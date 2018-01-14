Report: Man United confident they’ll acquire Arsenal’s Sanchez

For some time it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Alexis Sanchez would end up at Manchester City, however, another club from the same city is emerging as a favorite to sign the Arsenal star.

ESPN FC is reporting that Manchester United has become the favorite to sign the Chilean international, who was left out of the Gunners squad on Sunday in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Although Man City has been seen as the favorite to sign Sanchez, the club has been resistant to paying upwards of $48 million to acquire the attacking player.

It has been suggested that United could use Henrikh Mkhitaryan as bait to sign the Chilean.

“He is being vague at the moment,” Arsene Wenger said following Sunday’s match. “His situation is not completely decided one way or the other.

“Yes, don’t read too much into it because I don’t know what way it’ll go. You want to focus on the players who are on the pitch.”

The 29-year-old has scored eight goals in all competitions this season for the Gunners, including seven in PL play.