Bundesliga wrap: RB Leipzig slips; USMNT’s Chandler scores

There’s congestion at the top and bottom of the Bundesliga table, as RB Leipzig fell to Freiburg and Koln continued its long climb back from a horrible start to the season.
[ RECAP: Man City 3-1 Newcastle ]
Schalke can go second with a Sunday win, while Bayern’s table lead could be as much as 16 if it wins its match.
Freiburg 2-1 RB Leipzig
The hosts moved further clear of relegation danger and put the race for second place into severe congestion with a comeback win against third place RB Leipzig.
Timo Werner had put the visitors ahead in the 65th minute, but Janik Haberer and Robin Koch scored four minutes apart to boost all three points for the hosts.
Freiburg is now seven points clear of the relegation playoff spot, while RBL’s 31 points makes it one of six teams within one point between second and seventh.
Mainz 3-2 Stuttgart
Yoshinori Muto scored on both sides of halftime as Mainz came back from 1-0 down and held on to move four points clear of 16th while Stuttgart is ahead of the victors by a single goal of differential.
Wolfsburg 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt
American midfielder Timmy Chandler scored for the first time in three Bundesliga seasons and Eintracht Frankfurt pulled into a tie for fifth place with a win at Wolfsburg. Sebastien Haller and Luka Jovic also scored for the visitors.
“It’s not such a difficult thing whether it’s my right or left, because I can also play with my left,” Chandler joked after the win.
Hamburg 0-2 Koln
Simon Terodde scored his second and third goals in two matches for Koln, and the visitors continued their climb out of the Bundesliga basement with a third-straight win.
Elsewhere
Hertha Berlin 1-1 Borussia Dortmund — Friday
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 Augsburg
Hoffenheim 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Schalke vs. Hannover 96 — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|18
|14
|2
|2
|40
|12
|28
|7-1-0
|7-1-2
|44
|Bayer Leverkusen
|19
|8
|7
|4
|39
|27
|12
|4-4-1
|4-3-3
|31
|RB Leipzig
|19
|9
|4
|6
|31
|28
|3
|6-2-1
|3-2-5
|31
|Mönchengladbach
|19
|9
|4
|6
|30
|30
|0
|6-2-2
|3-2-4
|31
|Borussia Dortmund
|19
|8
|6
|5
|40
|25
|15
|4-2-3
|4-4-2
|30
|FC Schalke 04
|18
|8
|6
|4
|29
|24
|5
|5-3-1
|3-3-3
|30
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|19
|8
|6
|5
|24
|20
|4
|2-3-4
|6-3-1
|30
|FC Augsburg
|19
|7
|6
|6
|28
|25
|3
|4-4-2
|3-2-4
|27
|1899 Hoffenheim
|19
|7
|6
|6
|29
|27
|2
|5-3-2
|2-3-4
|27
|Hannover 96
|18
|7
|5
|6
|27
|28
|-1
|5-3-1
|2-2-5
|26
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|19
|6
|7
|6
|27
|27
|0
|4-3-3
|2-4-3
|25
|SC Freiburg
|19
|5
|8
|6
|20
|33
|-13
|4-5-1
|1-3-5
|23
|VfL Wolfsburg
|19
|3
|11
|5
|22
|24
|-2
|2-6-2
|1-5-3
|20
|VfB Stuttgart
|19
|6
|2
|11
|16
|24
|-8
|6-1-2
|0-1-9
|20
|FSV Mainz 05
|19
|5
|5
|9
|24
|33
|-9
|5-1-4
|0-4-5
|20
|Werder Bremen
|18
|3
|7
|8
|14
|21
|-7
|2-3-4
|1-4-4
|16
|Hamburger SV
|19
|4
|3
|12
|15
|28
|-13
|3-2-5
|1-1-7
|15
|1. FC Köln
|19
|3
|3
|13
|14
|33
|-19
|2-1-6
|1-2-7
|12