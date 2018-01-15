Stoke City hires Paul Lambert for relegation scrap

Having been turned down by a former Wycombe, Norwich City, and Aston Villa manager, Stoke City has turned to another former Wycombe, Norwich City, and Aston Villa manager.
Paul Lambert is the new Stoke City boss, accepting the job a day after Martin O’Neill reportedly said no to the gig.
The club said it was impressed with Lambert’s knowledge of its players and success at clubs “with a strong and stable background and with local ownership” like Stoke.
Lambert, 48, led Norwich City to promotion and most recently led Wolverhampton Wanderers from 2016-17.
He signs a 2.5 year deal at the Potteries, and will watch from the stands for Monday’s visit to Old Trafford before taking his seat in the dugout home to Huddersfield Town on Jan. 20.
Stoke sits in the relegation zone, a point back of 17th place Southampton. Lambert is no stranger to a relegation scrap, and is a decent door prize for a club reportedly rejected by O’Neill, Quique Sanchez Flores, and Gary Rowett.
Several of Major League Soccer’s top players are voicing their opinions about the next U.S. Soccer presidential election.
There has been an overwhelming amount of support as of late for two candidates in particular though; former Fox Sports analyst Eric Wynalda and on-leave NBC Sports pundit Kyle Martino.
Both Wynalda and Martino are former players, who are currently in the field of eight candidates that will go toe-to-toe in February’s election.
The other candidates are former SUM president Kathy Carter, former players Paul Caligiuri and Hope Solo, USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro and lawyers Steve Gans and Michael Winograd.
Here’s what some of MLS’ biggest stars have had to say about their endorsements ahead of next month’s USSF election.
This has to be one of the more obscure soccer stories you’ll see, and it’s only the start of 2018.
On Sunday, Ligue 1 referee Tony Chapron appeared to inadvertently get tripped up by Diego Carlos on a push forward by Nantes during the second half of the team’s league match against French leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
Although Carlos seemed to do so harmlessly, Chapron took offense to the encounter, and can be seen below attempting to kick out at the Nantes player before he gets back up to his feet.
Then, the official shows Carlos a second yellow card, which sent the Brazilian defender packing prior to the match’s conclusion.
For some time it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Alexis Sanchez would end up at Manchester City, however, another club from the same city is emerging as a favorite to sign the Arsenal star.
ESPN FC is reporting that Manchester United has become the favorite to sign the Chilean international, who was left out of the Gunners squad on Sunday in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.
Although Man City has been seen as the favorite to sign Sanchez, the club has been resistant to paying upwards of $48 million to acquire the attacking player.
It has been suggested that United could use Henrikh Mkhitaryan as bait to sign the Chilean.
“He is being vague at the moment,” Arsene Wenger said following Sunday’s match. “His situation is not completely decided one way or the other.
“Yes, don’t read too much into it because I don’t know what way it’ll go. You want to focus on the players who are on the pitch.”
The 29-year-old has scored eight goals in all competitions this season for the Gunners, including seven in PL play.
A familiar face will be aiming to bring Wales towards World Cup contention for the 2022 cycle.
Several outlets are reporting that Ryan Giggs will be taking over as Wales manager, succeeding Chris Coleman who left his post with the Dragons in November 2017 to manage Sunderland in the English Championship.
The deal is expected to be four years for the former Manchester United midfielder, who last played in 2014.
Giggs, 44, represented Wales on 64 occasions throughout his career, scoring 12 goals in that span of matches.