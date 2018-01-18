First Sanchez, now Seri: Manchester clubs lock horns

Alexis Sanchez isn’t the only player wanted by both Manchester clubs…

Manchester City and Manchester United are both chasing Nice midfielder Jean-Micheal Seri, according to the Guardian.

A report claims that Man City have earmarked the defensive midfielder as a key target for the summer transfer window but United are also keen on the Ivory Coast international.

Seri, 26, came close to joining Barcelona in the summer but the Spanish giants pulled out of the deal late in the transfer window and he has struggled in Ligue 1 this season. That said, his talent is undoubted.

Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Everton are all said to be interested in Seri, but it appears United and City are most likely to offer close to the $50 million Nice want for the central midfielder.

Seri only has 18 months left on his current contract, so in the summer he could cost much less than $50 million.

Who needs him most: City or United?

Fernandinho has been solid for City this season and is often an unsung hero but some of his limitations did come to the fore in City’s 4-3 defeat at Liverpool last weekend with the Brazilian now 32 years old. Pep Guardiola will likely search for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho in holding midfield with Yaya Toure out of the picture out and of contract this summer.

As for United, they also need a holding midfielder. Nemanja Matic has been a key addition this season but there is arguably a slot alongside him with the futures of Ander Herrera, Maraoune Fellaini and Michael Carrick all up in the air beyond this season. Seri would add stability in midfield and Mourinho’s penchant for playing two defensive-minded central midfielders is well known.

Seri will be a man in demand this summer given the length of his contract and the fact that Barcelona came so close to signing him.

