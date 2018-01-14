More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Virgil van Dijk set to miss Liverpool v Man City with injury

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2018, 6:38 AM EST
The most expensive defender in soccer history looks set to miss Liverpool’s huge clash with Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Van Dijk, 26, was set to make his Premier League debut for Liverpool following his $100 million move from Southampton on Jan.1 but the Liverpool Echo reports that the Dutch international defender is suffering from a tight hamstring.

It is believed Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want to risk a bigger injury to VVD, given how important he is to Liverpool’s success and the impact he already had on his debut against Everton in the FA Cup last Friday where he popped up to score the winner.

Dejan Lovren is expected to line up alongside Joel Matip in the center of Liverpool’s defense in Van Dijk’s absence but Pep Guardiola and Man City will certainly be happy that the towering Dutch defender will be missing.

Spanish club Malaga fires Gonzalez after 4th straight loss

Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 10:10 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Malaga fired coach Michel Gonzalez after the team’s fourth straight loss in the Spanish league.

The club made the announcement on Saturday, a day after a 1-0 loss at Getafe that kept Malaga 19th in the 20-team standings.

Malaga has lost every game since early December.

Malaga has lost every game since early December.

It has 11 points from 19 league matches.

Gonzalez had been in charge since last season, when he helped the club from southern Spain move away from the bottom of the standings and finish near mid-table.

“Since the beginning of the season the team wasn’t able to put together a series of good results to be able to leave the relegation zone so a shakeup was needed to help the team react,” Malaga said.

A replacement coach has not been announced.

Malaga’s next match is on Jan. 22 at Eibar.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

USL releases home openers for 2018 season

By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 8:20 PM EST
It’s been a busy few weeks for USL with the introduction of several new clubs, and now with the arrival of the 2018 season just a few months away we can finally dissect some of the schedule.

The league released a portion of its schedule on Friday ahead of the upcoming season, which will feature six new clubs.

[ MORE: Orlando City furious over Besiktas report of Larin signing ]

Atlanta United 2, Fresno FC, Indy Eleven, Las Vegas Lights FC, Nashville SC and North Carolina FC have all joined the second-tier division, while Orlando City B and the Rochester Rhinos have each taken a hiatus for the upcoming campaign.

Below is the full schedule of home openers for every USL team heading into the 2018 season.

Friday, March 16
Rio Grande Valley FC vs. Saint Louis FC
Seattle Sounders FC 2 vs. Portland Timbers 2

Saturday, March 17
Charleston Battery vs. FC Cincinnati
Charlotte Independence vs. Ottawa Fury FC
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. LA Galaxy II
Fresno FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
Louisville City FC vs. Nashville SC
New York Red Bulls II vs. Toronto FC II
North Carolina FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
OKC Energy FC vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC
Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Reno 1868 FC vs. Swope Park Rangers
Sacramento Republic FC vs. San Antonio FC

Sunday, March 18
Bethlehem Steel FC vs. Richmond Kickers

Saturday, March 24
ATL UTD 2 vs. New York Red Bulls II
Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Reno 1868 FC
Nashville SC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Phoenix Rising FC vs. OKC Energy FC
Richmond Kickers vs. Indy Eleven
San Antonio FC vs. Saint Louis FC
Swope Park Rangers vs. Seattle Sounders FC 2
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Bethlehem Steel FC
Tulsa Roughnecks FC vs. Real Monarchs SLC

Saturday, March 31
Indy Eleven vs. FC Cincinnati
LA Galaxy II vs. San Antonio FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Penn FC
Real Monarchs SLC vs. Portland Timbers 2
Saint Louis FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Toronto FC II vs. Ottawa Fury FC

Saturday, April 7
FC Cincinnati vs. Louisville City FC

Wednesday, April 18
Portland Timbers 2 vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

Saturday, April 21
Penn FC vs. Charleston Battery
Ottawa Fury FC vs. North Carolina FC

Report: Fire will trade Homegrown midfielder Cam Lindley to Orlando

By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
On Saturday, MLS reporter Paul Tenorio revealed that the Fire are in talks to send the rights to former University of North Carolina and Homegrown midfielder Cam Lindley to Orlando City SC.

[ MORE: Real Madrid falls to fourth place after latest setback ]

In return, the Fire are expected to receive Lions defender Rafael Ramos and an unspecified amount of allocation money. The report also states that the deal has been agreed to between the two clubs, however, it hasn’t been finalized to this point.

The Fire, who have had a busy offseason to this point, re-signing captain Dax McCarty and on the verge of bringing back attacking players Bastian Schweinsteiger and David Accam, reached the playoffs in 2017 for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, Orlando has had a tumultuous few hours today with the Cyle Larin saga dragging on. Turkish side Besiktas released a message stating that a deal had been finalized between the two clubs, however, the Lions refuted that report by revealing that the former University of Connecticut product is under contract until 2019.

Sunday PL preview: Liverpool, Man City clash; Gunners visit Bournemouth

By Matt ReedJan 13, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
With only two matches on Sunday’s Premier League docket, there won’t be any shortage of action.

League leaders Manchester City continue their pursuit of history against a dangerous Liverpool side, while the day’s action kicks off with Arsenal and Bournemouth both needing points in the worst of ways.

Below, PST takes a closer look at the day’s PL action.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The Gunners have won just once in their last six outings across all competitions, and Arsene Wenger‘s side are desperate for a victory.

After crashing out of the FA Cup in extraordinary style against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal following up that performance with a 0-0 draw in its first leg semifinal versus Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal will likely be without Mesut Ozil once again — who remains sidelined due to injury — while Jack Wilshere could be out as well with an ankle injury.

Speaking of desperate, Bournemouth sits on the verge of falling into the relegation zone, and the Cherries are in serious need of three points. The Cherries have won just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, which leaves Eddie Howe‘s squad on 21 points.

For the Cherries, Jermain Defoe, Tyrone Mings, Joshua King and Junior Stanislas headline a group of injured Bournemouth players, all of whom are likely to be left out of the team on Sunday.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City — 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Two of the top attacks in the world will meet on Sunday at Anfield, as Liverpool is tasked with being the first team in 2017/18 to take down Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola‘s men continue to run away with the Premier League through 22 matches unbeaten, however, Jurgen Klopp and his Reds side boast a talented front group that has tallied 50 goals this season.

[ MORE: RB Leipzig tops Schalke in Bundesliga action ]

The Cityzens are coming off of a come-from-behind victory against Bristol City in this weekend’s Carabao Cup first leg, so Guardiola may be tested with his lineup selections on short rest. Liverpool have no such issue after playing their last match on Jan. 5.

However, Sunday will be the Liverpool’s first game without playmaker Philippe Coutinho — who joined Spanish side Barcelona in a blockbuster move.