2018 MLS Mock Draft: LAFC, Galaxy hold the keys

Major League Soccer’s latest batch of hopeful rookies learn the next steps of their professional careers beginning Friday with the first two rounds of the MLS SuperDraft.

There are several intriguing prospects, including accomplished Stanford center back Tomas Hilliard-Arce and dangerous Michigan winger Francis Atuahene.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

An MLS mock draft is always tricky given the wildly varying opinions on players from the college game. This year, it’s even trickier as clubs without picks and some with multiple first round picks may be looking to move up and down even more than the norm.

Here’s how we think the draft could play out:

LAFC – Tomas Hilliard-Arce, CB, Stanford LA Galaxy – Jon Bakero, FW, Wake Forest DC United – Francis Atuahene, FW, Michigan Montreal – Joao Moutinho, LB, Akron Minnesota – Wyatt Omsberg, CB, Dartmouth Orlando City – Ema Twumasi, FW, Wake Forest Montreal – Chris Mueller, FW, Wisconsin New England – Mo Adams, MF, Syracuse New England – Chris Lema, MF, Georgetown Real Salt Lake – Justin Fiddes, LB, Washington FC Dallas – Marcelo Acuna, FW, Virginia Tech San Jose – Brandon Bye, RB, Western Michigan Sporting KC – Ed Opoku, FW, Virginia Atlanta – Alex Roldan, MF, Seattle Chicago – Mason Toye, FW, Indiana New York Red Bulls – Alan Winn, MF, North Carolina Vancouver – Tristan Blackmon, RB, Pacific Sporting KC – Jon Gallagher, FW, Notre Dame New York City FC – Daniel Musovski, FW, UNLV Houston – Mo Thiaw, FW, Louisville Columbus – Brian White, FW, Duke Seattle – Tim Kubel, MF, Louisville Toronto FC – Oliver Shannon, MF, Clemson

There are a few players to keep an eye on for the later rounds that I won’t project for the first round due almost exclusively to first person bias (Some I’ve seen play in college, others at other levels). Afonso Pinheiro from Albany produced like crazy until this season, and Bowling Green defender Alexis Souahy has a match that could really transmit to the MLS level.

Mac Steeves (Providence) is a prototypical big body scorer, while Evansville’s big Ian McGrath can play almost every position up the center of the pitch. Charleston’s Thomas Vancaeyezeele was a D-2 monster and is probably worth a shot earlier than people suspect.

Follow @NicholasMendola