amount of support as of late for two candidates in particular though; former Fox Sports analyst Eric Wynalda and on-leave NBC Sports pundit Kyle Martino.

Both Wynalda and Martino are former players, who are currently in the field of eight candidates that will go toe-to-toe in February’s election.

The other candidates are former SUM president Kathy Carter, former players Paul Caligiuri and Hope Solo, USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro and lawyers Steve Gans and Michael Winograd.

Here’s what some of MLS’ biggest stars have had to say about their endorsements ahead of next month’s USSF election.

Fully believe @kylemartino is the right man to lead US Soccer forward. Not only is he a man of character and integrity, his plans for change are logical and beneficial to all areas of our sport. Best of luck in the upcoming election! — Dax McCarty (@DaxMcCarty11) January 14, 2018

I fully support both @EricWynalda and @kylemartino and their campaigns for change as US Soccer President. Putting the soccer aspect ahead of the business aspect, at this moment, is critical for true success in the future. — Benny Feilhaber (@b_feilhaber22) January 12, 2018