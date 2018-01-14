Virgil van Dijk set to miss Liverpool v Man City with injury

The most expensive defender in soccer history looks set to miss Liverpool’s huge clash with Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Van Dijk, 26, was set to make his Premier League debut for Liverpool following his $100 million move from Southampton on Jan.1 but the Liverpool Echo reports that the Dutch international defender is suffering from a tight hamstring.

It is believed Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want to risk a bigger injury to VVD, given how important he is to Liverpool’s success and the impact he already had on his debut against Everton in the FA Cup last Friday where he popped up to score the winner.

Dejan Lovren is expected to line up alongside Joel Matip in the center of Liverpool’s defense in Van Dijk’s absence but Pep Guardiola and Man City will certainly be happy that the towering Dutch defender will be missing.

