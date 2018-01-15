More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Reports: United frontrunners, Chelsea in, City out in Sanchez sweepstakes

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2018, 5:13 PM EST
According to multiple reports across England, Chelsea has made a late entrance to the Alexis Sanchez sweepstakes, while early favorite Manchester City has backed out.

Manchester United remains the frontrunner to sign the Arsenal playmaker after making an offer reportedly far higher than City wished to go, but Chelsea has entered the fray, and the Gunners will profit on an old-fashioned bidding war despite the Chilean’s contract out in the summer.

Everything checks out in the scheme of the Premier League season. Manchester City is bursting at the seams with attacking talent, and doesn’t need to break the bank for a 29-year-old money hungry playmaker. Manchester City is looking to upgrade from Henrikh Mkhitaryan who has underwhelmed at Old Trafford in a pidgeon-holed role under Jose Mourinho’s negative tactics. Chelsea has fired blanks in three straight league games, and suddenly needs to compliment Eden Hazard with attacking ability in the middle of the field.

Reports for the last few days have suggested that Sanchez’s agent Fernando Felicevich is asking for a huge signing fee, agent fee, and wages to ink his client, which has spooked Pep Guardiola and the rest of the Manchester City brass looking to manage a roster already overflowing with large contracts for superstar players. Reports say the player is hoping for wages high enough to make him the highest paid player in the Premier League with a yearly salary nearing $29 million.

Earlier this month, it was thought Sanchez could leave  for a cut-rate price with Arsenal in a position of weakness due to the player’s contract expiring this summer. However, with suddenly high demand plus the exorbitant demands by Sanchez and his agent, the price to sign the Chilean has begun to skyrocket, leaving clubs grasping for air as the situation reaches a climax.

Man United 3-0 Stoke City: Clinical Red Devils drops Potters

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
  • Antonio Valencia scored on return from injury
  • David De Gea made an important save before halftime
  • United collected three goals on nine shots on target

Manchester United was clinical as they dispatched Stoke City with ease at Old Trafford 3-0 on Monday. Antonio Valencia started things less than 10 minutes in, while Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku were the men to see the scoreline out.

The Red Devils opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Valencia received the ball at the top of the box on a square pass from Paul Pogba, and he cut into the box and to his left to create space, and when the incoming defender over-committed, he belted a curler inside the far post, leaving Jack Butland with no chance. The goal is Valencia’s first since December 2nd, coming on his return to action from a hamstring injury suffered against West Brom in mid-December.

Xherdan Shaqiri tried an audacious overhead effort minutes later hoping to get Stoke City back on level terms, but his shot was weak and straight at David de Gea from a tight angle. Steven Ireland came inches from tying things back up on 21 minutes, but as he unleashed his effort from the penalty spot with space to shoot, he slipped on the wet surface and yanked it wide left.

After Ireland’s miss, Stoke became the more attacking team, and it put Manchester United on its heels for a period of time as they were sloppy in possession. They failed to capitalize, and by the 35-minute mark, the hosts were back on top, and profited.

In the 38th minute, Romelu Lukaku used his strength on the right edge to get the ball centrally for Pogba, who cut left for Anthony Martial. The 22-year-old hit the ball first-time, and ripped it into the top corner just past the fingertips of a diving Butland.

On the stroke of halftime Shaqiri forced an important save from David de Gea down to his left off a volley, but the Spaniard was there to keep the two-goal lead intact. In the second half, United had a few half-chances early on. Martial nearly had a second just before the hour mark, but Butland smothered the chance on the doorstep. Juan Mata pulled the trigger two minutes later and fired just wide of the far post, and then again rifled over soon after.

Lukaku put the game away with 18 minutes to go as he received the ball from Martial with his back to goal and turned past two defenders and slid the ball into the bottom corner for a 3-0 lead. The win puts Manchester United clear into second place, three points above Liverpool and twelve behind Manchester City, who lost for the first time this season last time out. Stoke City, meanwhile, will hand the reigns to Paul Lambert who was in attendance for today’s game, taking over for the fired Mark Hughes.

Berlusconi’s AC Milan sale being investigated by Italian authorities

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2018, 4:13 PM EST
1 Comment

According to a report by Bloomberg, backed up by Reuters, Italian financial police have begun informally investigating the sale of AC Milan by Silvio Berlusconi to a pair of Chinese businessmen, including Yonghong Li.

The sale was completed from Berlusconi’s company Finivest to Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux back in April for a reported $907 million, and now Italy’s Guardia di Finanza have opened preliminary investigative proceedings to determine whether formal charges should be brought against the parties. The report states they are investigating whether the sale was used to mask “illicit cash flows.” The sale reportedly included around $270 million of debt.

According to the Reuters report, while no official investigation has been opened yet, a 10-page document was delivered to the prosecutor’s office near the end of December. The report most likely contains flags raised by the banks as to the transactions, which they are required to submit if there is “reasonable cause to suspect” financial crimes. The Bank of Italy compiles those complaints and submits them to the Guardia di Finanza.

This news was initially reported by a pair of Italian papers on January 13th, to which Berlusconi responded in a statement, “The falsification made today by two newspapers — La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX — leaves us indignant and astonished for its severity.”

Bloomberg states the proceedings by the Guardia di Finanza are at this stage “routine…reviews of cross-border transactions.”

It’s time for Arsenal to hit the reset button

By Kyle BonnJan 15, 2018, 3:12 PM EST
John Cross of the Mirror wrote yesterday that this is the worst Arsenal team in 20 years. He’s right, and that means it’s time to blow the squad up.

Sitting in 6th and coming off an embarrassing 2-1 loss at 13th placed Bourneouth, there is no quick fix to return this club to Champions League caliber, having slowly emaciated through years of poor transfer policy and miserable contract management.

Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, and even Jack Wilshere could all potentially leave this summer for zero return, the loss of prime talent at the height of its monetary value. Even if Sanchez does leave this January, which looks likely, he’ll leave for a cut-rate price.

In recent years, Arsenal has failed to prepare for the stark decline of defensive stalwarts Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny, left with Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, and occasionally an out of position Nacho Monreal at the back. In Holding’s five Premier League starts this season, Arsenal has conceded 11 goals; Chambers has started the last four games, with just one win and seven goals conceded.

It doesn’t end there. With Francis Coquelin failing to live up to his sky-high potential shown early in his career, the Gunners brought in Granit Xhaka, who has been utterly useless, succeeding more at reducing his side to 10 men than he has in providing defensive cover or possessional strength. The 25-year-old Swiss is rated the 21st-best midfielder in the Premier League this season according to Squawka’s player ratings, behind guys like West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini and Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucore.

Hector Bellerin has declined for two seasons straight. Petr Cech looks all of his 35 years old, leaving fans longing for Wojciech Szczesny, who has performed his backup duties to Gianluigi Buffon to perfection (six goals conceded in 10 Serie A appearances). Lucas Perez lasted one season before being shipped out on loan. Mohamed Elneny can’t even beat out Xhaka for a starting spot. Gabriel Paulista was a flop; Mathieu Debuchy too.

The miserable squad makeup has forced youth products Alex Iwobi, Chuba Akpom, Yaya Sanogo, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles into spot starts over the last few years, with none of the above able to grab a foothold among Premier League competition.

Meanwhile, on the outgoing side, the club has sold players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who has been revived under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. They let Szczesny leave for Italy. Even back to the Robin Van Persie sale in the summer of 2012, they handed a top talent to a Premier League rival where he won a title. Arsenal hasn’t broken its record sale since shipping Marc Overmars to Barcelona in 2000 for $49 million, proving they can’t cash in on top talent when necessary. Allowing Alexis Sanchez to leave for pennies on the dollar (if anything) is a disaster of epic proportions, but not the first – they held onto players like Lukas Podolski too long, eventually saying goodbye far past peak value for little return.

And so, the Gunners have no other option. They must completely blow up the squad and start over. It will take some time, it will take heavy investment given the lack of assets at the club, and it might take a painful season or two. But it is what must be done. They only need to look north to Anfield to get a solid blueprint of what a top club grinding out a successful rebuild looks like.

Liverpool was in the same situation in 2015. The squad was aging, the transfer policy was poor, and aside from a 2nd place finish the year before which masked some of the problems plaguing the club, they hadn’t qualified for the Champions League since 2010. So, Fenway Sports Group blew the whole thing up. They sold Raheem Sterling, who would take years to finally blossom under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, for top dollar. They saw Steven Gerrard, Luis Enrique, and Pepe Reina out. They got rid of failures like Mario Balotelli and Lazar Markovic. They used money from the painful but necessary sale of Luis Suarez to bring in Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. They swung and missed on Christian Benteke, but righted that wrong quickly and got most of their money back. They brought in a veteran grinder in James Milner on a free. Eventually, smart money was spent on Emre Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah, and they found a gem in Philippe Coutinho for just $16 million.

The key however, through all that, was the home run hire of Jurgen Klopp, who has had plenty of growing pains in the Premier League, but is the perfect manager for a rebuild. A loyal and enigmatic character who grooms young players brilliantly, Klopp has mixed cheap veterans with promising youngsters with amazing touch, and can tactically mask squad weaknesses with the best of them. The Reds still have a ways to go as they slowly climb the ladder to perennial Champions League contender, still sporting massive holes at defense and goalkeeper, but shrewd decision-making at the top now has Liverpool with the resources to patch holes while still allowing the stars of the squad to shine.

No rebuild is perfect, and no rebuild is without pain and mistakes, but it is preferable to the alternative in the long-run. Manchester United has been able to avoid a full-on squad nuke when left in a similar position after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, but only because of near-unlimited resources and the hiring of managers who mask deficiencies with short-term band-aids such as negative tactics which infuriate supporters and yet fail to achieve the heights the club once reached on a regular basis.

It’s clear that Arsenal must follow Liverpool’s example and sacrifice a few battles to win the war. The first step is letting go of Arsene Wenger and finding someone to lead them through the muck and still be there on the other side. While Carlo Ancelotti would be a big-name get, he wouldn’t fit a long-term plan as snug as someone like Diego Simeone.

The next step – which is no cake walk – would be to retool the squad without many assets of value on hand. Players like Jack Wilshere must be retained, while recent transfers Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac have shown enough promise and work rate to build around. The rest are expendable, and departures are required to both raise funds and provide turnover. Aaron Ramsey would be a rare example of someone who could net a solid return while also proving replaceable, as would Hector Bellerin at just 22 years old. Expired has-beens over 30 in Koscielny, Mertesacker, and Debuchy are all immediately out the door despite minimal return, while keeping Olivier Giroud and Nacho Monreal would provide valuable veteran leaders who can still produce on the field.

These aren’t all the answers, and it can’t all be done at once, but it’s a starting point. As is, the Gunners are slowly bleeding out, and instead of layers and layers of gauze, upper management should invest in wide-scale surgery for the long-term health of the club.

Watch Live: Manchester United vs. Stoke City

By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2018, 2:26 PM EST
1 Comment

Caretaker boss Eddie Niedzwiecki stares down stiff opposition in his lone match in charge of Stoke City, a visit to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Stoke City hired ex-Norwich and Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert on Monday, and he’ll watch from the stands as Eric Choupo-Moting and Peter Crouch attempt to find an answer to United backstop David De Gea.

Stoke can climb out of the relegation zone with a win, while Manchester United can close the deficit between Man City and itself to 12 points.

As for the Red Devils, Jose Mourinho will trout out Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, and Anthony Martial underneath Romelu Lukaku.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Pereira, Lindelof, Rojo, Fellaini, Herrera, McTominay, Rashford.

Stoke City: Butland, Bauer, Zouma, Martins Indi, Tymon, Fletcher, Allen, Shaqiri, Ireland, Choupo-Moting, Crouch. Subs: Grant, Wimmer, Affelay, Adam, Diouf, Ramadan, Edwards.