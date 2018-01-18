Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Week 24 of the Premier League is here and the race for the top four and against relegation is really heating up.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Burnley 0-3 Man United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Man City 4-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]
Southampton 0-3 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]
West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Swansea City 0-3 Liverpool – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Leicester City 2-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Brighton 1-2 Chelsea – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Stoke City 1-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Everton 2-2 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]