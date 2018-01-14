More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Andrew Matthews / PA via AP

Watch Live: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 7:46 AM EST
Arsenal’s Top Four fight heads south Sunday to battle a Bournemouth side just a point above the drop zone (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

There’s neither Alexis Sanchez (unknown) nor Mesut Ozil (injury) in the squad for Arsenal, sure to fuel more speculation regarding Sanchez’s status with the club in January and beyond.

As for Bournemouth, in-form Ryan Fraser gets the call in a trident with Jordon Ibe and Callum Wilson.

LINEUPS

Bournemouth: Begovic, Daniels, S. Cook, Ake, Francis, A. Smith, L. Cook, Gosling, Ibe, Wilson, Fraser. Subs: Boruc, Simpson, Surman, Arter, Pugh, Mousset, Afobe.

Arsenal: Cech, Chambers, Mustafi, Holding, Bellerin, Wilshere, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Kolasinac, Mertesacker, Elneny, Ramsey, Walcott, Nketiah.

Leipzig: Keita not leaving early, as Liverpool wouldn’t pay “exorbitant” fee

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 8:43 AM EST
The definition of exorbitant, from dictionary.com, is “exceeding the bounds of custom, propriety, or reason, especially in amount or extent; highly excessive.”

And that makes this RB Leipzig Tweet from sporting director Ralf Rangnick explaining why it will not sell Naby Keita to Liverpool ahead of its scheduled summer agreement truly funny.

The translation says, “This was only possible, if we would have achieved an amicable solution in the sense of an exorbitant extra transfer payment.”

Keita scored Saturday as RB Leipzig went second in the Bundesliga table.

The club announced in another Tweet that it wanted to put an end to all speculation early in the January window, and that Keita and his representatives had accepted their decision, so those Liverpool fans hoping for a Virgil Van Dijk-level reversal from a selling club should be disappointed.

And, if you missed the news, VVD is hurt.

Wenger: Sanchez’s been “vague… so I left him at home”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 14, 2018, 8:09 AM EST
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger left Alexis Sanchez out of his 18 for Sunday’s trip to Bournemouth, and the manager said the following in his prematch interview (from Sky Sports):

“He’s been vague at the moment, his situation is not decided one way or the other so I left him at home,” he said.

Wenger was asked if resolution on Sanchez’s future was coming soon.

“Yes, but don’t read too much into it because even I don’t know what way it will go. You want to focus on the players who are on the pitch who can do well for the club.”

If Wenger is tired of the questions and stories regarding Alexis Sanchez’s departure, I’ve got some news for him: They’d have to continue for about three more seasons to knock on the door of rumors concerning his future.

At this point, Sanchez’s future almost seems like a chess match between Arsenal’s willingness to stick to its guns versus its desire to get some money for the Chilean star. Could the message sent by sitting him for a while be worth more than $30 million? $40 million? $50 million?

Virgil van Dijk set to miss Liverpool v Man City with injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 14, 2018, 6:38 AM EST
The most expensive defender in soccer history looks set to miss Liverpool’s huge clash with Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Van Dijk, 26, was set to make his Premier League debut for Liverpool following his $100 million move from Southampton on Jan.1 but the Liverpool Echo reports that the Dutch international defender is suffering from a tight hamstring.

It is believed Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want to risk a bigger injury to VVD, given how important he is to Liverpool’s success and the impact he already had on his debut against Everton in the FA Cup last Friday where he popped up to score the winner.

Dejan Lovren is expected to line up alongside Joel Matip in the center of Liverpool’s defense in Van Dijk’s absence but Pep Guardiola and Man City will certainly be happy that the towering Dutch defender will be missing.

Spanish club Malaga fires Gonzalez after 4th straight loss

David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 10:10 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Malaga fired coach Michel Gonzalez after the team’s fourth straight loss in the Spanish league.

The club made the announcement on Saturday, a day after a 1-0 loss at Getafe that kept Malaga 19th in the 20-team standings.

Malaga has lost every game since early December.

It has 11 points from 19 league matches.

Gonzalez had been in charge since last season, when he helped the club from southern Spain move away from the bottom of the standings and finish near mid-table.

“Since the beginning of the season the team wasn’t able to put together a series of good results to be able to leave the relegation zone so a shakeup was needed to help the team react,” Malaga said.

A replacement coach has not been announced.

Malaga’s next match is on Jan. 22 at Eibar.

