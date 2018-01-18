Stoke City adds versatile Greek left-sided man on loan

“As soon as I heard I told my agent directly that I wanted this move,” he added. “I left it to him then, he spoke to the Club more, and then to the trainer and we all wanted to make this move happen. It is good for me, it is good for the Club to bring me here for five months and I am very happy about that.”
Just how big of a bounce back will there be for Man City? Manchester City vs. Newcastle United — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC [ STREAM ]
The manager, who turned 47 on Thursday, saw Liverpool use a frantic second half spell to boost a 4-3 win and end hopes of an unbeaten PL season.
And while Jurgen Klopp‘s high press kept them off-kilter for most of the first half and had them rattled early in the second, City still came within a late free kick to finding a point.
Enter Newcastle, a club that flustered them at St. James’ Park last month and came within a Dwight Gayle-turned header of finding a point for Christmas.
So how angry is City after its first loss of the season? Maybe a better word is motivated, and we expect that City will hang a big number on Rafa Benitez‘s men considering the Spaniard isn’t likely to try to repeat what worked for Klopp.
Wobbly Burnley plays host to sound Manchester United
Burnley vs. Manchester United — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Jose Mourinho’s men head to Turf Moor with Alexis Sanchez expected to join their side any day and both Liverpool and Chelsea three points behind the Red Devils.
Believe it or not, though, the match is more pivotal for the hosts, who are in danger of slipping deep into the back of chasers after their stingy and resolute start to the season had the Clarets aiming for a Top Seven place.
Now Leicester is within three of the 7th place Clarets, and Everton is seven back with two big additions in place of need. If Burnley wants to stay in the race for seventh, it needs to get its first win in seven tries. Seven’s the number, you see?
United hasn’t allowed a goal in four matches, dating back to a 2-2 draw on Dec. 26… against Burnley.
Will the Gunners show signs of life after tumultuous week(s)?
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC [ STREAM ]
Arsenal’s first loss in a month turned “unbeaten in seven” to “one win in five,” and Arsene Wenger‘s men look set to lose Alexis Sanchez and have already watched last season’s second-leading scorer, Theo Walcott, skip town for Everton.
Meanwhile, Palace played the Gunners tight in a 3-2 loss on Dec. 28, and that was the Eagles’ only Premier League loss since a 1-0 defeat at Spurs on Nov. 5.
Is Liverpool going to stay motivated? Swansea City vs. Liverpool — 3 p.m. ET Monday [ STREAM ]
On the surface this is silly, especially with Virgil Van Dijk happy to return to the fold. Yet Liverpool has a knack of playing down to its opponents. The Reds are coming off a major win over Manchester City and have the knowledge of a recent battering of cellar-dwelling Swans in their back pocket. Will they rise up on Monday? The national focus could help.
A report claims that Man City have earmarked the defensive midfielder as a key target for the summer transfer window but United are also keen on the Ivory Coast international.
Seri, 26, came close to joining Barcelona in the summer but the Spanish giants pulled out of the deal late in the transfer window and he has struggled in Ligue 1 this season. That said, his talent is undoubted.
Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Everton are all said to be interested in Seri, but it appears United and City are most likely to offer close to the $50 million Nice want for the central midfielder.
Seri only has 18 months left on his current contract, so in the summer he could cost much less than $50 million.
Who needs him most: City or United?
Fernandinho has been solid for City this season and is often an unsung hero but some of his limitations did come to the fore in City’s 4-3 defeat at Liverpool last weekend with the Brazilian now 32 years old. Pep Guardiola will likely search for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho in holding midfield with Yaya Toure out of the picture out and of contract this summer.
As for United, they also need a holding midfielder. Nemanja Matic has been a key addition this season but there is arguably a slot alongside him with the futures of Ander Herrera, Maraoune Fellaini and Michael Carrick all up in the air beyond this season. Seri would add stability in midfield and Mourinho’s penchant for playing two defensive-minded central midfielders is well known.
Seri will be a man in demand this summer given the length of his contract and the fact that Barcelona came so close to signing him.