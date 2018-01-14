Watch Live: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Arsenal’s Top Four fight heads south Sunday to battle a Bournemouth side just a point above the drop zone (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
There’s neither Alexis Sanchez (unknown) nor Mesut Ozil (injury) in the squad for Arsenal, sure to fuel more speculation regarding Sanchez’s status with the club in January and beyond.
As for Bournemouth, in-form Ryan Fraser gets the call in a trident with Jordon Ibe and Callum Wilson.
LINEUPS
Bournemouth: Begovic, Daniels, S. Cook, Ake, Francis, A. Smith, L. Cook, Gosling, Ibe, Wilson, Fraser. Subs: Boruc, Simpson, Surman, Arter, Pugh, Mousset, Afobe.
Arsenal: Cech, Chambers, Mustafi, Holding, Bellerin, Wilshere, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Kolasinac, Mertesacker, Elneny, Ramsey, Walcott, Nketiah.