Dortmund confirm Arsenal bid for Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Arsenal have made a bid for their striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker, 28, has been left out of Dortmund’s last two matchday squads over disciplinary reasons and it was reported earlier on Saturday that Arsenal had made an offer of $61 million for the reigning top scorer in the Bundesliga (31 goals in 32 games last season).

Well, those reports were true.

Speaking to German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed that the Gunners have made their move for the unsettled Dortmund striker.

“I can confirm that there has been a first enquiry from Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Watzke said.

Watzke went on to say that he would not comment on specific figures, but it is widely believed that if Arsenal offer close to $70 million they will get their main. Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc accused Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger of being “disrespectful” earlier this week as Dortmund’s leading scorer this season, with 13 goals in 15 games, is clearly aiming for a move away.

Aubameyang played five-a-side with friends on Friday night after being left out of Dortmund’s squad for their 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Hertha Berlin, as he wore a Dortmund shirt with Ousmane Dembele’s name on the back.

Dembele was suspended in the summer after trying to push through a $130 million move to Barcelona, which eventually happened.

It appears Aubameyang’s move to Arsenal is close to happening too with the Gunners eager to make the towering target forward their main man with Alexis Sanchez set to leave for Manchester United.

