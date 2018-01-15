More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Report: Aubameyang hands in transfer request at Dortmund

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2018, 8:36 PM EST
According to German publication Bild, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has handed a transfer request to the Borussia Dortmund hierarchy.

Arsenal is the latest club linked with the Gabonese striker, with reports earlier this month of a deal to send Aubameyang to China. He has reportedly asked to leave Dortmund multiple times this January, and has been turned down thus far, and it’s causing problems. Aubameyang was suspended by the club for one match for missing a meeting last week, a match that ended in a goalless draw with Wolfsburg.

“We had a very heated discussion,” said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc after the suspension was announced. “He hasn’t behaved like this for years, he’s always been very professional. What has happened is very tolerable, there will be some fines, too. It’s not necessary to talk about a transfer, but it’s clear that things can’t continue like this because some important things are in jeopardy, and that there is tension inside the squad.”

 

The price tag, according to recent reports, would be around $76 million, and he would be purchased with money from the likely outgoing transfer of Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal transfer guru Sven Mislintat is reportedly driving the deal, having signed Aubameyang at Dortmund during his days as a scout from Westfalinstadion. However, there is buzz among the British media that Arsene Wenger is unimpressed by Aubameyang’s recent insubordination and has expressed his concerns.

Emre Can says new Liverpool contract still a possibility

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is out of contract this summer, but says he could still sign back on at Anfield despite heavy rumors of his departure.

Still just 24 years old, the German came over from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2014 and has improved in each of his four years at Liverpool, flourishing under Jurgen Klopp as a strong passer and versatile player who can be used in midfield or defense. With that, he has reportedly turned down a number of new contract offers, and Juventus is reportedly in the lead to sign him to a free transfer.

Can is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with anyone from now until the end of the season, but he says that doesn’t mean he will leave.

“My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer,” Can said. “I haven’t signed anything with anyone. I am talking with everyone. Of course I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest. I just concentrate on the scene, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team.”

The loss of Philippe Coutinho this winter is an obvious blow to the Reds, but an argument could be made that the loss of Can would hurt just as much if not more, as stout defensive midfielders are hard to come by. However, the arrival of Naby Kieta this summer could ease the blow of the German’s potential departure. Should Can stay, partnering with Keita in midfield could prove masterful as Liverpool looks to continue building towards a title challenge. Currently, Can has paired with Giorgino Wijnaldum in Liverpool’s midfield in recent weeks, and the club is on a five-match win streak that has seen them shoot into third place in the Premier League table.

Tottenham recalls Carter-Vickers from Sheffield United loan

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2018, 6:05 PM EST
US international Cameron Carter-Vickers has been recalled from his loan at Sheffield United by parent club Tottenham,

The 20-year-old central defender made 17 appearances, all starts, for Sheffield United, but had sat out the last two, with the reason now known. The Blades currently sit 6th in the Championship table, having conceded 21 goals in Carter-Vickers’ 17 appearances, with four clean sheets.

It’s unclear the reason why Carter-Vickers was recalled, but hopefully he can get some time to prove his worth at the Premier League level. The Spurs defense has been up and down since Toby Alderweireld suffered a serious hamstring injury in late October, and new signing Davinson Sanchez has taken some time to settle in. The return of Carter-Vickers could be for cover more than anything, as manager Mauricio Pochettino did not name a central defender on the bench behind Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen for the 4-0 win over Everton last time out.

Carter-Vickers has yet to make his Premier League debut with Spurs. He has four appearances for the club, with two coming in the FA Cup about a year ago and two in the early stages of the EFL Cup in the fall of 2016.

Spurs also announced they sent out 19-year-old winger Marcus Edwards on loan to Championship side Norwich City. The Spurs youth product has not made a senior team appearance, but has scored eight goals in 16 appearances this season at the youth and reserve levels.

Reports: United frontrunners, Chelsea in, City out in Sanchez sweepstakes

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2018, 5:13 PM EST
According to multiple reports across England, Chelsea has made a late entrance to the Alexis Sanchez sweepstakes, while early favorite Manchester City has backed out.

Manchester United remains the frontrunner to sign the Arsenal playmaker after making an offer reportedly far higher than City wished to go, but Chelsea has entered the fray, and the Gunners will profit on an old-fashioned bidding war despite the Chilean’s contract out in the summer.

Everything checks out in the scheme of the Premier League season. Manchester City is bursting at the seams with attacking talent, and doesn’t need to break the bank for a 29-year-old money hungry playmaker. Manchester City is looking to upgrade from Henrikh Mkhitaryan who has underwhelmed at Old Trafford in a pidgeon-holed role under Jose Mourinho’s negative tactics. Chelsea has fired blanks in three straight league games, and suddenly needs to compliment Eden Hazard with attacking ability in the middle of the field.

Reports for the last few days have suggested that Sanchez’s agent Fernando Felicevich is asking for a huge signing fee, agent fee, and wages to ink his client, which has spooked Pep Guardiola and the rest of the Manchester City brass looking to manage a roster already overflowing with large contracts for superstar players. Reports say the player is hoping for wages high enough to make him the highest paid player in the Premier League with a yearly salary nearing $29 million.

Following Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Stoke City on Monday, when asked about his feelings regarding the club’s chances of signing Sanchez, manager Jose Mourinho said he felt “not confident but also not… what’s the opposite of confident? Unconfident. Not unconfident.”

Earlier this month, it was thought Sanchez could leave  for a cut-rate price with Arsenal in a position of weakness due to the player’s contract expiring this summer. However, with suddenly high demand plus the exorbitant demands by Sanchez and his agent, the price to sign the Chilean has begun to skyrocket, leaving clubs grasping for air as the situation reaches a climax.

Man United 3-0 Stoke City: Clinical Red Devils drops Potters

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
  • Antonio Valencia scored on return from injury
  • David De Gea made an important save before halftime
  • United collected three goals on nine shots on target

Manchester United was clinical as they dispatched Stoke City with ease at Old Trafford 3-0 on Monday. Antonio Valencia started things less than 10 minutes in, while Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku were the men to see the scoreline out.

The Red Devils opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Valencia received the ball at the top of the box on a square pass from Paul Pogba, and he cut into the box and to his left to create space, and when the incoming defender over-committed, he belted a curler inside the far post, leaving Jack Butland with no chance. The goal is Valencia’s first since December 2nd, coming on his return to action from a hamstring injury suffered against West Brom in mid-December.

Xherdan Shaqiri tried an audacious overhead effort minutes later hoping to get Stoke City back on level terms, but his shot was weak and straight at David de Gea from a tight angle. Steven Ireland came inches from tying things back up on 21 minutes, but as he unleashed his effort from the penalty spot with space to shoot, he slipped on the wet surface and yanked it wide left.

After Ireland’s miss, Stoke became the more attacking team, and it put Manchester United on its heels for a period of time as they were sloppy in possession. They failed to capitalize, and by the 35-minute mark, the hosts were back on top, and profited.

In the 38th minute, Romelu Lukaku used his strength on the right edge to get the ball centrally for Pogba, who cut left for Anthony Martial. The 22-year-old hit the ball first-time, and ripped it into the top corner just past the fingertips of a diving Butland.

On the stroke of halftime Shaqiri forced an important save from David de Gea down to his left off a volley, but the Spaniard was there to keep the two-goal lead intact. In the second half, United had a few half-chances early on. Martial nearly had a second just before the hour mark, but Butland smothered the chance on the doorstep. Juan Mata pulled the trigger two minutes later and fired just wide of the far post, and then again rifled over soon after.

Lukaku put the game away with 18 minutes to go as he received the ball from Martial with his back to goal and turned past two defenders and slid the ball into the bottom corner for a 3-0 lead. The win puts Manchester United clear into second place, three points above Liverpool and twelve behind Manchester City, who lost for the first time this season last time out. Stoke City, meanwhile, will hand the reigns to Paul Lambert who was in attendance for today’s game, taking over for the fired Mark Hughes.