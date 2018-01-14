More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Three things we learned from Liverpool v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

LIVERPOOL — What. A. Game. Manchester City’s unbeaten run is over.

Liverpool battered Man City 4-3 at Anfield on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp taught Pep Guardiola a lesson once again as no manager has beaten Guardiola more than Liverpool’s German boss.

A second half blitz from the Reds destroyed City and ended their bid of becoming just the second team in Premier League history to go an entire season unbeaten.

Here’s what we learned from an absorbing encounter at Anfield as Liverpool beat the PL leaders in stunning fashion.

NO COUTINHO? NO PROBLEM

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stepped up to make an early claim as the heir to Philippe Coutinho‘s crown at Liverpool.

With Coutinho sold for $197 million to Barcelona last week, the big question around Liverpool was who Jurgen Klopp would try to sign to replace Coutinho. But with Adam Lallana and Oxlade-Chamberlain around, Klopp seems keen to give them a chance to stake their claim as Liverpool’s new No.10 who can feed Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The Ox took his chance.

Yes, he isn’t the same cerebral playmaker as Coutinho, but he has the power, drive and pace to get at the opposition. Liverpool used him in what he regards his best role in the center of the pitch and the Ox scored a sublime opening goal. He won the ball, drove into space and drilled home to give Liverpool the perfect start.

Oxlade-Chamberlain also rattled into tackles, whipped in testing deliveries for Man City’s defense and went close early in the second half with another driving run that forced a save for Ederson.

Yes, Coutinho is a special talent who is tough to replace, but the Ox’s performance proved he is more than capable of at least softening the blow of his exit to Barcelona.

MAN CITY  OWN WORST ENEMIES AS UNBEATEN RUN ENDS

It was a devastating nine-minute spell from Liverpool which ended Manchester City’s 30-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

But Pep Guardiola’s men were their own worst enemies as they lost for their first time in 23 games this season and there hopes of replicating Arsenal’s Invincibles were over.

On paper this trip to Liverpool and the game at Tottenham in April were their toughest games remaining.

Guardiola’s side looked shaky from the start but recovered well in the first half when they equalized and could have taken the lead early in the second half had Nicolas Otamendi’s header gone in.

Still, Ederson looked shaky all game long as he came and half cleared crosses, then handed Salah the chance to lob into an empty net for Liverpool’s fourth.

John Stones was caught flat at the back and bullied by Roberto Firmino for Liverpool’s second and slack passing between Fernandinho and City’s defense set up Sadio Mane for a fine third.

City have bent but not broken in games against Crystal Palace and Newcastle away from home in recent weeks but against a top four opponent with a potent attack their deficiencies were magnified.

Guardiola’s men will still be at least 12 points clear by the end of Week 23 and should still win the league comfortably, but the cracks are starting to show.

LIVERPOOL MAKE THEIR CLAIM FOR SECOND

With Liverpool now 18 games unbeaten in all competitions and up to third in the table, only behind second-place Manchester United on goal difference, Klopp’s boys are making their claim to be the best of the rest after City.

Once again they dismantled one of the big boys.

Since Klopp took charge of Liverpool in 2015, Liverpool have won more points in games between the “big six” than any other side (42) and have more wins in those games than any other team.

They were at their ruthless best on Sunday, ripping City apart time and time again in the second half as they finished their chances this time, unlike the first half they mostly dominated in the 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.

There is a growing optimism around Liverpool and among their fans that Klopp’s plans are coming to fruition. With Virgil Van Dijk on board (although he didn’t play on Sunday due to injury) their defense will improve drastically and going forward they can destroy anyone.

With Chelsea and Man United struggling for form, it seems like Tottenham and Liverpool are the obvious choices to finish second behind City this season.

Liverpool ends unbeaten run of rattled Man City

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 12:53 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Goals traded in first 45
  • Reds score three in eight minutes
  • Man City’s 30-game PL unbeaten run ends
  • B. Silva, Gundogan score late

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah scored second half goals as Liverpool topped Man City 4-3 at Anfield on Sunday

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Leroy Sane traded first half goals before Liverpool exploded after the break. The Reds move third with the win on 47 points, 15 back of leaders City.

Bernardo Silva scored in the 84th minute and Ilkay Gundogan nabbed one in stoppage time for Man City to close the gap.

Virgil Van Dijk missed out for Liverpool with a minor leg injury.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were perhaps a bit too excited to find a fourth minute break, and an early chance was wasted but a warning sign proffered to Man City.

Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring to cap a frenetic first 10 minutes when he belted a low shot past a slow-to-react Ederson. It was 1-0.

Sergio Aguero just missed a sliding equalizer when his offside run nearly met a Kevin De Bruyne cross.

Minutes later, Leroy Sane saw a left-footed shot deflect off Dejan Lovren‘s back and out for a corner kick which City played short. And Karius was low to collect a De Bruyne shot in the 35th minute.

Fabian Delph was injured and replaced by Danilo, but it was another fullback who picked up an assist as Man City, to the surprise of few, had an answer before the break.

Kyle Walker sent a long ball over the top of the defense to Sane, and an overeager Joe Gomez let Sane’s chest trap befuddle him. The German then cooked Joel Matip before blasting an effort past Loris Karius to make it 1-1.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Nicolas Otamendi’s fine season nearly took the next step when his header off a 51st minute corner popped off the cross bar.

Liverpool’s aim to reclaim the lead was stymied by an Ederson stop on Salah, but a corner soon followed when Oxlade-Chamberlain’s attempt at a brace was partially blocked by City.

Firmino did restore the advantage when he bodied off John Stones and chipped Ederson to make it 2-1 in the 60th.

And Anfield just avoided pure bedlam when Mane cranked a shot off the cross bar less than a minute after the goal.

That wild reaction arrived in the 62nd minute when Mane got another chance. Salah blocked an Otamendi clearance, and a composed Mane betrayed his cool with a vicious strike past Ederson.

Then this, from Salah:

But it wasn’t over, somehow. Bernardo Silva was in the catbird seat to pull within two, and Gundogan just poked a ball home in the first of four minutes of stoppage time.

City then won a free kick in the fourth minute of stoppage. De Bruyne presided over the effort, as Klopp subtituted Ragnar Klavan for Mane to waste precious time.

Aguero’s diving header deceived the eyes and the rules as he was offside when his header sailed into the outside of the netting.

AT HALF: Man City answers Liverpool’s early goal (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 11:49 AM EST
Leave a comment

Sunday’s tilt between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield is living up to the hype.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s early goal gave Liverpool a lead, but the visitors responded through a truly venomous Leroy Sane strike before halftime.

[ MORE: Stream live | Tactical cam ]

Jurgen Klopp‘s plan had been compact high-pressure, his formation moving with and without the ball, and the Reds have allowed precious few chances to the unbeaten PL leaders.

And it was a low hard drive from Oxlade-Chamberlain (above) which opened up his options before the match was 10 minutes old, the ex-Arsenal man lacing a shot past a diving Ederson.

Man City, to the surprise of few, had an answer before the break. An overeager Joe Gomez let Sane’s chest trap befuddle him, and the German then cooked Joel Matip before blasting an effort past Loris Karius to make it 1-1.

Wenger struggles for answers after “very frustrating” Bournemouth loss

David Davies/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 11:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

There are a couple ways to observe Arsene Wenger‘s comments following Arsenal’s 2-1 loss at Bournemouth on Sunday.

On one hand, he is a Premier League legend showing a level of concern yet not wanting to sound any major alarms on a day he left Alexis Sanchez back in London.

[ RECAP: Bournemouth 2-1 Arsenal ]

On the other, he’s not concerned enough for a side which has won two matches since Dec. 2 and now sits five points back of the Top Four.

Without further ado, here’s his opening salvo after the loss (from the BBC).

“We were 1-0 up and suddenly we lost two goals and we don’t know where they came from. It is very frustrating. Overall we have to look at it in a very objective and harsh way we made mistakes we should not have made.

“The team that fights against relegation will fight and you cannot afford any concentration mistake.”

This seems a bit too simplified, but: Bournemouth worked really hard, and can you believe they scored a couple times?

It’s easy to see how frustrating it must be to hear these words if a member of the #WengerOut brigade, and it’s becoming increasingly tricky to give the benefit of the doubt to Wenger.

Bournemouth 2-1 Arsenal: Cherries keep Gunners down

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
1 Comment
  • Sanchez left out of squad
  • Bellerin puts Arsenal up
  • Wilson scores in 100th AFCB app
  • Cherries beat Arsenal for first time

Callum Wilson and Jordon Ibe scored second half goals as Bournemouth came back to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday at the Vitality Stadium, securing its first ever win over the Gunners.

Hector Bellerin scored Arsenal’s lone goal in a match played without injured Mesut Ozil and “vague” Alexis Sanchez.

It’s Arsenal’s first league loss since Dec. 2, but that eight-match stretch includes just two wins to go with Sunday’s loss and five draws.

The Gunners are now five points back of the Top Four before fourth-place Liverpool hosts Man City at 11 a.m. ET.

Bournemouth rises to 13 with 24 points, four points clear of the drop zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

An active first 20 minutes showed both Arsene Wenger and Eddie Howe remained aligned in spirit, pushing tempo (albeit at the expense of precision on this particular Sunday).

Perhaps the best chance of the half was blocked by Arsenal’s Callum Chambers, as in-form Ryan Fraser was alone at the back post following a seeing-eye cross from the right.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Bellerin put Arsenal ahead in the 52nd minute, racing down the right and watching as Asmir Begovic could only get most of his hard shot.

Bournemouth, spurred by lively Ibe and Nathan Ake, produced some promising moves over the next quarter hour.

The Cherries went level in the 70th minute through Wilson, who beat a sliding Petr Cech to a Fraser cross.

Ibe then broke his Cherries duck, belting a low shot through traffic after Wilson’s trap spun onto his path.