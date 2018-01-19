Transfer Rumor Roundup: Chelsea still pursuing Roma duo, and more

Chelsea is looking to make a big transfer splash as it searches for potential replacements for Michy Batshuayi and David Luiz.

According to multiple reports, Chelsea is attempting a double signing from AS Roma, forward Edin Dzeko and midfielder Emerson Palmieri. The Brazilian left-back is rated by Roma at $30.5 million but he could join Chelsea on loan. However the interest in Dzeko is much newer, and it’s unclear whether Roma would allow Dzeko to leave, especially in the middle of the season.

With Roma preparing to face Inter Milan this weekend, talks between the two clubs have been put on hold until next week.

Dzeko’s agent confirmed that Conte is interested in the Bosnia and Herzegovina international but stated Dzeko’s desire is to remain at Roma.

After failing to beat out Sergio Aguero in the starting lineup for Manchester City, it would be interesting to see Dzeko give the Premier League another go, although he’d likely play second-fiddle again, this time to Alvaro Morata.

Here are some more transfer rumors from around Europe and the Premier League:

Tottenham now favorite to sign Malcolm

With Arsenal appearing to move its attention to Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, Tottenham appears in pole position to sign one of Ligue 1’s top young players.

The Telegraph reports that Tottenham has lined up a nearly $49 million bid for Bordeaux’s 20-year-old forward Malcolm. Malcolm’s representatives reportedly met with Spurs officials this week and they’re lining up a transfer that will see the Brazilian move to White Hart Lane in the summer, spending the rest of the current campaign with Bordeaux.

Should Malcolm move, it would be a crafty piece of transfer business at a high price, but one certainly less than if he had a Kylian Mbappe-type season from a year ago. Tottenham are banking on his value doubling or more during his time in London, hopefully scoring goals alongside Harry Kane as well.

Van Persie returns home to Feyenoord

Robin Van Persie is returning home.

The Dutchman ended his time in Turkey and re-joined his boyhood club Feyenoord on Friday at the age of 34. Van Persie made the first team way back in 2001 and went on to make 78 appearances with 22 goals before joining Arsenal in 2004.

To commemorate the signing, Feyenoord released a cool video spliced with quick cuts of Van Persie’s goals as a youngster, as well as him signing his first contract.

Burnley agree deal for Lennon

Aaron Lennon has been given a new chance to feature in the Premier League.

Burnley announced that it has agreed an undisclosed deal to sign the English winger from Everton. The 30-year-old, who has struggled with mental health issues, found his way back into the Everton lineup after Sam Allardyce took over but it always appeared that he was never first choice for Allardyce.

Now, Lennon has a chance to break into Burnley’s first team and help them finish in the top 10.