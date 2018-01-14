Ryan Giggs set to be named next Wales manager

Click to email (Opens in new window)

A familiar face will be aiming to bring Wales towards World Cup contention for the 2022 cycle.

Several outlets are reporting that Ryan Giggs will be taking over as Wales manager, succeeding Chris Coleman who left his post with the Dragons in November 2017 to manage Sunderland in the English Championship.

The deal is expected to be four years for the former Manchester United midfielder, who last played in 2014.

Giggs, 44, represented Wales on 64 occasions throughout his career, scoring 12 goals in that span of matches.