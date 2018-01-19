MLS SuperDraft 2018 Live Tracker

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

For a few dozen players, hearing their name called up to the big stage will validate all the hard work and sacrifices they’ve made since they were children.

Starting at 11:00 a.m. when Los Angeles FC is on the clock at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, the 2018 MLS SuperDraft will be underway. Many of the top college prospects will soon find out whether they’ll be headed to the Pacific Northwest, New England, the Southeast, Southern California or anywhere in between.

This year’s draft class is loaded with attacking talent, from Generation Adidas trio Ema Twumasi (Wake Forest), Mason Toye (Indiana) and Francis Atuahene (Michigan) to Twumasi’s college teammate Jon Bakero.

But potential No. 1 overall pick is a three-time national champion, Thomas Hilliard-Arce, who could become the anchor of a backline for a decade.

Follow along below as we update the picks live as we hear them:

First round

1. Los Angeles FC — Joao Moutinho — Defender (Akron)*

2.LA Galaxy — Tomas Hilliard-Arce — Defender (Stanford)*

3.DC United (traded to LAFC) — Tristan Blackmon — Defender (Pacific University)

4. Montreal Impact (traded to FC Dallas) — Francis Atuahene — Forward (Michigan)

5. Minnesota United (traded to Fire) — Jon Bakero — Forward (Wake Forest)

6. Orlando City — Chris Mueller — Forward (Wisconsin)

7. Montreal Impact (traded to Minnesota) — Mason Toye — Forward (Indiana)

8. New England Revolution — Brandon Bye — Defender (Western Michigan)

9. New England Revolution — Mark Segbers — Defender (Wisconsin)

10. Real Salt Lake (traded to Fire) — Mo Adams — Midfielder (Syracuse)

11. FC Dallas — Ema Twumasi — Midfielder (Wake Forest)

12. San Jose Earthquakes

13. Sporting KC

14. Atlanta United

15. Chicago Fire

16. New York Red Bulls

17. Vancouver Whitecaps

18. Sporting KC

19. New York City FC

20. Houston Dynamo

21. Columbus Crew

22. Seattle Sounders

23. Toronto FC