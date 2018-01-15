Stoke City hires Paul Lambert for relegation scrap

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Having been turned down by a former Wycombe, Norwich City, and Aston Villa manager, Stoke City has turned to another former Wycombe, Norwich City, and Aston Villa manager.

Paul Lambert is the new Stoke City boss, accepting the job a day after Martin O’Neill reportedly said no to the gig.

The club said it was impressed with Lambert’s knowledge of its players and success at clubs “with a strong and stable background and with local ownership” like Stoke.

Lambert, 48, led Norwich City to promotion and most recently led Wolverhampton Wanderers from 2016-17.

He signs a 2.5 year deal at the Potteries, and will watch from the stands for Monday’s visit to Old Trafford before taking his seat in the dugout home to Huddersfield Town on Jan. 20.

Stoke sits in the relegation zone, a point back of 17th place Southampton. Lambert is no stranger to a relegation scrap, and is a decent door prize for a club reportedly rejected by O’Neill, Quique Sanchez Flores, and Gary Rowett.

