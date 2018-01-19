More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Chelsea still pursuing Roma duo, and more

By Daniel KarellJan 19, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Chelsea is looking to make a big transfer splash as it searches for potential replacements for Michy Batshuayi and David Luiz.

According to multiple reports, Chelsea is attempting a double signing from AS Roma, forward Edin Dzeko and midfielder Emerson Palmieri. The Brazilian left-back is rated by Roma at $30.5 million but he could join Chelsea on loan. However the interest in Dzeko is much newer, and it’s unclear whether Roma would allow Dzeko to leave, especially in the middle of the season.

With Roma preparing to face Inter Milan this weekend, talks between the two clubs have been put on hold until next week.

Dzeko’s agent confirmed that Conte is interested in the Bosnia and Herzegovina international but stated Dzeko’s desire is to remain at Roma.

After failing to beat out Sergio Aguero in the starting lineup for Manchester City, it would be interesting to see Dzeko give the Premier League another go, although he’d likely play second-fiddle again, this time to Alvaro Morata.

Here are some more transfer rumors from around Europe and the Premier League:

Tottenham now favorite to sign Malcolm

With Arsenal appearing to move its attention to Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, Tottenham appears in pole position to sign one of Ligue 1’s top young players.

The Telegraph reports that Tottenham has lined up a nearly $49 million bid for Bordeaux’s 20-year-old forward Malcolm. Malcolm’s representatives reportedly met with Spurs officials this week and they’re lining up a transfer that will see the Brazilian move to White Hart Lane in the summer, spending the rest of the current campaign with Bordeaux.

Should Malcolm move, it would be a crafty piece of transfer business at a high price, but one certainly less than if he had a Kylian Mbappe-type season from a year ago. Tottenham are banking on his value doubling or more during his time in London, hopefully scoring goals alongside Harry Kane as well.

Van Persie returns home to Feyenoord

Robin Van Persie is returning home.

The Dutchman ended his time in Turkey and re-joined his boyhood club Feyenoord on Friday at the age of 34. Van Persie made the first team way back in 2001 and went on to make 78 appearances with 22 goals before joining Arsenal in 2004.

To commemorate the signing, Feyenoord released a cool video spliced with quick cuts of Van Persie’s goals as a youngster, as well as him signing his first contract.

Burnley agree deal for Lennon

Aaron Lennon has been given a new chance to feature in the Premier League.

Burnley announced that it has agreed an undisclosed deal to sign the English winger from Everton. The 30-year-old, who has struggled with mental health issues, found his way back into the Everton lineup after Sam Allardyce took over but it always appeared that he was never first choice for Allardyce.

Now, Lennon has a chance to break into Burnley’s first team and help them finish in the top 10.

MLS SuperDraft 2018 Live Tracker

By Daniel KarellJan 19, 2018, 10:58 AM EST
For a few dozen players, hearing their name called up to the big stage will validate all the hard work and sacrifices they’ve made since they were children.

Starting at 11:00 a.m. when Los Angeles FC is on the clock at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, the 2018 MLS SuperDraft will be underway. Many of the top college prospects will soon find out whether they’ll be headed to the Pacific Northwest, New England, the Southeast, Southern California or anywhere in between.

This year’s draft class is loaded with attacking talent, from Generation Adidas trio Ema Twumasi (Wake Forest), Mason Toye (Indiana) and Francis Atuahene (Michigan) to Twumasi’s college teammate Jon Bakero.

But potential No. 1 overall pick is a three-time national champion, Thomas Hilliard-Arce, who could become the anchor of a backline for a decade.

Follow along below as we update the picks live as we hear them:

Bayern signs Germany midfielder Goretzka from rival Schalke

Associated PressJan 19, 2018, 10:15 AM EST
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich signed Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka on Friday on a free transfer from Bundesliga rival Schalke effective from next season.

Bayern said the 22-year-old Goretzka signed a four-year deal from July 1 through June 2022.

Schalke, which Goretzka joined in 2013 from hometown club Bochum, said the player informed the club this week of his wish to join Bayern when his contract expired.

“We think we did everything in the last months to convince Leon to stay with us,” Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel said. “In the end, it wasn’t enough.”

Schalke had long been engaged in trying to get Goretzka to extend his contract, but was aware of reported interest from Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Liverpool.

“We’re very happy that Leon Goretzka, a German international with big potential, has decided in favor of Bayern despite big-name international competitors. This way it’s ensured that Leon Goretzka remains in the Bundesliga,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

Goretzka scored 19 goals and set up 13 more in 130 appearances for Schalke.

The club had previously expressed its displeasure with Bayern making public statements about its player after Goretzka was praised by sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and coach Jupp Heynckes.

Heidel said “we don’t need to hear every day from the Munich people how good our player is.”

Goretzka has six goals in 12 games for Germany.

Pele hospitalized overnight in Brazil

By Daniel KarellJan 19, 2018, 8:59 AM EST
The most famous soccer player in the world had a scare last night as he was hospitalized in Brazil for “severe exhaustion.”

Pele, 77, was set to travel to London this weekend to be honored by the Football Writers Association, though it looks like that trip has now been postponed.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to a hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion,” a FWA statement said. “He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery.

“Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion.”

Here’s to hoping Pele makes a full recovery.

USMNT centerback Carter-Vickers heads to Ipswich Town on loan

By Daniel KarellJan 19, 2018, 8:49 AM EST
Cameron Carter-Vickers has a new club to call home for the next five months or so after a rough first half of the season.

Tottenham announced Friday morning that it had loaned the U.S. Men’s National Team centerback to Championship club Ipswich Town for the rest of the season. Carter-Vickers spent the first five months of the season at fellow Championship side Sheffield United, starting 17 times though he struggled recently as Sheffield won just one game he played in during the month of December, losing three and drawing one.

Carter-Vickers was then recalled earlier this week and now has a new home with a mid-table Championship club, with a new chance to impress. Hopefully Carter-Vickers can recover his form and continue to grow, potentially latching on to another Premier League side next year or breaking into the Tottenham first team.

There’s another interesting American tie-in to this. Carter-Vickers appears to be a short-term replacement for Ipswich Town’s Tommy Smith, who the club states is headed to join the Colorado Rapids ahead of the 2018 MLS season.