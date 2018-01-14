Ryan Giggs set to be named next Wales manager

A familiar face will be aiming to bring Wales towards World Cup contention for the 2022 cycle.
Several outlets are reporting that Ryan Giggs will be taking over as Wales manager, succeeding Chris Coleman who left his post with the Dragons in November 2017 to manage Sunderland in the English Championship.
The deal is expected to be four years for the former Manchester United midfielder, who last played in 2014.
Giggs, 44, represented Wales on 64 occasions throughout his career, scoring 12 goals in that span of matches.
For the first time this season, Manchester City suffered defeat at the hands of Liverpool in one of the season’s most thrilling matches to date.
That hasn’t left the Cityzens feeling defeated though.
One of Man City’s attacking stars told reporters after the match that Guardiola’s squad will still go on to hoist the Premier League trophy in 2017/18 despite their first league setback.
“We are disappointed to lose a game, it is a long time since we won here at Anfield,” Leroy Sane told BBC after the match.
“But at the end of the season, when we win the Premier League, nobody cares if we lost a game.”
City nearly mounted a comeback at Anfield on the day, falling 4-3 to Jurgen Klopp‘s side behind a late push from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan‘s finishes.
The Manchester side still holds a comfortable 15-point lead over second place rivals Manchester United, who has a game in hand.
Things were going just swell for Real Sociedad during the first half against Spanish giants Barcelona, but the match has drastically changed since the hosts took a 2-0 lead.
Paulinho pulled one back for Barcelona before halftime, but it was Luiz Suarez’s second half curler that gave Ernesto Valverde’s group the equalizer after the break.
Suarez has now scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, including 12 in La Liga play.
Watch below as Suarez ties up the match in amazing fashion.
Without several of its biggest stars in the lineup on Sunday, Dortmund dropped points once again despite introducing several exciting, young faces to its starting team.
Meanwhile, one of the Bundesliga’s bottom sides earned a major boost during an otherwise disappointing season.
Cologne 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
For just the second time this season, Cologne has picked up three points in a league match. Although the side remains at the bottom of the Bundesliga, the victory over top six side Monchengladbach will be a massive boost to the club’s confidence moving forward.
Frederik Sorensen gave the hosts the lead on 34 minutes, before Raffael’s second-half finish appeared to provide Monchengladbach with the equalizer and potentially a share of the points. However, Simon Terodde’s header deep into second-half stoppage time was the difference in the match, and sent the RheinEnergieStadion into eruption.
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Wolfsburg
Peter Stöger’s men were without two of its top attacking players on Sunday, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic both out of the team for Dortmund. That left youngsters Jadon Sancho — formerly of Manchester City and Alexander Isak the topics of the day for the home side.
Each player nearly found a winner for Dortmund on the day, after finding efforts that struck woodwork. Despite outshooting Wolfsburg by 18 to 9, the hosts were noticeably unprepared up front as Stoger’s crew failed to trouble goalkeeper Koen Casteels on a regular basis.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle break down Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Everton thanks to a Harry Kane brace (0:45), Chelsea’s scoreless draw with Leicester (12:30) and run through some crucial results at the bottom half of the table (19:20). Plus, a preview of Liverpool-Man City (26:15) and the latest on Alexis Sanchez’s future with or without Arsenal (33:00).
