Report: NYCFC’s Vieira turned down Rennes, prefers Premier League

By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
Patrick Vieira turned down overtures from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes in November to stay with New York City FC, according to France Football.

The report says Vieira and recently hired Montreal Impact boss Remi Garde topped Stade Rennes wish list. In Vieira’s case, he allegedly didn’t want to take over a club mid-season and would prefer a job in his beloved Premier League.

Rennes hired former Ivory Coast manager Sabri Lamouchi in early November, after Vieira’s campaign at New York City FC. Garde was hired by Montreal a day after Lamouchi was announced at Rennes.

Rennes sits 10th in the Ligue 1 table. NYCFC continues to build a team capable of competing for everything MLS has to offer, and Vieira would love to get over on Toronto FC. What’s the right spot for the Arsenal legend’s next managerial steps?

A lot of Arsenal supporters, at least right now, would say Arsenal.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2018, 1:34 PM EST
Monday’s transfer rumor roundup begins with wobbling Chelsea, who has already added Ross Barkley this January.

The Blues apparently prefer to take Andy Carroll off of West Ham’s hands, viewing the Irons’ tall striker as the ideal backup for Alvaro Morata and an upgrade or competition for Michy Batshuayi.

Goal.com also says the Blues are readying a move for Watford discovery Richarlison in the summer, with the Hornets unwilling to part with the electric Brazilian this month.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s edge over Man City in the chase for Alexis Sanchez may come down to salary, as the Arsenal star could nab as much as $25 million a year in wages from the Red Devils (really, it’s peanuts after taxes).

United also wants to pry Cagliari youngster Nicolo Barella from Serie A, though Liverpool is also after the $61 million 20-year-old with two goals this season.

Finally, Jack Rodwell is set to become a free agent, as Sunderland is willing to cancel his contract in order to let the ex-Man City and Everton man skip town. Does David Moyes want him at West Ham for a third stint together?

AP Photo / David Vincent
By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2018, 11:57 AM EST
Ligue 1 referee Tony Chapron has been suspended from work and has apologized after kicking out at a player who knocked him over on Sunday.

Chapron was knocked to the turf by Diego Carlos in Nantes’ match against Paris Saint-Germain. The referee then sent Carlos off via a second yellow card.

He’s been suspended “until further notice” as a Nantes player has called for a 10-match ban.

Chapron, for his part, admits he made a pretty significant mistake.

The incident baffled Nantes boss Claudio Ranieri, who said he’d “never seen anything like it. I am sure you haven’t either. I do not know what happened. … What I do know is that I could not have one of my players in the closing minutes and, more seriously, that he will be suspended for the next match. But why? Why?”

The red card, to no one’s surprise, will not come with a suspension.

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Associated PressJan 15, 2018, 11:05 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Barcelona says Ousmane Dembele is injured again and will be sidelined for up to a month.

The club says the young France forward picked up a hamstring injury in his left leg in the 4-2 win at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Dembele, signed from Borussia Dortmund last year as a replacement for Neymar, was out for more than three months after rupturing a thigh tendon in his left leg on Sept. 16.

He had played only a few matches since fully recovering from surgery.

Barcelona says the injuries were not related.

The club also said Monday that Andres Iniesta has a right calf problem, but did not say how long the midfielder will be out.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2018, 10:16 AM EST
It was an easy decision for Sam “never been relegated” Allardyce to take over a talented Everton ship that was not in the drop zone and was never going to be sent down to the Championship.

If it was easy for the Toffees to settle on him, however, it shouldn’t have been, and now Everton is reaping the problems that come with hiring the embattled English boss.

Everton has lost three-straight matches to dip seven points behind the seventh place, the same amount of points it sits above the drop zone.

The club’s last match before Allardyce took over saw the Toffees smash West Ham United 4-0 to move into 14th place in the Premier League.

It started a run of decent results, including three wins and draws against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Upon further review, however, there are some alarming notes in the results.

— Everton’s three wins under Big Sam are against Huddersfield Town (14th), Newcastle United (15th) , and Swansea City (20th).

— It’s also drawn West Brom (19th place) and lost to Bournemouth (13th).

Allardyce’s last two losses, to Manchester United and Spurs, are of course totally understandable.

But any dig into traditional statistics should be frightening to Toffees supporters, who have seen their club fail to register a shot on target in 2018, and in three of nine league matches under Allardyce.

They’ve out-attempted the opposition just twice in that span. Overall, these are numbers. First is shots attempted, the second is shots on target, the third is possession.

Huddersfield (H) – 6-5, 4-3, 47 percent
Liverpool (A) – 3-23, 2-3, 21 percent
Newcastle (A) – 7-16, 4-4, 45 percent
Swansea (H) – 12-8, 7-3, 51 percent
Chelsea (H)  – 5-25, 0-8, 32 percent
West Brom (A) – 7-17, 3-3, 47 percent
Bournemouth (A) – 6-18, 1-7, 47 percent
Man Utd (H) – 12-21, 0-6, 40 percent
Spurs (A) – 7-20, 0-10, 38 percent
TOTAL – Outshot 153-65, 47-21 on target, 40.8 avg. possession

Those numbers are awful.

West Brom (H) and Leicester City (H) are next, followed by a three-match February against Arsenal (A), Crystal Palace (H), and Watford (A). Given the talent on Everton’s squad and the club’s clear ambition, there isn’t a game outside of Arsenal — whose strength in February is a variable — in which the Toffees should not have have a chance at, if not a probability of, most of the ball and most of the shots.

Again, Everton is not going down. Any discussion of this, especially from its manager, is a huge bit of misdirection. Given the tight nature of the league and the teams angling for seventh — Burnley, Leicester, and West Ham among them — Everton has a legit shot at Europe (assuming a Top Six team wins the League Cup or FA Cup, which looks 99.9 percent certain in the case of the former).

Is it reasonable to think Allardyce should be able to outperform Burnley by eight points the rest of the way? Reasonable, yes. Better than Leicester by five? Iffy. But being caught by Watford, Crystal Palace, or West Ham would be a failure.

When you consider that Allardyce received so much credit for Palace’s turnaround last season after a number of influential January buys, and that he also led West Ham under similar criticisms to this post, that failure could be magnified in a significant way.

Allardyce considers his record beyond reproach, and it’s a decent one to be sure. Additionally, it’s no secret that this writer has long been skeptical of his record salesmanship.

But these next few months, with new striker Cenk Tosun in tow, are one of the bigger tests of his career: taking a talented group and turning it into a very good team. Nothing else should be acceptable. Remember: Everton was out of the drop zone when he took over and relegation concerns were almost always laughable.

“Never been relegated?” That’s fine, but Allardyce is a decade removed from leading Bolton into Europe and hasn’t won more than 38 percent of his matches at any stop since leaving the Wanderers. At some point, more people will mention the emperor’s lack of clothes if he can’t don some fine fashion.