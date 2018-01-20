More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

AT HALF: Arsenal hangs four on Palace; Unreal WBA assist (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2018, 10:52 AM EST
No Alexis, no problem for Arsenal, while West Bromwich Albion saw a classy pass from Grzegorz Krychowiak open their scoring at Goodison Park.

Arsenal 4-0 Crystal Palace

This match looks nothing like the 3-2 thriller in late December, and has drawn plenty of banter with Alexis Sanchez out of the Arsenal picture.

Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi, Laurent Koscileny, and Nacho Monreal all on the board for the Gunners, with Lacazette’s goal just gorgeous football (embedded above).

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

Sean Dyche‘s men are frustrating the visitors in a match with an over/under of two for “oohs and aahs” for the second half.

Leicester City 1-0 Watford

Jamie Vardy knows how to draw a penalty, and beat Orestis Karnezis after Molla Wague fouled him in the box just before halftime.

Everton 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

Big Sam Allardyce‘s Everton tenure continues to morph into a version of his West Ham United tenure, as Jay Rodriguez converted this incredible pass from Krychowiak to give Alan Pardew‘s Baggies a somewhat surprising lead.

Elsewhere
Stoke City 0-0 Huddersfield Town
West Ham United 0-0 Bournemouth

Mourinho reacts to win, thinks Alexis is coming to Man Utd

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
Manchester United kept a fifth-straight clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Burnley, and Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho thinks he has a major reinforcement coming for his attack: Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

“If you ask me if I think he is coming, I think so, but I have no confirmation,” Mourinho said after the win.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said the move will only happen if Henrikh Mkhitaryan goes back the other way, and Mourinho would have a good idea whether the Armenian is ready for that: They share the same agent.

United’s goal wasn’t too different from a Sanchez special, as Anthony Martial scored for his third-straight Premier League match with a bullet off the bottom of the cross bar.

“Of course we are happy with him,” Mourinho said. “We just want consistency. We know he has the talent.”

As for the match, Mourinho was happy to see his side go nine points back of Man City before the leaders faced Newcastle United in the late game. From the BBC:

 “If you don’t score you are in trouble, they go direct, they are consistent in their approach it is really difficult. We defended very well, and it is fair to say Mike Dean and his team were very good. There was a lot of first ball, second ball and the physicality.”

Speaking of consistency, Mourinho is quite regular in how he compliments referees in post-match pressers as if to justify when he finds it time to rip into the men with the whistles and flags.

Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: Martial leads the way

By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
  • United up to 53 points
  • Martial scores in third-straight
  • Burnley down to eighth
  • Shots even at 12

Anthony Martial scored and Manchester United kept its fifth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions as Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0 on Saturday at Turf Moor.

United moves nine points shy of Man City before the leaders host Newcastle on Saturday.

Burnley was game, but is now winless in eight league matches to slip eighth on the table.

A first half which provided nearly nothing was mercifully changed almost 10 minutes into the second half, when Martial fooled Nick Pope with a laser shot from the edge of the 18.

Burnley had plenty of chances to level it, in particular when no one could get on the end of Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s inviting ball through the 18.

Jesse Lingard saw a late chance to pad the lead stymied by a Ben Mee block, and Pope denied Martial in the 88th.

West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth: Honors even

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 20, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
  • West Ham are unbeaten in their last 7 games in all competitions
  • Bournemouth are unbeaten in five PL games 
  • Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez with his first goal since Oct. 28

West Ham United and Bournemouth played out a tight 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday.

David Moyes‘ side had plenty of chances throughout but Bournemouth took the lead through Ryan Fraser‘s fine strike. 64 seconds after going ahead Eddie Howe‘s men conceded with Mexico’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scoring in predatory fashion to nick a point for the Hammers.

With the point both teams keep their unbeaten runs going as West Ham are five points above the relegation zone in 11th, with Bournemouth four points above the bottom three in 12th.

Aaron Cresswell smashed a shot on goal from distance early on as the Hammers started well and Mark Noble volleyed an effort just over.

Bournemouth’s goalkeeper Asmir Begovic then produced a moment of magic.

A fine ball into the  box was found Arnautovic and his shot was tipped over by Begovic from point-blank range with a wonderful stop.

Bournemouth fought their way back into the game with some fine clearances from West Ham keeping the Cherries at bay. Lewis Cook clipped a shot inches wide of the far post after a wonderful short corner routine as the away side hung in there.

West Ham came close early in the second half as Manuel Lanzini dinked a ball to the back post which just missed everyone, then Lanzini couldn’t quite get on the end of a cross to the back post.

Bournemouth, slightly against the run of the play, then went ahead as Fraser finished well to put the Cherries in front to keep his good form going.

However, the Cherries were ahead for 64 seconds as a long ball forward was flicked on by Cheikhou Kouyate which found Arnautovic and although his shot was blocked, Hernandez was on hand to finish and score his fifth goal for West Ham. 1-1.

Adrian then made a fantastic save to deny Junior Stanislas from distance with a stunning finish set up in east London but neither side could grab another goal to snatch a vital three points.

Leicester City 2-0 Watford: Vardy, Mahrez lead Foxes 7th

By Nicholas MendolaJan 20, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
  • Vardy wins, converts PK
  • Mahrez puts win to bed
  • Fifth-straight Leicester clean sheet
  • Foxes go 7th
  • Watford one win in 11 PL matches

Claude Puel‘s Leicester City revolution remains pointed upward, as the Foxes moved seventh with a 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez scored for Leicester City, whose 34 points are level with Burnley.

The loss leaves the Hornets just three points clear of the drop zone with 26 points.

An early chance for Jamie Vardy was denied by Watford backstop Orestis Karnezis, and Shinji Okazaki couldn’t sort himself for the rebound.

The Hornets asserted themselves in looking for an equalizer, as Marco Silva made changes and had three strikers on the pitch at the end of the match.

Karnezis made a two-fisted stop on Wilfried Ndidi as the match neared 90 minutes, allowing Watford late oxygen.

The hope was suffocated by Mahrez’s strike minutes later, as Leicester moved up the table again when Adrien Silva played the Algerian through to dazzle with a fine goal.

