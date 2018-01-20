AT HALF: Arsenal hangs four on Palace; Unreal WBA assist (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

No Alexis, no problem for Arsenal, while West Bromwich Albion saw a classy pass from Grzegorz Krychowiak open their scoring at Goodison Park.

Arsenal 4-0 Crystal Palace

This match looks nothing like the 3-2 thriller in late December, and has drawn plenty of banter with Alexis Sanchez out of the Arsenal picture.

Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi, Laurent Koscileny, and Nacho Monreal all on the board for the Gunners, with Lacazette’s goal just gorgeous football (embedded above).

Arsenal, after shipping Alexis Sanchez apparently. pic.twitter.com/I9xbYyNGpZ — Buffalo Gooners (@BuffaloGooners) January 20, 2018

Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

Sean Dyche‘s men are frustrating the visitors in a match with an over/under of two for “oohs and aahs” for the second half.

Leicester City 1-0 Watford

Jamie Vardy knows how to draw a penalty, and beat Orestis Karnezis after Molla Wague fouled him in the box just before halftime.

Everton 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

Big Sam Allardyce‘s Everton tenure continues to morph into a version of his West Ham United tenure, as Jay Rodriguez converted this incredible pass from Krychowiak to give Alan Pardew‘s Baggies a somewhat surprising lead.

Elsewhere

Stoke City 0-0 Huddersfield Town

West Ham United 0-0 Bournemouth

